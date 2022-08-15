Read full article on original website
Robyn Griggs, Soap Opera Star in ‘One Life to Live' and 'Another World,' Dead at 49
Soap opera star Robyn Griggs, best known for her roles in One Life to Live and Another World, has died at 49 years old, ET confirmed after the news was shared in a post on the actress' Facebook page. "With a heavy heart, I am saddened to announce Robyn’s passing,"...
Heather Gray, Executive Producer of ‘The Talk,’ Dies at 50
Click here to read the full article. Heather Gray, an executive producer for the CBS series “The Talk” and a former supervising producer for “The Tyra Banks Show,” has died. She was 50 years old. No further details about Gray’s death are available at this time. A letter sent to the crew of “The Talk” and press by CBS confirmed the news. Although a cause of death was not disclosed, the network stated that Gray was “bravely battling an unforgiving disease.” The letter was written and distributed on behalf of CBS and signed by George Cheeks (president and CEO of CBS), David...
Grace Jones joins Beyoncé's Renaissance after rejecting 'temporary attention' from pop collaborations
Beyoncé and Grace Jones? Together? On one song? Renaissance has officially revived our weary souls — especially after the latter once rejected the idea of collaborating with contemporary pop stars. The legendary performer joins Bey on the Renaissance track "Move" after previously writing in her 2015 memoir, I'll...
‘Goodbye Horses’ musician Q Lazzarus has died, aged 61
Q Lazzarus, the musician best known for her 1988 hit song ‘Goodbye Horses’, has died. Lazzarus, real name Diane Luckey, passed away last month at the age of 61 following a short illness. Her death was confirmed by an obituary that was posted on the website of the Jackson Funeral Home in New Jersey.
Denise Dowse, Beloved Actress, Dies At 64
Accomplished actress Denise Dowse has died at age 64 following a battle with a “virulent form of meningitis” that put her in a non-medically induced coma. The tragic news was confirmed by her sister, Tracey, on social media. “I want to take this moment to thank our friends and family for all of the love and prayers. It is with a very heavy heart that I inform everyone that my sister, Denise Dowse, has gone forward to meet our family in eternal life,” Tracey wrote in an Instagram post. More from VIBE.comIssa Rae's New Series 'Rap Sh*t' To Debut At...
Comedian Teddy Ray dies at 32
Riverside County coroner's office is investigating the death of the comedian from the Los Angeles area who died Friday at a private residence.
Oscars apologize to Sacheen Littlefeather for mocked speech: 'Never thought I'd live to see the day'
The Oscars have finally apologized to Sacheen Littlefeather, the Native American actress and activist who accepted on behalf of Marlon Brando in 1973.
Academy apologizes to indigenous star for historic Oscars abuse
Nearly 50 years after she was booed off the Oscars stage for declining Marlon Brando's award on his behalf in protest at the film industry's treatment of Native Americans, Sacheen Littlefeather has received an apology from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the group said Monday. In 2019, "Last of the Mohicans" star Wes Studi became the first Native American actor to receive an Oscar, with an honorary Academy Award recognizing his career.
Movie Academy Apologizes To Sacheen Littlefeather Over 1973 Oscars – Read The Letter
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences said Monday that it has formally apologized to Sacheen Littlefeather over the actress’ famed appearance at the 1973 Oscars, where she appeared on Marlon Brando’s behalf to decline his Academy Award for Best Actor for his role in The Godfather. The “statement of reconciliation” signed by then-AMPAS president David Rubin was sent in June but revealed today as the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures announced plans for “An Evening with Sacheen Littlefeather,” a program involving and programmed by Littlefeather that will take place September 17. Read Rubin’s letter below. At the 1973 Oscars, Littlefeather read...
Mom fighting abortion bans after her daughter's death points to her homeland as a cautionary tale
On the eve of the anniversary of her daughter's death Tuesday night, Rosa Hernández was having trouble falling asleep. She said she could still feel the presence of her 16-year-old child Rosaura "Esperancita" Almonte Hernández, who died a decade ago when she had leukemia. Doctors had delayed giving Rosaura chemotherapy because she was pregnant, and they didn't want to harm the fetus.
Teddy Ray, the Star of 'Perfectly Single' and 'How to Be Broke' Has Died Aged Only 32
Comedian Teddy Ray (Theodore Brown) has died aged 32. The star of Perfectly Single and How to Be Broke was found dead on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, in a private pool in Rancho Mirage, Calif. Teddy garnered a loyal fan base thanks to his appearances on hit programs like Major...
Ukrainian orchestra sharing music with the world
An orchestra of Ukrainian musicians is sharing the music of their homeland with the world. 74 performers came together to form the Ukrainian Freedom Orchestra, calling themselves artists of resistance. This week the orchestra will perform at Lincoln Center in New York.Aug. 19, 2022.
2022 Celebrity Deaths
Actor Anne Heche at the 74th Annual Directors Guild of America (DGA) Awards. She died Friday, August 11, at the age of 53. Olivia Newton-John attends the 2019 Industry Dance Awards at Avalon Hollywood on August 14, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. She died Aug. 8th, 202 2 at the age of 73. Vin Scully attends 2018 From Paris With Love Children's Hospital Los Angeles Gala at L.A. Live Event Deck on October 20, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. He died Tuesday, Aug. 8, at the age of 94. (Photo by Greg Doherty/WireImage) ...
Grammy Nominee and Kids Musician Morgan Taylor Dies
Morgan Taylor, the creator of the award-winning children’s multimedia project Gustafer Yellowgold, passed away on August 11 after a brief, sudden illness, his family and friends report. Taylor’s songs and artwork captivated multiple generations, earning him two Grammy nominations, Audible‘s award for Best Children’s Audiobook, and widespread critical acclaim....
Albert Daniel Sanchez, 82: Eric Clapton's 'Tears in Heaven'
In March 2020, the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Two years later, more than a million people have died in the United States from the disease. To put a face on this number and pay respect to the departed, NPR asked our audience to share songs that reminded them of a loved one lost to COVID-19. What follows are individual stories of those who have passed, those mourning them and the songs that continue to unite them.
Girl behind ‘Girl Explaining’ meme says she has a new boyfriend now
An image of an impassioned girl yelling into the ear of a guy who appears indifferent to what she's saying has captivated the internet. She's the "girl explaining" — and seemingly everyone finds her relatable enough to meme. People, politicians, brands and companies have used the image to explain...
'The Rise of Lonely, Single Men' article sparks online debate
The author of a recent article from Psychology Today, “The Rise of Lonely, Single Men,” claims that dating apps and relationship standards have drastically changed current dating realities sparking an online debate. NBC News’ Maya Eaglin reports on how the piece lays out data that young and middle-aged men are now the loneliest they've been in generations. Aug. 19, 2022.
Anne Heche is dead at 53 after life support is removed
LOS ANGELES — Actor Anne Heche was removed from life support Sunday, her spokesperson said, bringing her tumultuous life to an end. She was 53. She had been declared brain-dead Friday, nine days after she crashed her car into a home in Los Angeles. Heche, an organ donor, had...
