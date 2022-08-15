ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, NC

WNCT

Recently retired BCCC employee takes helm of NC Association of County Commissioners

WASHINGTON, N.C. — Beaufort County Community College (BCCC) congratulates Tracey Johnson on becoming the 106th president of the North Carolina Association on County Commissioners (NCACC). Johnson is the first president from Washington County, where she serves as chair of the board of commissioners. She first joined the Washington County Board of Commissioners in 2006. The […]
WASHINGTON, NC
WITN

Trauma-informed training at New Bern convention center

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) -A coalition is hosting a trauma-informed training session Thursday in New Bern. The Coastal Coalition for Substance Abuse Prevention is hosting the summit offering training for schools and law enforcement by field experts. The training, which organizers say is much needed is taking place at the...
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

Back-to-school jamboree coming Saturday to Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – On Saturday, Greater Vision Christian Church is holding a back-to-school Jamboree from 4 – 6 p.m. The event will have books and school supplies with food there as well. Special guests will be Pitt County Sheriff Paula Dance and artist Cappello. There will also be a family vacation giveaway. The event […]
GREENVILLE, NC
wcti12.com

NewsChannel 12 Investigates: Years later, still no help for some from RebuildNC

NEW BERN, Craven County — Hurricanes Matthew in 2016 and Florence in 2018 devastated thousands of Eastern Carolina families. The intense flooding from rivers and streams adversely affected many low-income and minority communities. That's why North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper established the North Carolina Office of Recovery and Resiliency to manage nearly $1 billion dollars in federal funds to rebuild.
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
WITN

East Carolina University students move in for fall semester

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - East Carolina University officials say drivers should anticipate delays as the school welcomes students back to campus. Wednesday was move-in day for the fall 2022 semester. School officials encourage people driving around the university to expect and plan for delays all week as families arrive to...
WITN

Crews to repair U.S. 64 Bridge on Martin-Washington County line

PLYMOUTH, N.C. (WITN) - Crews with the North Carolina Department of Transportation will repair a bridge on U.S. 64 on the Martin-Washington county line. The work runs from 4 to 10 p.m. on August 18. Work may cause lane closures throughout the day between Mill Pond Road and Loblolly Drive. The repairs may cause a complete closure of eastbound lanes for 10 minutes or less.
PLYMOUTH, NC
WITN

Schedules to change at driver’s license offices

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - The schedules at driver’s license offices in North Carolina are soon going to change. The North Carolina Department of Transportation says Saturday walk-in service hours at 16 offices, which began on May 21st and include ones in Greenville and Jacksonville, will end at the close of business on Aug. 27th.
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WITN

Pamlico River Ferry suspended until evening for ramp work

AURORA, N.C. (WITN) - Service on the Bayview-Aurora Ferry will be suspended for the day Thursday to work on ramp maintenance. Work is slated to last until 5 p.m. Thursday. After work is complete, service should resume for evening commuters. The maintenance was originally scheduled for earlier in the week...
AURORA, NC
WNCT

Greenville hotel development delayed due to infrastructure issues

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — According to an article from The Daily Reflector, infrastructure issues along Evans Street in Uptown Greenville are causing delays in the development process of a new hotel set to be built in the heart of the city. Back in January, WNCT brought you the groundbreaking of a new Hilton Garden Inn […]
GREENVILLE, NC
warrenrecord.com

Mason receives white coat from Brody School of Medicine

Leeza Tillery Mason was one of 86 year one medical students at The East Carolina University Brody School of Medicine who participated in the White Coat Ceremony for the Class of 2026 on Friday, July 29, at the Health Sciences Student Center at East Carolina University in Greenville. The white...
WITN

Farmville museum to host third Music in the Park

FARMVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A museum in Farmville will host a free concert Thursday night. The third Music at the Park event will be at the May Museum from 5 to 9 p.m. The concert, which is hosted by the Friends of the May Museum, will feature live music from the band 28 West, food from Anita’s and The Rock food truck, East Carolina Italian Ice, as well as local vendors and businesses.
WNCT

U.S. 64 Eastbound bridge repair between Jamesville, Plymouth on Thursday

PLYMOUTH, N.C. – The N.C. Department of Transportation will perform bridge maintenance on U.S. 64 Eastbound at the Martin-Washington county line from 4-10 p.m. on Thursday. The bridge spans the Roanoke River between Jamesville and Plymouth. As a result, lane closures will be in effect on U.S. 64 Eastbound between Mill Pond Road and Loblolly Drive […]
PLYMOUTH, NC

