Read full article on original website
Judith Huffman
4d ago
how about taken the guns off the streets that will cut alot of the crime down.. since u passed where anyone can have a gun more killing ur making our home worse
Reply(3)
5
Kathy Bumgardner
4d ago
thr SOB IS LYING FOR VOTES ... AGAIN... HES PLAYED THIS CD BEFORE. 🎼🎵🎼🎵. VOILA ... IT DID NOT HAPPEN THEN ...WONT HAPOEN NOW ...
Reply
3
Laurie Kellow
4d ago
dewine just wants votes, vote the mouse out!!! he's no good for ohio!!
Reply
8
Related
$389,671 in missing money returned at Ohio State Fair
The Division of Unclaimed Funds participates in the Ohio State Fair every year, setting up shop in the Department of Commerce booth to help reunite Ohioans with their lost or forgotten money.
West Virginia families win $5M in settlement over classroom abuse suit
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The families of four nonverbal special education students have received $5 million in settlement money after they sued the county school system based in West Virginia’s state capitol, alleging abuse in the classroom. The Charleston Gazette-Mail obtained details of the settlement involving Horace Mann Middle School through an open records request to […]
cleveland19.com
Mystery E. coli cases span all of Ohio and have put four in the hospital (complete list)
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The CDC is asking people in Ohio and Michigan to help them solve the mystery of a new E. coli outbreak that has made at least 34 people sick so far, and sent nine of them to the hospital. According to the Ohio Department of Health...
cleveland19.com
Ohio schools receive funding for security, say more resources are needed
NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Four local districts will be receiving state money to strengthen their school security. Ohio State Rep. Tom Patton made the announcement Monday. According to Patton, $706,786 will be divided between the districts. The Ohio K-12 School Safety Grant Program has funded four local districts so...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
2 Kentucky State police, 1 former trooper indicted for civil rights violations
Three men have been indicted for the use of excessive force during an arrest, conspiring to cover up that excessive force, and illegally entering a home.
Judge orders Walgreens, CVS, Walmart to pay $650 million in Ohio over opioid crisis
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- A federal judge in Ohio has ordered three national retail chains -- Walmart, Walgreens and CVS -- to pay $650 million to two counties near Cleveland over their roles in distributing opioid painkillers. The ruling, which stemmed from lawsuits filed by both counties against the chains,...
Lawsuit: Ohio BMV took millions in fees for nothing
The state's agency over driver's licenses made millions charging people money to do nothing, according to an Ohio court record tied to two attorneys' offices wanting reimbursement. According to the lawsuit, The BMV charged 3,423,315 Ohioans lamination fees between July 2018 and July 2019. At $1.50 per person, that means that people paid an extra $5,134,972.50 altogether to the Ohio BMV.
Ohio jail to eliminate in-person visits
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Franklin County jail is eliminating in-person visits between those incarcerated and their guests. Through a partnership with Viapath Technologies, those behind the bars of the 650-bed Franklin County Corrections Center II in Columbus on Jackson Pike will instead be granted two 20-minute virtual visits – via a tablet assigned to […]
RELATED PEOPLE
Gov. DeWine on Ohio FBI standoff: ‘Very scary’
WHITEHALL, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio governor shared his thoughts Monday morning after a man tried to break into an Ohio FBI office while armed. Gov. Mike DeWine gave comments about the standoff while he was visiting the Whitehall Police Department to announce an increase in funds for law enforcement through the Ohio Violent Crime […]
City imposes fines on owners of closed Columbus water park
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The city of Columbus has decided to take legal action against owners of a property that once housed Fort Rapids Indoor Water Park & Resort. The former hotel and indoor water park in east Columbus was shuttered in 2016 due to health, safety and fire code violations.
Former Ohio attorney guilty of stealing $882,000 from woman with dementia
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A former Ohio attorney has pleaded guilty to stealing more than $882,000 from an elderly woman with dementia over a seven-year period. Mark Alan Thomas, 62, of St. Clairsville, Belmont County, pleaded guilty to mail fraud and faces up to 20 years in prison, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for […]
Ohio judge rules Walmart, CVS, and Walgreens must pay a combined $650.6 million for damages related to opioid crisis
Walmart, CVS, and Walgreens must pay a combined $650.6 million to two Ohio counties for damages related to the opioid crisis, a federal judge ruled Wednesday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
sciotopost.com
Ohio Physician Convicted of Opioid Pill Mill
OHIO – A federal jury in the Southern District of Ohio convicted an Ohio physician on Friday for unlawfully distributing opioids from his Martin’s Ferry clinic. According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, Thomas Romano, 72, of Wheeling, West Virginia, owned and operated a self-named pain management clinic where his clients traveled hundreds of miles to obtain prescriptions for opioids and other controlled substances. For his opioid and other controlled substance prescriptions, Romano only accepted cash—$750 for an initial prescription and $120 for subsequent monthly prescriptions. The evidence offered at trial demonstrated that the prescriptions Romano issued for opioids and other controlled substances greatly exceeded recommended dosages and were in dangerous, life-threatening combinations which served to fuel the addiction of his clients. According to evidence introduced at trial, between January 2015 and June 2019, Romano prescribed over 111,000 pills, including opioids, benzodiazepines, and muscle relaxants, to nine of his clients.
Kroger claims immunity in West Virginia COVID vaccine suit
On August 11, the Kroger Company filed a motion to dismiss a lawsuit filed against them by the parents of a teenage boy who received an undiluted COVID-19 vaccine dose at a Parkersburg, West Virginia store. The company claims that federal and state laws make them immune from liability. The motion was filed in U.S. […]
wvxu.org
Some Ohio lawmakers want to change the state's statute of limitations in cases of rape or wrongful conviction
When a crime is committed in Ohio, there’s usually a limit on how long afterward a person can be charged for it. But state lawmakers are pushing to change that for rape and sexual assault cases. And another coming bill would strike the state’s statute of limitations on crimes...
Northeast Ohio school districts say they will not allow teachers, staff members to carry guns in classrooms, despite new state law
CLEVELAND, Ohio – School districts across Northeast Ohio do not want their teachers carrying guns into classrooms this fall, despite a new law that eases the requirements for arming educators. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed House Bill 99 into law in June, giving school boards the authority to allow...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wosu.org
Prison reform bill would retroactively adjust sentences when Ohio laws are changed
As Ohio lawmakers consider ways of overhauling the state’s criminal justice system to direct criminal offenses away from prison sentences, a bill would make sure that any changes would also apply to people already behind bars for non-violent offenses. The bipartisan legislation is called the Sentencing Fairness and Justice...
wosu.org
The Ohio Civil Rights Commission says it's 'probable' that Dublin broke anti-discrimination laws
The Ohio Civil Rights Commission says it is “probable” that the city of Dublin broke state law by discriminating against the elderly with recent zoning changes. The new city law followed a suspicious fire that broke out amid a months-long neighborhood dispute. Scott and Priscilla Hamilton bought a...
cleveland19.com
Family members find victim with fatal gunshot wounds inside Mansfield home
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Mansfield detectives are asking the public to come forward if they have information about an apparent homicide that occurred on Tuesday night because “details are very limited” at this time. According to Mansfield police, officers were initially dispatched at 7:24 p.m. after family members...
wdrb.com
Southern Indiana tree trimmer accused of scamming customers out of thousands of dollars
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- A tree-trimming service that primarily serves southern Indiana is accused of scamming dozens of people after taking deposits and never doing any work. Branchwalker Tree Service, owned by James Morgan, is accused both in civil and criminal court of stealing hundreds of dollars from at...
Comments / 15