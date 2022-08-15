Read full article on original website
Social Security payments: First half of $1,682 direct payment to be sent in 16 days
The first half of a massive double Social Security payment for September is set to go out in just 16 days.
americanmilitarynews.com
Putin slams US, makes ‘doomed’ world prediction
Russian President Vladimir Putin faulted the U.S. for prolonging the fighting in Ukraine on Tuesday and predicted the world as the U.S. currently sees it is “doomed.”. In a Kremlin address, Putin said the U.S. and its North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies are “destroying the European security system.” He cited NATO expanding, moving weapons and forces eastward and ignoring Russian security concerns.
North Korea tells South Korean president to 'shut his mouth' after offer of aid
SEOUL, Aug 19 (Reuters) - North Korea's Kim Yo Jong, the powerful sister of leader Kim Jong Un, said on Friday South Korea's president should "shut his mouth" after he reiterated that his country was willing to provide economic aid in return for nuclear disarmament.
biztoc.com
STOCK MARKET NEWS:Futures fall, cryptos drop, oil declines
U.S. equity futures were giving back gains from the previous session as investors analyzed conflicting economic signals ahead of a Federal Reserve conference next week. Oil prices edged lower on Friday, putting the brakes on a rally in the last couple of days. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was around...
biztoc.com
China Bull Dalio Dumps Alibaba, Didi, JD.com Stakes
Bridgewater Associates' Alibaba stake was valued at $813 million at the end of the first quarter, Nasdaq.com said. The world's largest hedge fund retains stakes in Baidu and Tencent Music. The post China Bull Dalio Dumps Alibaba, Didi, JD.com Stakes – Nasdaq appeared first on Asia Financial.
U.S. court vacates decision to block federal oil, gas leasing pause
WASHINGTON, Aug 17 (Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Wednesday vacated a lower court's decision to block the Biden administration's pause on new oil and gas leasing on federal land and waters - a key piece of the president's climate change strategy - and sent the case back to that court for further proceedings.
biztoc.com
Crypto’s Hodlnaut Cuts 80% of Staff as Police Investigate
The Singapore-based lender said the layoffs were to reduce the company's expenditure and leave it with only about 10 employees. The post Crypto’s Hodlnaut Cuts 80% of Staff as Police Investigate appeared first on Asia Financial.
biztoc.com
Costco: Maybe Pick A Competitor Instead
Summary Costco is still reporting high growth rates and while inventory levels also increased, the company is reporting better results than other retailers. The company is also very resilient to a potential recession, with revenue hardly declining at all and earnings per share declining only in the low teens. And the stock is still overvalued, as a price-free-cash-flow ratio of 60 is not justified.
biztoc.com
Top Ethereum Rival Could Explode by 100%, Beating Other Large-Cap Altcoins, According to Coin Bureau
The pseudonymous host of Coin Bureau known as Guy tells his 2.09 million YouTube subscribers that he thinks layer-1 protocol Solana (SOL) could double in price. “SOL’s price action is also looking interesting from several angles. In terms of raw price action, SOL could potentially pull a 2x if the current recovery rally continues. This doesn’t sound like much, but if the rally does continue, it would be a larger percentage gain than other large cap altcoins,” he says.
biztoc.com
Venezuela Stops Oil Shipments To Europe As Alternatives To Russian Energy Dry Up
Venezuela Stops Oil Shipments To Europe As Alternatives To Russian Energy Dry Up. The writing is on the wall for Europe in terms of this coming winter – It's going to get ugly. With natural gas imports from Russia cut by 80% through Nord Stream 1 along with the majority of oil shipments, the EU is going to be scrambling for whatever fuel sources they can find to supply electricity and heating through the coming winter. Two sources that were originally suggested as alternatives were Iran and Venezuela.
biztoc.com
Federal judges deal the oil industry another setback in climate litigation
An appeals court said two climate change lawsuits against the oil industry should be heard in state court. Oil companies have been fighting such cases on jurisdictional grounds for years and losing.
biztoc.com
Percocet maker files for bankruptcy to weather opioid lawsuits
Opioid maker Endo International has filed for bankruptcy to limit liability from lawsuits related to opioid addiction and to reduce billions of dollars of debt. In conjunction with the filing, Endo agreed in principle with state attorneys general to provide up to $450 million to state and local governments, ban the promotion of Endo’s opioids and require Endo to turn over millions of documents related to its role in the opioid crisis for publication in a public online archive.
biztoc.com
Taiwan Says It’s Yet to be Told of Asian Chipmakers Meeting
The meeting comes on the heels of a new US CHIPS Act that includes $52 billion in subsidies for companies that make chips or conduct chip research in the United States. The post Taiwan Says It’s Yet to be Told of Asian Chipmakers Meeting appeared first on Asia Financial.
biztoc.com
As Soaring Prices Roil Britain, Its Leader Vacations and a Likely Successor Sidesteps the Issue
Britain is facing multiple economic shocks, from soaring energy prices to the hollowing out of the labor market by Brexit. But these issues seem disconnected from the fight to replace Boris Johnson.
biztoc.com
Retail sales in Great Britain rise despite cost of living crisis
July rise of 0.3% driven by online promotions but clothing sales continue to fall. Retail sales in Great Britain unexpectedly rose in July as consumers continued spending despite concerns over the cost of living crisis. The Office for National Statistics said sales volumes rose by 0.3% on the month, after...
biztoc.com
Switzerland rolling out pilot program for legal cannabis sales
The Swiss Basel-Stadt region in northern Switzerland is launching a pilot trial in September of legal cannabis sales. The prices for six cannabinoid products in nine pharmacies will be comparable to prices in the illegal market. The pilot program was OK'd in April by the Federal Office of Public Health. Other trials are in the works in Zurich, Geneva and Bern.
Time to switch your current account? Banks up rewards to lure new customers
Fancy a free £175? If you are hunting for ways to make and save money, one of the quickest and easiest could be to reconsider your relationship with your bank. First Direct is the latest to offer an unusually generous cash reward to new customers who open a 1st current account. This week it boosted its usual incentive of £150 by an additional £25, the highest amount any bank has paid since March 2020, according to the financial analyst Defaqto.
Adam Neumann’s latest big idea? To become America’s biggest landlord
Adam Neumann presided over one of the most spectacular business collapses in recent history. A New Age-spouting, barefoot business messiah, he managed to build and burn his last startup, the office-sharing company WeWork, in such spectacular fashion that even Hollywood paid attention. And now he is back – on a...
Diet for a hotter climate: 5 plants that could help feed the world
Over the course of human history, scientists believe that humans have cultivated more than 6,000 different plant species. But over time, farmers gravitated toward planting those with the largest yields. Today, just three crops – rice, wheat and corn – provide nearly half of the world’s calories.
‘I am not blaming anyone’: Estonians shrug off 23% inflation
Like his cappuccinos, Taniel Vaaderpass, 33, isn’t bitter. His usually profitable company, OA Coffee, one of Estonia’s biggest coffee bean roasting companies, may have posted a loss for the first time last year and is set to do so again this year, but Vaaderpass remains strikingly sanguine as he sits on the terrace of the cafe he also owns on a cobbled street in the old town of Tallinn.
