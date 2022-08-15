ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suspect arrested in May killing of Akron man found inside Cuyahoga Falls home

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio — Federal authorities have arrested a man charged in a spring killing that took place in Cuyahoga Falls. Members of the U.S. Marshals Service's Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force apprehended 28-year-old Deair Johnson, of Akron, on Friday, according to the Cuyahoga Falls Police Department. Further details regarding his capture were not immediately available.
CUYAHOGA FALLS, OH
Man dies in overnight I-90 crash in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — A 37-year-old man is dead after an overnight crash on I-90 West at West 41st Street in Cleveland. He has since been identified as Juan Antonio Bonilla Lopez Jr., of Cleveland, according to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office. The crash happened at around 1 a.m. when...
CLEVELAND, OH
Akron man dies after struck by freightliner on I-77 in Bath Township

BATH, Ohio — A 40-year-old Akron man is dead after he was struck while walking on I-77 near mile post 141 in Bath Township early Thursday morning. Authorities with the Ohio State Highway Patrol say it was 1:16 a.m. when a 2015 Freightliner Cascadia struck Brandon A. Foster “who was walking in the roadway.”
AKRON, OH
Man found dead at Cleveland substation in power lines

CLEVELAND — One person has died after authorities say he became tangled in live power lines at a substation in Cleveland overnight. Cleveland police tell 3News that the man was found dead on arrival in the 1400 block of East 185th Street. “Preliminary information indicates that the male had...
CLEVELAND, OH
Police say woman fights off carjacker attempt in Akron

AKRON, Ohio — A 58-year-old woman is being credited with fighting off an attempted carjacker in Akron on Wednesday evening. Police say it was around 7:50 p.m. when the incident happened in the area of West Market Street and West Street. The woman told police a black SUV pulled...
AKRON, OH
38-year-old Euclid man found dead in Cleveland parking lot

CLEVELAND — A 38-year-old man was found dead in a parking lot at 18165 Parkmount Ave. in Cleveland on Tuesday, according to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. The victim...
2 men hurt in unrelated Akron shootings: Timeline from police

AKRON, Ohio — Two men are recovering after both were shot in unrelated incidents in Akron on Monday night. Below is a timeline of what happened, according to the Akron Police Department…. 9:12 p.m. Officers responded to Diagonal Road and Courtland Avenue “to search for a shooting scene” after...
Woman shot in face in Eastlake; suspect in custody

EASTLAKE, Ohio — A woman has been rushed to the hospital after being shot in the face Wednesday afternoon in Eastlake. Police received a call reporting the shooting just after 2:30 p.m., with the incident occurring on the 1200 block of East 344th Street. The victim, whose name has not been released, was later transferred to a medical facility in Downtown Cleveland. Her exact condition is unknown at this time.
EASTLAKE, OH
CDC update on E. coli outbreak in Ohio: Several sick people linked to eating romaine lettuce at Wendy's

CLEVELAND — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has provided an update on the outbreak of E. coli cases in Ohio and several surrounding states. The CDC says there are now 37 reported cases in four states, including Ohio. While a specific food has not yet been confirmed as the source of the outbreak, many sick people have reported eating sandwiches with romaine lettuce at Wendy’s restaurants in Michigan, Ohio and Pennsylvania before getting sick.
OHIO STATE
Man shot near Portage County Fairgrounds, suspect arrested

RANDOLPH, Ohio — A man was taken into custody following a shooting that happened near the Portage County Fairgrounds on Tuesday afternoon. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. The Portage County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) says...
PORTAGE COUNTY, OH
Man dies after 2 pedestrians struck by vehicle in East Cleveland

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio — A 69-year-old man is dead after he was one of two pedestrians struck by a vehicle in East Cleveland on Monday evening. It was 7:59 p.m. when the incident happened at 12900 Superior Avenue as a 63-year-old Cleveland man, who was driving a 2002 Mercury Sable, “made a wide left turn in an attempt to pull into a parking lot,” according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
EAST CLEVELAND, OH
