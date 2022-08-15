ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WISH-TV

Hagerstown celebrates team’s 1st win in Little League World Series

HAGERSTOWN, Ind. — An Indiana town of 1,600 cheered its Hagerstown team to victory in its first game Thursday in the Little League World Series in Pennsylvania. The community has created T-shirts with the colors of the team. A watch party for all Nettle Creek Schools students drew a crowd at Hagerstown Junior-Senior High School as the game started Thursday afternoon.
HAGERSTOWN, IN
WISH-TV I-Team 8 Reporter Jasmine Minor promoted to weekend anchor

INDIANAPOLIS – August 19, 2022 – Al Carl, Vice President/News Director of WISH-TV, today announced that award-winning I-Team 8 Investigative Reporter Jasmine Minor will add anchoring WISH-TV’s weekend 6pm, 10pm and 11pm newscasts to her responsibilities. This position was previously held by Nina Criscuolo. “Jasmine has distinguished...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Zone Scoreboard for Aug. 19, 2022

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Check out the scores from Indiana high school football action on Friday night across central Indiana. Click here for the scoreboard. Watch highlights from games on WISH-TV at 11:08 p.m. Stream it here.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
School to put big TV in gym to watch Hagerstown in Little League World Series

HAGERSTOWN, Ind. (WISH) — A big-screen TV will go up in the local high school gym so fans can watch the Hagerstown team compete Thursday in the Little League World Series. Kyle Barrentine, superintendent of Nettle Creek Schools in Hagerstown, says doors will open at 2:45 p.m. Thursday at the gym in Hagerstown Junior Senior High School. Fans can sit in the bleachers or bring blankets to sit on the gym floor. Children must be accompanied by adults. Fans can enter through the athletics entrance for the free event. Concessions will be for sale.
HAGERSTOWN, IN
Firefighter Tim prepares savory Asian meatballs, ginger chopped salad

Firefighter Tim Griffin of the Carmel Fire Department joined us Friday on “Life.Style.Live!” to prepare Savory Asian Meatballs & Ginger Chopped Salad. Mix together roll into small balls. Bake at 375 degrees for 25 minutes. Sauce Ingredients:. 3 teaspoons rice vinegar. 1/4 cup soy sauce (low sodium) 2...
CARMEL, IN
‘UnPHILtered’: Purdue University garnering national attention

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Purdue University is getting nationwide recognition. According to business intelligence company Morning Consult, Purdue is the fourth-most trusted public university in the nation. U.S. News and World Report ranks the university in West Lafayette among the top 10 most innovative schools nationwide. Ethan Braden, executive vice...
Devour Indy offers 2 weeks of restaurant deals

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Devour Indy Summerfest is a citywide dining experience that you can only get in Indianapolis. More than 100 participating restaurants are offering three-course, value-priced menus from Monday, August 22 – Sunday, September 4. You can search the impressive list of eateries and menus by side...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Naptown Narratives documentary series set for season two premiere

A new documentary is following the life of Indiana small business owner Chyna Goodlow. She owns KnaturallyYou, “a natural skincare company that uses natural ingredients to create products that mood match, heal and leave a great impression.” The film shares her story of growing up in Indianapolis and seeing the city grow to what it is now and how she has grown to flourish and give back to her community through her business.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Man stable after stumbling over railing at Lucas Oil Stadium

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man was stable at a hospital after stumbling over a railing at Lucas Oil Stadium during a concert Tuesday night, according to a report from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. At around 10 p.m., police responded to a report of a person injured inside the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
‘UnPHILtered’: Organization offers creative outlets for kids, teens

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A new organization seeks to provide a creative outlet for kids and teenagers in Indianapolis. It’s called BRAVE, which stands for bypassing restrictions and victoriously excelling. BRAVE offers lessons in drumming and dancing but is looking to add digital media classes and videography. Instructors tailor...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Tracking weekend rain and storms

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We are wrapping up what has been a mostly dry week statewide. Changes are ahead this weekend as we monitor on and off showers and storms. Friday night: Cloud cover will increase tonight, which will lead way slightly warmer low temperatures in the mid 60s. Saturday:...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Hamilton Southeastern Schools adds ‘microaggressions’ to student handbook

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — A new addition to the Hamilton Southeastern Schools student handbook has the community divided. The school added “microaggressions” to the student handbook. Some parents believe it was a necessary addition. Others think it could create more problems. “Microaggressions” can be defined as everyday,...
FISHERS, IN
I-65 shut down near downtown amid Indiana State Police activity

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — All lanes on I-65 southbound just northwest of downtown were closed for more than an hour Friday night amid a large police presence. Police dispatch information showed multiple reports traffic stops along I-65 in Indianapolis, starting before 7 p.m. Friday. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says Indiana...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

