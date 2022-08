The Wyoming Business Alliance announced that registration for the 2022 Governor’s Business Forum is now open. According to the WBA, the forum is scheduled to take place November 15 to the 17 at the Marian H. Rochelle Gateway Center on the University of Wyoming Campus in Laramie. The forum is co-hosted by Governor Mark Gordon and will feature speakers and panels centered around this year’s theme, “The Power of People.”

WYOMING STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO