ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
939theeagle.com

Parson to outline timeframe and details about Missouri’s special session on Monday

Missouri’s governor has called a Monday afternoon press conference to announce details about the upcoming special session in Jefferson City. Governor Mike Parson (R) will announce specifics Monday at 2 pm in his Statehouse office. The governor told 939 the Eagle News earlier this month in Columbia that he’s confident that the GOP-controlled Legislature will approve the two items in his special session call: the largest tax cut in state history and a six-year extension of farm tax credits.
MISSOURI STATE
939theeagle.com

Columbia’s Treece excited about appointment to state highway commission

A former Columbia mayor who’s been appointed to the state Highways and Transportation Commission says he’s excited his new bipartisan and statewide role. Brian Treece served as Columbia’s mayor from 2016 to this spring. He tells 939 the Eagle that good people can work together to make great things happen.
COLUMBIA, MO
939theeagle.com

Missouri’s Ashcroft worried about growing hunger needs in state

Missouri’s GOP secretary of state is warning that the hunger problem is getting worse. Jay Ashcroft helped pack meals this week at the state fair in Sedalia. The state Department of Agriculture (MDA) says thousands of meals were packaged during the Missouri Farmers Care food drive. “Prices for everything...
MISSOURI STATE
939theeagle.com

Sellout expected at Missouri governor’s ham breakfast; Parson praises cooler weather

More than 1,000 people are expected to attend this (Thursday) morning’s governor’s ham breakfast at the state fair in west-central Missouri’s Sedalia. Governor Mike Parson’s spokeswoman, Kelli Jones, tells 939 the Eagle that about 1,100 people are expected to attend the breakfast, which takes place at the director’s pavilion. Governor Parson predicts attendees will be upbeat, with cooler weather.
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Government
City
Columbia, MO
Columbia, MO
Government
State
Missouri State
939theeagle.com

MoDOT to close Highway 54 ramp in Jefferson City on Wednesday morning

State transportation crews will close the heavily-traveled southbound Highway 63 exit ramp to Highway 54 in Jefferson City after the morning rush hour today (Wednesday), as they begin rehabilitation work on the bridge over Oilwell road. Columbia and Ashland-area commuters heading to Jefferson City should expect some delays for the...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Caleb Rowden
939theeagle.com

Pursuit on Columbia’s Clark lane leads to one arrest

Boone County authorities have arrested a man who led police and deputies on a chase in east Columbia. Our news partner KMIZ reports it happened this (Friday) morning at about 11. A Boone County Sheriff’s deputy say the suspect was speeding away from authorities on Clark lane near Ballenger road, before he allegedly exited the vehicle and ran.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
939theeagle.com

Paint the M and Tiger Walk to take place on the Mizzou campus this weekend

Thousands of new Mizzou students in Columbia have taken a class photo, as part of the popular First Roar tradition. MU students met last (Thursday) night at Traditions Plaza, before walking several blocks to Memorial Stadium. Incoming Mizzou students will “Paint the M” at Faurot Field today at 3, where they’ll also meet more of their peers. A midnight barbecue is planned for 10 pm to 1 am on campus, along Rollins.
COLUMBIA, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#Infrastructure#State Highway#Politics Local
939theeagle.com

Traffic is heavy near Mizzou campus. First Roar is Thursday evening

Thousands of Mizzou students have returned to Columbia, with more returning today (Thursday). Wednesday was the start of move-in at Mizzou, and it will continue this morning. Expect heavy traffic near the MU campus, with classes starting on Monday. You’ll see many of the new students tonight at First Roar,...
COLUMBIA, MO
krcgtv.com

Road rage lands Jefferson City man in jail

NEW BLOOMFIELD — A Jefferson City man is in the Callaway County jail after he threatened a woman and her children with a gun during a road rage incident on Highway 63 Tuesday evening. According to court documents, 20-year-old Keenan Kraig Reeves is being held on no bond for...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
kwos.com

Motorcycle Honor Flight escorts hurt in crash

Several motorcyclists taking part in the latest Honor Flight are hurt in a crash on I-70. The accident happen on 70 near Cedar Creek Friday night. They were escorting the veterans’ buses back to Columbia after their flight to Washington DC. Organizers say one biker had a broken ankle and another is still in the hospital. Most of the injuries were minor.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Several hurt in UTV rollover crash near Fulton

CALLAWAY COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Several people were hurt Monday afternoon in a UTV rollover crash near Fulton. The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to the crash on private property off Route O about five miles east of Fulton around 4 p.m. Troopers said the UTV driven by Erik W. Skaggs, 43, of Denver, rolled over The post Several hurt in UTV rollover crash near Fulton appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
FULTON, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Missouri Toddler Accidentally Shoots 10-Month Old Baby

A Missouri toddler found a gun left unattended in a purse and ended up shooting a 10-month-old in the abdomen on Tuesday. The incident happened in Gasconade County near Hermann and Washington, Missouri, in the 400 block of Crystal Lane. Deputies from the Missouri State Highway Patrol Division of Drug and Crime Control and the Gasconade County Sheriff's Office investigated the incident. The 3-year-old who fired the gun was unharmed.
GASCONADE COUNTY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy