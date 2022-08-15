Read full article on original website
Recently retired BCCC employee takes helm of NC Association of County Commissioners
WASHINGTON, N.C. — Beaufort County Community College (BCCC) congratulates Tracey Johnson on becoming the 106th president of the North Carolina Association on County Commissioners (NCACC). Johnson is the first president from Washington County, where she serves as chair of the board of commissioners. She first joined the Washington County Board of Commissioners in 2006. The […]
WITN
Trauma-informed training at New Bern convention center
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) -A coalition is hosting a trauma-informed training session Thursday in New Bern. The Coastal Coalition for Substance Abuse Prevention is hosting the summit offering training for schools and law enforcement by field experts. The training, which organizers say is much needed is taking place at the...
Back-to-school jamboree coming Saturday to Greenville
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – On Saturday, Greater Vision Christian Church is holding a back-to-school Jamboree from 4 – 6 p.m. The event will have books and school supplies with food there as well. Special guests will be Pitt County Sheriff Paula Dance and artist Cappello. There will also be a family vacation giveaway. The event […]
WITN
Martin County Sheriff’s Office awarded grant for critical lifesaving equipment
WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina law enforcement agency has received new lifesaving equipment thanks to a grant. Martin County Sheriff’s Office purchased 10 automatic defibrillators after receiving a $13,120 grant from the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation. The new automatic defibrillators will provide deputies with the tools...
WITN
Former school nurse says Pines Elementary School mold problem led to her health issues
WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Pines Elementary School has been a topic of discussion for years after suspicion surrounding the school’s air quality came to the forefront. In 2021, the Piedmont Service Group performed a report revealing that high levels of mold were detected in the building. Washington County Superintendent...
WITN
Craven County construction worker calls lottery win “a game changer”
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A Craven County man is celebrating after winning $250,000 on a scratch-off lottery ticket. After working all day in the sun, Kirk Nyberg Jr. of New Bern stopped by the store for cigarettes, added a $5 scratch-off, and won a $250,000 prize. “It’s a game changer...
wcti12.com
NewsChannel 12 Investigates: Years later, still no help for some from RebuildNC
NEW BERN, Craven County — Hurricanes Matthew in 2016 and Florence in 2018 devastated thousands of Eastern Carolina families. The intense flooding from rivers and streams adversely affected many low-income and minority communities. That's why North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper established the North Carolina Office of Recovery and Resiliency to manage nearly $1 billion dollars in federal funds to rebuild.
WITN
Seven sites on Lower Neuse & Tar-Pamlico fail Sound Rivers Swim Guide test
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - Four sites on the Lower Neuse and three on the Tar-Pamlico have failed the Sound Rivers Swim Guide test this week. The Lower Neuse sites that did not pass the safety standards are Glenburnie, Bridgeton, Lawson Park, and Slocum Creek in Havelock. The Tar-Pamlico sites that...
WITN
Visitor spending increased across North Carolina in 2021, Beaufort County saw third highest increase
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Visitor spending increased in all 100 North Carolina counties in 2021 bouncing back from the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the North Carolina Department of Commerce. Data released today by the department shows a strong recovery in visitor spending from 2020. In the east, Beaufort County saw...
WITN
East Carolina University students move in for fall semester
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - East Carolina University officials say drivers should anticipate delays as the school welcomes students back to campus. Wednesday was move-in day for the fall 2022 semester. School officials encourage people driving around the university to expect and plan for delays all week as families arrive to...
WITN
Crews to repair U.S. 64 Bridge on Martin-Washington County line
PLYMOUTH, N.C. (WITN) - Crews with the North Carolina Department of Transportation will repair a bridge on U.S. 64 on the Martin-Washington county line. The work runs from 4 to 10 p.m. on August 18. Work may cause lane closures throughout the day between Mill Pond Road and Loblolly Drive. The repairs may cause a complete closure of eastbound lanes for 10 minutes or less.
WITN
Schedules to change at driver’s license offices
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - The schedules at driver’s license offices in North Carolina are soon going to change. The North Carolina Department of Transportation says Saturday walk-in service hours at 16 offices, which began on May 21st and include ones in Greenville and Jacksonville, will end at the close of business on Aug. 27th.
WITN
Pamlico River Ferry suspended until evening for ramp work
AURORA, N.C. (WITN) - Service on the Bayview-Aurora Ferry will be suspended for the day Thursday to work on ramp maintenance. Work is slated to last until 5 p.m. Thursday. After work is complete, service should resume for evening commuters. The maintenance was originally scheduled for earlier in the week...
WITN
Upcoming school year raises concern for kids mental health following pandemic isolation
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The 2022-2023 school year is around the corner and classrooms in Eastern Carolina hope to be full of young minds eager to learn. In some ways things will go back to pre-pandemic normalcy, meaning that for first the time some students will be in a classroom setting which raises concerns about mental health.
Greenville hotel development delayed due to infrastructure issues
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — According to an article from The Daily Reflector, infrastructure issues along Evans Street in Uptown Greenville are causing delays in the development process of a new hotel set to be built in the heart of the city. Back in January, WNCT brought you the groundbreaking of a new Hilton Garden Inn […]
warrenrecord.com
Mason receives white coat from Brody School of Medicine
Leeza Tillery Mason was one of 86 year one medical students at The East Carolina University Brody School of Medicine who participated in the White Coat Ceremony for the Class of 2026 on Friday, July 29, at the Health Sciences Student Center at East Carolina University in Greenville. The white...
WITN
Jacksonville, Washington win opening night, Northside-Jacksonville falls
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Hoggard 42, Northside-Jacksonville 16. Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!
WITN
Farmville museum to host third Music in the Park
FARMVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A museum in Farmville will host a free concert Thursday night. The third Music at the Park event will be at the May Museum from 5 to 9 p.m. The concert, which is hosted by the Friends of the May Museum, will feature live music from the band 28 West, food from Anita’s and The Rock food truck, East Carolina Italian Ice, as well as local vendors and businesses.
U.S. 64 Eastbound bridge repair between Jamesville, Plymouth on Thursday
PLYMOUTH, N.C. – The N.C. Department of Transportation will perform bridge maintenance on U.S. 64 Eastbound at the Martin-Washington county line from 4-10 p.m. on Thursday. The bridge spans the Roanoke River between Jamesville and Plymouth. As a result, lane closures will be in effect on U.S. 64 Eastbound between Mill Pond Road and Loblolly Drive […]
