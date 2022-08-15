ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Comments / 1

Related
Variety

Heather Gray, Executive Producer of ‘The Talk,’ Dies at 50

Click here to read the full article. Heather Gray, an executive producer for the CBS series “The Talk” and a former supervising producer for “The Tyra Banks Show,” has died. She was 50 years old. No further details about Gray’s death are available at this time. A letter sent to the crew of “The Talk” and press by CBS confirmed the news. Although a cause of death was not disclosed, the network stated that Gray was “bravely battling an unforgiving disease.” The letter was written and distributed on behalf of CBS and signed by George Cheeks (president and CEO of CBS), David...
CELEBRITIES
NME

‘Goodbye Horses’ musician Q Lazzarus has died, aged 61

Q Lazzarus, the musician best known for her 1988 hit song ‘Goodbye Horses’, has died. Lazzarus, real name Diane Luckey, passed away last month at the age of 61 following a short illness. Her death was confirmed by an obituary that was posted on the website of the Jackson Funeral Home in New Jersey.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Vibe

Denise Dowse, Beloved Actress, Dies At 64

Accomplished actress Denise Dowse has died at age 64 following a battle with a “virulent form of meningitis” that put her in a non-medically induced coma. The tragic news was confirmed by her sister, Tracey, on social media. “I want to take this moment to thank our friends and family for all of the love and prayers. It is with a very heavy heart that I inform everyone that my sister, Denise Dowse, has gone forward to meet our family in eternal life,” Tracey wrote in an Instagram post. More from VIBE.comIssa Rae's New Series 'Rap Sh*t' To Debut At...
LOS ANGELES, CA
AFP

Academy apologizes to indigenous star for historic Oscars abuse

Nearly 50 years after she was booed off the Oscars stage for declining Marlon Brando's award on his behalf in protest at the film industry's treatment of Native Americans, Sacheen Littlefeather has received an apology from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the group said Monday. In 2019, "Last of the Mohicans" star Wes Studi became the first Native American actor to receive an Oscar, with an honorary Academy Award recognizing his career.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Opera Singer#Opera House#Latinas#The Metropolitan Opera#Puerto Rican#Italian#Portuguese#Noticias Telemundo#Mexican
Deadline

Movie Academy Apologizes To Sacheen Littlefeather Over 1973 Oscars – Read The Letter

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences said Monday that it has formally apologized to Sacheen Littlefeather over the actress’ famed appearance at the 1973 Oscars, where she appeared on Marlon Brando’s behalf to decline his Academy Award for Best Actor for his role in The Godfather. The “statement of reconciliation” signed by then-AMPAS president David Rubin was sent in June but revealed today as the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures announced plans for “An Evening with Sacheen Littlefeather,” a program involving and programmed by Littlefeather that will take place September 17. Read Rubin’s letter below. At the 1973 Oscars, Littlefeather read...
MOVIES
NBC News

Mom fighting abortion bans after her daughter's death points to her homeland as a cautionary tale

On the eve of the anniversary of her daughter's death Tuesday night, Rosa Hernández was having trouble falling asleep. She said she could still feel the presence of her 16-year-old child Rosaura "Esperancita" Almonte Hernández, who died a decade ago when she had leukemia. Doctors had delayed giving Rosaura chemotherapy because she was pregnant, and they didn't want to harm the fetus.
ADVOCACY
NBC News

Ukrainian orchestra sharing music with the world

An orchestra of Ukrainian musicians is sharing the music of their homeland with the world. 74 performers came together to form the Ukrainian Freedom Orchestra, calling themselves artists of resistance. This week the orchestra will perform at Lincoln Center in New York.Aug. 19, 2022.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
CBS Miami

2022 Celebrity Deaths

Actor Anne Heche at the 74th Annual Directors Guild of America (DGA) Awards. She died Friday, August 11, at the age of 53. Olivia Newton-John attends the 2019 Industry Dance Awards at Avalon Hollywood on August 14, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. She died Aug. 8th, 202 2 at the age of 73. Vin Scully attends 2018 From Paris With Love Children's Hospital Los Angeles Gala at L.A. Live Event Deck on October 20, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. He died Tuesday, Aug. 8, at the age of 94.  (Photo by Greg Doherty/WireImage) ...
CELEBRITIES
American Songwriter

Grammy Nominee and Kids Musician Morgan Taylor Dies

Morgan Taylor, the creator of the award-winning children’s multimedia project Gustafer Yellowgold, passed away on August 11 after a brief, sudden illness, his family and friends report. Taylor’s songs and artwork captivated multiple generations, earning him two Grammy nominations, Audible‘s award for Best Children’s Audiobook, and widespread critical acclaim....
MUSIC
NPR

Albert Daniel Sanchez, 82: Eric Clapton's 'Tears in Heaven'

In March 2020, the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Two years later, more than a million people have died in the United States from the disease. To put a face on this number and pay respect to the departed, NPR asked our audience to share songs that reminded them of a loved one lost to COVID-19. What follows are individual stories of those who have passed, those mourning them and the songs that continue to unite them.
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC News

'The Rise of Lonely, Single Men' article sparks online debate

The author of a recent article from Psychology Today, “The Rise of Lonely, Single Men,” claims that dating apps and relationship standards have drastically changed current dating realities sparking an online debate. NBC News’ Maya Eaglin reports on how the piece lays out data that young and middle-aged men are now the loneliest they've been in generations. Aug. 19, 2022.
INTERNET
NBC News

NBC News

439K+
Followers
53K+
Post
281M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy