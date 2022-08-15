Thousands of new Mizzou students in Columbia have taken a class photo, as part of the popular First Roar tradition. MU students met last (Thursday) night at Traditions Plaza, before walking several blocks to Memorial Stadium. Incoming Mizzou students will “Paint the M” at Faurot Field today at 3, where they’ll also meet more of their peers. A midnight barbecue is planned for 10 pm to 1 am on campus, along Rollins.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 18 HOURS AGO