PLYMOUTH, N.C. (WITN) - Crews with the North Carolina Department of Transportation will repair a bridge on U.S. 64 on the Martin-Washington county line. The work runs from 4 to 10 p.m. on August 18. Work may cause lane closures throughout the day between Mill Pond Road and Loblolly Drive. The repairs may cause a complete closure of eastbound lanes for 10 minutes or less.

PLYMOUTH, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO