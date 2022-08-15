Read full article on original website
‘Just be kind’: 9-year-old Lincoln girl with incurable disease writes anti-bullying book
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — When nine-year-old Abigail Murphy of Lincoln started to get bullied at school, she took matters into her own hands. “I feel like I needed to take it a step up,” Abigail said. Because the now 4th-grader knows what it’s like to look a little different.
Ponca Tribe of Nebraska raises awareness of Indigenous trafficking victims
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A demonstration was held in Lincoln on Friday to raise awareness of Indigenous women who have been victims of human trafficking. The Ponca Tribe of Nebraska hosted the Red Sand Project event, where gatherers poured red sand into the cracks of the sidewalk to represent the women who have “fallen through the cracks.”
Lincoln school board member expects rise in COVID-19 cases as classes begin
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The start of school brings increased contact among children, which has some experts worried about what that might mean for COVID-19 numbers. Right now, the Lancaster County COVID-19 risk dial is in low orange, but Lincoln Public Schools board member Bob Rauner said a rise in cases is inevitable.
New COVID telehealth service now offers free consultations to some in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Telehealth has improved the accessibility of health care throughout the last two years of the COVID-19 pandemic. A telehealth service specifically for COVID-19 called Dr. B was just made available in Nebraska. Cyrus Massoumi, CEO and founder of Dr. B, says the goal was to...
Lincoln organization offers free concert to inmates
LINCON, Neb. (KLKN) – Bridges to Hope, a Lincoln nonprofit, seeks to heal people who have broken the law and help them become constructive citizens. Friday afternoon, the organization hosted a free concert starring Nashville musician Ben Fuller at the Nebraska State Penitentiary. “This is my first time in...
Lincoln organic farmers took pandemic hit, but interest in farm-to-table is bright spot
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln organic farmers are seeing fewer businesses purchasing their products but more interest in sustainable farm-to-table produce. One farmer said that during COVID-19, he lost contact with all of the businesses he used to work with, as many of them closed for good or temporarily. He is hoping to make more connections in the community and show the variety of organic produce cultivated right here in Nebraska.
Nebraska child dies from suspected ‘brain-eating amoeba’ in Elkhorn River
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Officials say a “brain-eating amoeba” could be responsible for the death of a child in Douglas County on Wednesday. The Douglas County Health Department held a press conference on Thursday morning to discuss the case. Health Director Lindsay Huse said the Centers for...
Nebraska grasslands decreasing yearly; experts say conservation is vital
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission says one-third of grasslands in the state are in danger of disappearing. T.J. Walker of the commission’s Wildlife Division says conservation is important for everyone, not just farmers. “The grasslands are pretty important to Nebraska,” he said. “I...
Dethatch, aerate, seed: Nebraska Extension says the time for lawn care is now
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — With little change in southeastern Nebraska’s drought despite some rain, lawns are hurting. The time to invest in your lawn is now, according to the Nebraska Extension office in Lancaster County. Temperatures largely influence how the grasses here grow, controlling when you should seed...
Child dies from suspected ‘brain-eating ameba’ after swimming in river near Omaha
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A child died after potentially being infected by a “brain-eating ameba” from a river near Omaha. The Douglas County Health Department says the child was possibly infected with Naegleria Fowleri after swimming in the Elkhorn River on Sunday. Right now, the Centers for...
Scammer impersonates Lincoln Police to defraud woman of $4,500
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A woman lost $4,500 in a scam that involved the caller impersonating the Lincoln Police Department. The fraud was reported by a 43-year-old woman on Thursday, Lincoln Police say. She told police that she had been receiving calls from someone who identified themselves as a...
UNL’s 50 construction projects will reroute Husker students and fans
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — In an effort to renew aging facilities at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, more than 50 construction projects are underway. The North Stadium expansion project, which includes training and workout facilities, will wrap up before next year’s football season. And the Veterans’ Tribute will be...
Recall Alert: Capri Sun, infant swings and skateboards
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- Over 5,700 cases of Capri Sun Wild Cherry beverages have been recalled because of a possible contamination. Kraft Heinz says that a cleaning solution used to treat food processing equipment was “inadvertently introduced into a production line at one of their facilities.”. The issue was discovered...
Stop the snoring, no CPAP needed
Lincoln, Neb. (KLKN) — Dr. Aaron Robinson joined Channel 8’s Andrew Ward in studio to discuss his new sleep apnea remedy that doesn’t require sleeping with a CPAP machine. It works in a way similar to a pacemaker for your heart, in that it regulates your muscle...
Inmate serving one-year sentence dies at Lincoln hospital
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A 59-year-old inmate died on Monday at a Lincoln hospital, the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said. Jack Talbitzer, 59, was serving a one-year sentence on charges of delivering and possessing a controlled substance out of Dodge County. Talbitzer had been serving out his sentence...
25 events in Nebraska where you can enjoy nice weather this weekend
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — It seems the weather will be great for outdoor events this weekend, and Omaha, Hastings and North Loup are hosting festivals all weekend long. The Omaha Greek Festival is giving Nebraskans the chance to imagine spending an afternoon in Santorini. With live music, entertainment, plenty of food and drinks and so much more, when in Greece, say opa!
Nebraska troopers find 20 pounds of meth buried in field near Norfolk
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Troopers uncovered 20 pounds of meth buried in a field near Norfolk on Wednesday, the Nebraska State Patrol said. Around 6:30 a.m., residents of Winside, a village northeast of Norfolk, reported two suspicious people on their property. Troopers arrived and found Oscar Villa, 36, and...
Meet Betty: Lincoln Children’s Zoo sees first red panda cub birth in 8 years
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Lincoln Children’s Zoo announced on Wednesday the birth of its first red panda cub in eight years. Betty was born on June 4 to first-time mom, Tián and dad, Liu. Using bamboo, wood and wool, the zoo created six nesting boxes off...
Isolated shower possible; Nice start to the weekend
A few scattered showers and thunderstorms will remain possible through mid-morning for an area south and west of a line from Grand Island to Fairbury Friday. Afterwards, skies should turn partly cloudy for most of Friday. Temperatures will only top out in the lower to middle 80°s Friday as compared...
Lincoln brewery releases special batch of beer to honor fallen LPD investigator
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Corn Coast Brewing Company has partnered with the Tunnel to Towers organization to put on an event in honor of fallen LPD Investigator Mario Herrera. Herrera was shot almost two years ago while helping to serve a search warrant. Following his death, the Tunnel...
