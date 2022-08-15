Read full article on original website
CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio — Federal authorities have arrested a man charged in a spring killing that took place in Cuyahoga Falls. Members of the U.S. Marshals Service's Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force apprehended 28-year-old Deair Johnson, of Akron, on Friday, according to the Cuyahoga Falls Police Department. Further details regarding his capture were not immediately available.
CLEVELAND — An investigation is underway after a Cleveland resident found the body of a 41-year-old man victim in his yard on Thursday morning. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. According to the Cleveland Division...
CLEVELAND — A 37-year-old man is dead after an overnight crash on I-90 West at West 41st Street in Cleveland. He has since been identified as Juan Antonio Bonilla Lopez Jr., of Cleveland, according to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office. The crash happened at around 1 a.m. when...
BATH, Ohio — A 40-year-old Akron man is dead after he was struck while walking on I-77 near mile post 141 in Bath Township early Thursday morning. Authorities with the Ohio State Highway Patrol say it was 1:16 a.m. when a 2015 Freightliner Cascadia struck Brandon A. Foster “who was walking in the roadway.”
NORTH CANTON, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) is investigating a fatal crash involving two vehicles that took place in Louisville on Friday afternoon. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. According to a...
AKRON, Ohio — A 37-year-old man is dead after a Friday morning shooting in Akron. It was around 7:22 a.m. when officers responded to the scene at Russell Avenue and Boulevard Street after a 21-year-old man called police to say he shot another man who allegedly tried to take his motorcycle.
CLEVELAND — One person has died after authorities say he became tangled in live power lines at a substation in Cleveland overnight. Cleveland police tell 3News that the man was found dead on arrival in the 1400 block of East 185th Street. “Preliminary information indicates that the male had...
AKRON, Ohio — A 58-year-old woman is being credited with fighting off an attempted carjacker in Akron on Wednesday evening. Police say it was around 7:50 p.m. when the incident happened in the area of West Market Street and West Street. The woman told police a black SUV pulled...
BROADVIEW HEIGHTS, Ohio — It was July 19, about a week away from Lauren Griffith's due date. After putting their older son Blake to bed, she and her husband Rob settled in to relax in their Broadview Heights home. "We were kind of on the final approach to delivery,"...
CLEVELAND — A 38-year-old man was found dead in a parking lot at 18165 Parkmount Ave. in Cleveland on Tuesday, according to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. The victim...
WILLARD, Ohio — Gov. Mike DeWine on Thursday awarded more than $8 million in grants to local law enforcement agencies across Ohio, including 10 around Greater Cleveland and Akron. The money comes from DeWine's the Ohio Violent Crime Reduction Grant Program, which has already doled out more than $37...
AKRON, Ohio — Two men are recovering after both were shot in unrelated incidents in Akron on Monday night. Below is a timeline of what happened, according to the Akron Police Department…. 9:12 p.m. Officers responded to Diagonal Road and Courtland Avenue “to search for a shooting scene” after...
EASTLAKE, Ohio — A woman has been rushed to the hospital after being shot in the face Wednesday afternoon in Eastlake. Police received a call reporting the shooting just after 2:30 p.m., with the incident occurring on the 1200 block of East 344th Street. The victim, whose name has not been released, was later transferred to a medical facility in Downtown Cleveland. Her exact condition is unknown at this time.
MADISON, Ohio — Flames filled the night sky in Lake County as firefighters battled an overnight blaze at ChemMasters on Edwards Street in Madison Village. Video from the fire posted on Twitter by Steve Harvey (watch multiple clips below) shows a fireball erupting at the scene. There were no...
AKRON, Ohio — A 3-year-old girl has died after authorities say she was struck by a vehicle in Akron on Monday afternoon. It was around 2:12 p.m. when Akron police say the child “ran into the parking lot and into the path of the moving vehicle” in the 1100 block of Palmetto Avenue.
KENT, Ohio — A new mode of transportation with a classic twist is up and running in Portage County. On Friday in Kent, the Portage Area Regional Transportation Authority (PARTA) held a ribbon cutting introducing "Polly the Trolley," the first of a new series of trolley buses. “We’re really...
CLEVELAND — A federal judge in Cleveland awarded $650 million in damages Wednesday to two Ohio counties that won a landmark lawsuit against national pharmacy chains CVS, Walgreens and Walmart, claiming the way they distributed opioids to customers caused severe harm to communities. U.S. District Judge Dan Polster said...
CLEVELAND — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has provided an update on the outbreak of E. coli cases in Ohio and several surrounding states. The CDC says there are now 37 reported cases in four states, including Ohio. While a specific food has not yet been confirmed as the source of the outbreak, many sick people have reported eating sandwiches with romaine lettuce at Wendy’s restaurants in Michigan, Ohio and Pennsylvania before getting sick.
RANDOLPH, Ohio — A man was taken into custody following a shooting that happened near the Portage County Fairgrounds on Tuesday afternoon. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. The Portage County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) says...
EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio — A 69-year-old man is dead after he was one of two pedestrians struck by a vehicle in East Cleveland on Monday evening. It was 7:59 p.m. when the incident happened at 12900 Superior Avenue as a 63-year-old Cleveland man, who was driving a 2002 Mercury Sable, “made a wide left turn in an attempt to pull into a parking lot,” according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
