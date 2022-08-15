Read full article on original website
Parson to outline timeframe and details about Missouri’s special session on Monday
Missouri’s governor has called a Monday afternoon press conference to announce details about the upcoming special session in Jefferson City. Governor Mike Parson (R) will announce specifics Monday at 2 pm in his Statehouse office. The governor told 939 the Eagle News earlier this month in Columbia that he’s confident that the GOP-controlled Legislature will approve the two items in his special session call: the largest tax cut in state history and a six-year extension of farm tax credits.
Columbia’s Treece excited about appointment to state highway commission
A former Columbia mayor who’s been appointed to the state Highways and Transportation Commission says he’s excited his new bipartisan and statewide role. Brian Treece served as Columbia’s mayor from 2016 to this spring. He tells 939 the Eagle that good people can work together to make great things happen.
Missouri’s Ashcroft worried about growing hunger needs in state
Missouri’s GOP secretary of state is warning that the hunger problem is getting worse. Jay Ashcroft helped pack meals this week at the state fair in Sedalia. The state Department of Agriculture (MDA) says thousands of meals were packaged during the Missouri Farmers Care food drive. “Prices for everything...
Sellout expected at Missouri governor’s ham breakfast; Parson praises cooler weather
More than 1,000 people are expected to attend this (Thursday) morning’s governor’s ham breakfast at the state fair in west-central Missouri’s Sedalia. Governor Mike Parson’s spokeswoman, Kelli Jones, tells 939 the Eagle that about 1,100 people are expected to attend the breakfast, which takes place at the director’s pavilion. Governor Parson predicts attendees will be upbeat, with cooler weather.
MoDOT urges mid-Missourians to use caution near closed ramp in Jefferson City
Columbia, Ashland and Hartsburg-area residents commuting to Jefferson City should give themselves extra time today (Thursday) and for the next two weeks, as MoDOT has closed the southbound 63 exit ramp to Highway 54. The bridge over Oilwell road closed Wednesday after the morning commute. MoDOT spokesman Adam Pulley is...
Cooler weather expected in Sedalia for senior citizens day at Missouri state fair
Missouri State Fair officials thank FFA and 4-H students for helping to pack thousands of child-friendly meals Tuesday at the state fairgrounds in Sedalia. It was part of the Missouri Farmers Care food drive, and the state Department of Agriculture (MDA) says 152,000 total meals were packaged. Today (Wednesday) is...
MoDOT to close Highway 54 ramp in Jefferson City on Wednesday morning
State transportation crews will close the heavily-traveled southbound Highway 63 exit ramp to Highway 54 in Jefferson City after the morning rush hour today (Wednesday), as they begin rehabilitation work on the bridge over Oilwell road. Columbia and Ashland-area commuters heading to Jefferson City should expect some delays for the...
Mid-Missouri judge: Renick cannot receive money from her murdered husband’s estate
A former Columbia resident and spa owner whose December murder trial drew daily live coverage on “Court TV” has been banned from collecting any part of her husband’s inheritance. 34-year-old Lynlee Renick is serving a 16-year prison sentence for second degree murder and armed criminal action. She...
Pursuit on Columbia’s Clark lane leads to one arrest
Boone County authorities have arrested a man who led police and deputies on a chase in east Columbia. Our news partner KMIZ reports it happened this (Friday) morning at about 11. A Boone County Sheriff’s deputy say the suspect was speeding away from authorities on Clark lane near Ballenger road, before he allegedly exited the vehicle and ran.
One arrested after chase in east Columbia
Boone County deputies arrested a man after a Friday morning chase in east Columbia. The post One arrested after chase in east Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Vaccinations required for Mid-Missouri students before returning to school
Health officials with MU Health Care are reminding parents across Missouri to vaccinate their children, before returning to the classroom. The post Vaccinations required for Mid-Missouri students before returning to school appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Paint the M and Tiger Walk to take place on the Mizzou campus this weekend
Thousands of new Mizzou students in Columbia have taken a class photo, as part of the popular First Roar tradition. MU students met last (Thursday) night at Traditions Plaza, before walking several blocks to Memorial Stadium. Incoming Mizzou students will “Paint the M” at Faurot Field today at 3, where they’ll also meet more of their peers. A midnight barbecue is planned for 10 pm to 1 am on campus, along Rollins.
Traffic is heavy near Mizzou campus. First Roar is Thursday evening
Thousands of Mizzou students have returned to Columbia, with more returning today (Thursday). Wednesday was the start of move-in at Mizzou, and it will continue this morning. Expect heavy traffic near the MU campus, with classes starting on Monday. You’ll see many of the new students tonight at First Roar,...
Two charged with stealing MoDOT vehicle, fuel cards
A Columbia man and Jefferson City woman are accused of stealing a vehicle and fuel cards from a Missouri Department of Transportation maintenance shed in Jefferson City. The post Two charged with stealing MoDOT vehicle, fuel cards appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Road rage lands Jefferson City man in jail
NEW BLOOMFIELD — A Jefferson City man is in the Callaway County jail after he threatened a woman and her children with a gun during a road rage incident on Highway 63 Tuesday evening. According to court documents, 20-year-old Keenan Kraig Reeves is being held on no bond for...
The Outlet Mall Deal Is Dead, And Osage Beach Is Doubling Down On The Fear That Killed It
Hopes the Osage Beach Outlet Mall would be redeveloped are all but dead. Developers who floated a $186 million plan to renew the mall say the City of Osage Beach did not act in good faith, and now the city appears poised to put the final nail in the coffin.
Columbia man charged after chase into central city
A Columbia man was charged Wednesday with a felony after leading police on a chase that started on Interstate 70 and ended in central Columbia. The post Columbia man charged after chase into central city appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Motorcycle Honor Flight escorts hurt in crash
Several motorcyclists taking part in the latest Honor Flight are hurt in a crash on I-70. The accident happen on 70 near Cedar Creek Friday night. They were escorting the veterans’ buses back to Columbia after their flight to Washington DC. Organizers say one biker had a broken ankle and another is still in the hospital. Most of the injuries were minor.
Several hurt in UTV rollover crash near Fulton
CALLAWAY COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Several people were hurt Monday afternoon in a UTV rollover crash near Fulton. The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to the crash on private property off Route O about five miles east of Fulton around 4 p.m. Troopers said the UTV driven by Erik W. Skaggs, 43, of Denver, rolled over The post Several hurt in UTV rollover crash near Fulton appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Missouri Toddler Accidentally Shoots 10-Month Old Baby
A Missouri toddler found a gun left unattended in a purse and ended up shooting a 10-month-old in the abdomen on Tuesday. The incident happened in Gasconade County near Hermann and Washington, Missouri, in the 400 block of Crystal Lane. Deputies from the Missouri State Highway Patrol Division of Drug and Crime Control and the Gasconade County Sheriff's Office investigated the incident. The 3-year-old who fired the gun was unharmed.
