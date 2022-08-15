ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ponca Tribe of Nebraska raises awareness of Indigenous trafficking victims

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A demonstration was held in Lincoln on Friday to raise awareness of Indigenous women who have been victims of human trafficking. The Ponca Tribe of Nebraska hosted the Red Sand Project event, where gatherers poured red sand into the cracks of the sidewalk to represent the women who have “fallen through the cracks.”
Lincoln school board member expects rise in COVID-19 cases as classes begin

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The start of school brings increased contact among children, which has some experts worried about what that might mean for COVID-19 numbers. Right now, the Lancaster County COVID-19 risk dial is in low orange, but Lincoln Public Schools board member Bob Rauner said a rise in cases is inevitable.
Lincoln organization offers free concert to inmates

LINCON, Neb. (KLKN) – Bridges to Hope, a Lincoln nonprofit, seeks to heal people who have broken the law and help them become constructive citizens. Friday afternoon, the organization hosted a free concert starring Nashville musician Ben Fuller at the Nebraska State Penitentiary. “This is my first time in...
Lincoln organic farmers took pandemic hit, but interest in farm-to-table is bright spot

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln organic farmers are seeing fewer businesses purchasing their products but more interest in sustainable farm-to-table produce. One farmer said that during COVID-19, he lost contact with all of the businesses he used to work with, as many of them closed for good or temporarily. He is hoping to make more connections in the community and show the variety of organic produce cultivated right here in Nebraska.
Nebraska grasslands decreasing yearly; experts say conservation is vital

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission says one-third of grasslands in the state are in danger of disappearing. T.J. Walker of the commission’s Wildlife Division says conservation is important for everyone, not just farmers. “The grasslands are pretty important to Nebraska,” he said. “I...
Scammer impersonates Lincoln Police to defraud woman of $4,500

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A woman lost $4,500 in a scam that involved the caller impersonating the Lincoln Police Department. The fraud was reported by a 43-year-old woman on Thursday, Lincoln Police say. She told police that she had been receiving calls from someone who identified themselves as a...
UNL’s 50 construction projects will reroute Husker students and fans

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — In an effort to renew aging facilities at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, more than 50 construction projects are underway. The North Stadium expansion project, which includes training and workout facilities, will wrap up before next year’s football season. And the Veterans’ Tribute will be...
Recall Alert: Capri Sun, infant swings and skateboards

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- Over 5,700 cases of Capri Sun Wild Cherry beverages have been recalled because of a possible contamination. Kraft Heinz says that a cleaning solution used to treat food processing equipment was “inadvertently introduced into a production line at one of their facilities.”. The issue was discovered...
Stop the snoring, no CPAP needed

Lincoln, Neb. (KLKN) — Dr. Aaron Robinson joined Channel 8’s Andrew Ward in studio to discuss his new sleep apnea remedy that doesn’t require sleeping with a CPAP machine. It works in a way similar to a pacemaker for your heart, in that it regulates your muscle...
Inmate serving one-year sentence dies at Lincoln hospital

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A 59-year-old inmate died on Monday at a Lincoln hospital, the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said. Jack Talbitzer, 59, was serving a one-year sentence on charges of delivering and possessing a controlled substance out of Dodge County. Talbitzer had been serving out his sentence...
25 events in Nebraska where you can enjoy nice weather this weekend

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — It seems the weather will be great for outdoor events this weekend, and Omaha, Hastings and North Loup are hosting festivals all weekend long. The Omaha Greek Festival is giving Nebraskans the chance to imagine spending an afternoon in Santorini. With live music, entertainment, plenty of food and drinks and so much more, when in Greece, say opa!
Nebraska troopers find 20 pounds of meth buried in field near Norfolk

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Troopers uncovered 20 pounds of meth buried in a field near Norfolk on Wednesday, the Nebraska State Patrol said. Around 6:30 a.m., residents of Winside, a village northeast of Norfolk, reported two suspicious people on their property. Troopers arrived and found Oscar Villa, 36, and...
Isolated shower possible; Nice start to the weekend

A few scattered showers and thunderstorms will remain possible through mid-morning for an area south and west of a line from Grand Island to Fairbury Friday. Afterwards, skies should turn partly cloudy for most of Friday. Temperatures will only top out in the lower to middle 80°s Friday as compared...
