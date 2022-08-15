Read full article on original website
KCCI.com
Des Moines pedestrian hit by truck earlier this week has died, police say
DES MOINES, Iowa — Apedestrian hit by a truck earlier this week near East 15th Street and Dean Avenue has died, according to the Des Moines Police Department. Adan Babic, 47, of Des Moines, was killed while crossing the street Monday morning. According to police, a pickup truck traveling northbound hit him.
iheart.com
Police Investigating Damage At Des Moines Sculpture Park
(Des Moines, IA) -- Des Moines Police are investigating vandalism to the Pappajohn Education Center and a nearby art installation downtown. Police say vandals this month broke windows at the Pappajohn Education Center at 12th and Grand and also damaged glass panels on the art installation. Damage to the building...
KCCI.com
Sheriff: Construction worker run over by machine near Interstate 80 in Iowa
JASPER COUNTY, Iowa — A construction worker is in the hospital after having been run over by a machine along Interstate 80 on Thursday, according to the Jasper County Sheriff's Office. The worker was injured at about 9:52 a.m. near mile marker 176. The worker was reported to be...
Worker run over by equipment at I-80 bridge construction site
KCCI.com
Storm damage reported in Des Moines metro following hail storm
DES MOINES, Iowa — Large hail busted up property throughout the Des Moines metro Friday as storms rolled through the area. Hail reportedly damaged the roof at Valley High School in West Des Moines, flooding the school's gymnasium. Hail as large as 2 to 3 inches in diameter was reported.
‘Homemade explosive device’ found at Iowa mobile home park
The Story County Sheriff’s Office is asking people to stay away from a Story City mobile home park after a homemade explosive device was found there Thursday morning.
Creston Police Report One Arrest
(Creston) Creston Police report the arrest of 54-year-old Bertha Mayes of Creston at the Union County Law Enforcement Center on a Union County warrant for 4th – degree theft. Authorities released her after she posted the $1,000 bond.
Man arrested for alleged arson in Conrad house fire Tuesday
CONRAD, Iowa — A man is behind bars after a late-night house fire killed his family pet and destroyed his home on Aug. 16, the Grundy County Sheriff's Office said in a press release. 45-year-old Jacob Switzer was arrested for alleged arson after a house fire broke out at...
KCCI.com
Des Moines streets flooded after severe weather
DES MOINES, Iowa — Neighbors on Hickman Road and 24th Street say they can't get out of their apartments. Severe weather dumped heavy rain across the metro, flooding some streets. A photo from that intersection shows a car up to its windshield in water.
KCCI.com
Homemade explosive device discovered by deputies in Story City mobile home park
STORY CITY, Iowa — A man has been charged in connection to a homemade explosive device found at a Story City mobile home park. Tyler C. Hammond, 29, is facing five charges. Hammond is charged with dominion/control of a firearm by a domestic offender, a class D felony; two counts of reckless use of a firearm causing property damage, an aggravated misdemeanor; shooting across highway, simple misdemeanor; and driving under suspension.
iheart.com
Teen Shot In West Ames
(Ames, IA) -- A teen is recovering after being shot in west Ames. Police say a 16-year-old turned up the E-R before 10 o'clock Tuesday night, and was treated and released. Police the teen arrived at Mary Greeley Medical Center shortly after an initial call about a shooting in the parking lot at 1300 Coconino Road.
KCCI.com
Shooting investigation underway in Ames
AMES, Iowa — Ames police are investigating a shooting after a 16-year-old boy was shot in the chest Tuesday night. Police were called to the shooting in the parking lot at 1300 Coconino Road. Shortly after this initial call, officers received a call from Mary Greeley Medical Center reporting that a 16-year-old boy arrived at the hospital with an apparent gunshot wound to the chest.
Iowa man arrested, charged for Grundy County house fire
KCCI.com
Polk City man killed by SUV
ALBIA, Iowa — A Polk City man is dead after he was hit by an SUV while crossing the street. It happened around 1:10 p.m. Tuesday in Albia. An Iowa State Patrol Crash report says 56-year-old Timothy Olson was crossing on the right of the SUV as it drove through an intersection.
KCCI.com
West Des Moines man charged with murder after turning himself in to Polk County authorities
POLK COUNTY, Iowa — A day afterturning himself into law enforcement, the Polk County Sheriff's Office charged 38-year-old Courtney Shane Smith with first-degree murder. Smith is charged in connection with the death of 51-year-old Scott Crane. Investigators found 51-year-old Crane dead on Aug. 6. Crane suffered a gunshot wound....
KCCI.com
Ankeny Walmart evacuated after gas leak
ANKENY, Iowa — Walmart was evacuated this morning after a gas leak. The leak was reported at around 9:30 a.m. Customers and staff left the store for over an hour. The problem was fixed at about 10:45 a.m. Customers were able to re-enter the store at 11:15 a.m. No...
Double Murder Suspect Stands Off With Police in Small Iowa Town
Gage Walter of Omaha barricaded himself within St. Paul Lutheran Church in Winterset, Iowa this weekend in a tense standoff with local authorities. Walter was found by West Des Moines police, who say they found Walter driving a red Chrysler PT Cruiser with Nebraska license plates that was reported stolen. They attempted to initiate a traffic stop at around 7:40 am on Sunday. The Nebraska man then led WDM PD on a car chase that took them to the church in Winterset, which is roughly a half-hour drive. Police said the pursuit lasted about 45 minutes.
KCCI.com
New VA clinic opens in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Office of Veteran Affairs in central Iowa cut the ribbon on a new Primary Care Clinic on Des Moines' southside on Wednesday. The new clinic is in the Southridge Mall complex. The 42,000-square foot facility has more parking, bigger exam rooms, expanded telehealth and...
One seriously injured after Des Moines motorcycle crash
DES MOINES, Iowa — One person was seriously injured after a motorcycle crash early Sunday morning. The Des Moines Police Department and the Des Moines Fire Department responded to a report of a motorcycle crash around 2:09 a.m. near the intersection of 2nd Ave. and School Street. First responders found a 29-year-old male critically injured […]
