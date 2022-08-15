Read full article on original website
Related
wrganews.com
Initial jobless claims up slightly in Floyd County
The Rome area saw a slight increase in first-time claims for unemployment insurance last month. The number of claims went from 357 in June to 405 in July. There were 514 initial claims in July of 2021. Bartow County reported 237 first-time claims in July, down from 242 the month...
wrganews.com
Ribbon-cutting Friday for Charles C. Parker Center
August 18, 2022–7:30 a.m. The Floyd County Board of Commissioners and Rome-Floyd Parks and Recreation invite the public to a ribbon cutting on Friday, August 19 at 1:30 p.m. at the Charles C. Parker Center at Etowah Park at 1325 Kingston Highway, Rome. Upgrades and renovations funded by the...
wrganews.com
County engineers savings on Blacks Bluff Road project
August 18, 2022–7:17 a.m. Cornerstone Concrete Development, LLC began work last week to replace the culvert on Blacks Bluff Road, near the Lock and Dam. The failing, metal culvert had a 13’ diameter with about 30’ of cover. The initial emergency repair bid in the Spring of 2021 was for $1.2 million.
wrganews.com
Another fight reported at Rome High Thursday
August 18, 2022–6:00 p.m. Another fight involving several students was reported at Rome High School on Thursday. Rome Assistance Police Chief Debbie Burnett confirmed the fight involved five juvenile females and occurred in the cafeteria. This comes a day after five male students were charged in a fight Wednesday...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wrganews.com
Reminder: Friday is the last day to donate to Kentucky flood victims
August 18, 2022–6:21 p.m. The Floyd County Sheriff’s Office through RomeGACares has been collecting donations this week to assist those impacted by the recent flooding in Whitesburg, Kentucky. Donations will be accepted Friday from 9 AM to 5 PM at the warehouse located at North Rome Church of...
wrganews.com
Rome Police respond to fight at Rome High School
On Wednesday morning the Rome Police Department responded to Rome High School to break up a fight between multiple students. According to Rome Police Assistant Chief Debbie Burnett, the fight resulted in one 17-year-old charged with battery, one juvenile charged with obstruction, one juvenile charged with party to the crime of battery, one juvenile charged with terroristic threats, and one juvenile charged with battery.
wrganews.com
[VIDEO] Rome/Floyd Fire Department holds 2020-2022 Promotion Ceremony
Ethan Garrett – WRGA Digital News Editor & Video Reporter – Thursday evening the Rome/Floyd Fire Department held a promotion ceremony at the Rome City Auditorium to recognize employees that were promoted during the 2020 to 2022 time period. Fire Department Staff were awarded promotions and shook hands with...
wrganews.com
Man charged with aggravated assault
A 58-year-old Rome man was arrested Wednesday following an alleged assault at his Topaz Drive home. According to Floyd County Jail records, Mark Anthony Washington hit one victim on the head twice with a broom and then placed a second victim in fear for her life by taking a fighting stance while holding a knife.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wrganews.com
Rome High begins 2022 football season Friday
August 18, 2022–6:26 p.m. The Rome High Wolves will kick off their 2022 football season tonight during the Corky Kell Classic at Barron Stadium. Rome and Creekview will take the field at 8:30 p.m. You can hear the action live on WRGA at 98.7 FM and 1470 AM. The...
Comments / 0