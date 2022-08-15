Read full article on original website
Boogie
4d ago
Leaving it running with. keys in it is just giving away your car @ this point. There should be no shock or surprises when a “criminal” sees the hard part has been made easy.
Eyewitness News
Driver clocked at 95 mph going up Avon Mountain
WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A driver was clocked at 95 mph going up Avon Mountain, according to police in West Hartford. The West Hartford Police Department posted about the incident on its Facebook page Thursday. It said its traffic division conducted a speed enforcement detail on Albany Ave. near...
Eyewitness News
Two Connecticut men arrested in Springfield for attempting to steal car parts
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Two men from Connecticut were arrested in Springfield after firefighters saw them allegedly trying to steal car parts. Police said that around 4:45 p.m. Thursday, 32-year-old Stephen Baker and 33-year-old Timothy McDonald, both of Simsbury, were arrested on Wilbraham Road. They said prior to the arrests,...
Man arrested for driving 130 MPH on Route 8: PD
TORRINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – State police arrested a man for allegedly driving 130 miles per hour on Route 8 in Torrington. Police said on Wednesday just before 7 p.m., troopers observed a white Dodge Challenger driving significantly faster than surrounding traffic. Troopers clocked the driver at a speed of 130 MPH on a calibrated speedometer […]
NECN
Driver Was Going 130 Miles Per Hour on Highway in Connecticut: Police
A Farmington man is accused of driving 130 miles per hour on Route 8 in Torrington Wednesday evening. State police said it happened just before 7 p.m. A state trooper on a regular patrol check saw a Dodge Challenger going must faster than other vehicles and pulled up behind the driver, who was going 130 miles per hour for around four miles, according to state police.
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Middletown police collect school supplies
Many college freshmen will be dropped off at campuses in the next couple of weeks. Police seek suspect in Buckland Hills Mall shooting. A security guard suffered a gunshot wound at the Buckland Hills Mall in Manchester. Tax free week in Conn. kicks off Sunday. Updated: 4 hours ago. Tax...
Police release photos of suspect in Buckland Hills Mall shooting
A reported shooting is under investigation at the Buckland Hills Mall in Manchester, sources told News 8.
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Waterbury police investigate city's 3rd homicide in the past week
DRONE 3 VIDEO: Security guard shot during shoplifting incident at Buckland Hills Mall. A security guard was shot during a shoplifting incident at the Buckland Hills Mall in Manchester on Friday. This is video from Drone 3 above the scene. Updated: 5 hours ago. Chief meteorologist Mark Dixon said we're...
44-Year-Old Accused Of Driving Wrong Way Under Influence On South Windsor Roadway
A Connecticut man was nabbed for driving drunk after police stopped him for driving in the wrong direction on a busy highway. The incident took place in Hartford County around 10 p.m., Monday, Aug. 15, in South Winsor on Route 5. Israel Sanchez-Vilchis, age 44, of New Britain was arrested...
Eyewitness News
Motorcyclist killed in East Hartford crash
EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in East Hartford on Thursday night. State police identified the victim as 51-year-old Glenn Pelletier of Plainville. Troopers said Pelletier was riding eastbound on Route 2 in the area of the exit 5 off ramp when he struck...
Man arrested in South Windsor for wrong-way, DUI driving
SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) – South Windsor police arrested a man for driving the wrong way down Route 5 while intoxicated on Monday. South Windsor officers were notified around 10 p.m. on Monday to be on the lookout for a vehicle driving the wrong way down Route 5 by East Hartford police. Police spotted the […]
Arrests in Bristol street takeover
Two months after a street takeover in which an intersection was closed in Bristol while wheelies and other stunts were performed, two arrests have been made
Eyewitness News
27-year-old security guard shot during Macy’s shoplifting incident at Buckland Hills Mall
MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - A security guard suffered a gunshot wound at the Buckland Hills Mall in Manchester. Police say the victim was reportedly shot in the parking outside Macy’s men’s store, but when they arrived on scene, they found the victim inside the entrance of the mall.
Police search for suspect in Waterbury’s latest homicide
Police are searching for the suspect who shot and killed a man outside a restaurant in Waterbury early Thursday morning — the city's third homicide in less than a week.
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Police 'use of force' data released
A security guard suffered a gunshot wound at the Buckland Hills Mall in Manchester. Tax free week kicks off on Sunday in Connecticut. Hartford is preparing for Sunday's Puerto Rican festival. Updated: 5 hours ago. Tensions are growing over nuclear power plant in Ukraine. Security guard shot during Macy’s shoplifting...
The Danbury Community Crime Map is a Wormhole That Will Consume Your Life
If you're interested in losing a month of your life, go check this out. These are actually available for pretty much every community in America and the service that makes the information available is LexisNexis. I was actually directed to it while on a Danbury, CT specific page. It's not...
Victim in Waterbury's 3rd homicide of the week identified by police
WATERBURY, Conn. — A Waterbury man is dead after he was found shot outside of a restaurant in the city early Thursday morning, police said. Police were called to Berties West Indian Restaurant on North Main Street just before 1 a.m. after gunshots were heard in the area. When...
Eyewitness News
CRIME TRACKER: Newington Police implement livestreaming to dispatch system
The school year is just around the corner. Man dies following shooting outside restaurant in Waterbury. A man was shot and later died following an incident at a restaurant in Waterbury. Ellington man sentenced for wife’s murder. Updated: 8 hours ago. A nearly 7-year-old murder case that made national...
sheltonherald.com
Boys, ages 12 and 15, set Hartford playground on fire, police say
HARTFORD — Police said they arrested two juveniles who they suspect intentionally set a playscape on fire Tuesday, destroying it. A 15-year-old and a 12-year-old were charged with reckless burning, risk of injury and reckless endangerment, Lt. Aaron Boisvert said Wednesday. The boys rolled a large truck tire under...
NBC Connecticut
Worker Impaled by Construction Equipment in Rocky Hill: Police
A worker was seriously injured at a construction site in Rocky Hill Friday morning. Police officers and firefighters responded to 153 Parsonage Street around 9:25 a.m. and found a 45-year-old man had been impaled by construction equipment through the leg, according to police. Trauma surgeons from Hartford Hospital and Yale...
Eyewitness News
State police detective suspended, assigned to administrative duties
MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - A detective with the Connecticut State Police was suspended earlier this week. According to state police, Michael O’Hara’s police powers were suspended as of Aug. 15 and he was assigned to administrative duties “pending the outcome of an active investigation.”. They have not...
