Read full article on original website
Related
wlds.com
Warsaw Man Arrested On Iowa Warrant After Missing Quincy Teen Located At His Residence
A Warsaw man is in the Hancock County Jail after a teenage girl missing from Quincy since May was located at his residence. The Quincy Police Department took a missing person report on May 22 regarding a 14-year-old girl. A press release on May 24th from Quincy Police asked for the public’s assistance in locating the missing juvenile.
KBUR
Cigarette believed to be the cause of a Fort Madison Fire
Fort Madison, IA- Firefighters in Fort Madison battled a house fire on Tuesday, August 16th, which is believed to have been caused by a cigarette. The Pen City Current reports that the fire at 215 Avenue G in Fort Madison was caused by an occupant falling asleep while holding a lit cigarette.
KBUR
Burlington Police investigating accidental shooting
Burlington, IA- The Burlington Police Department is investigating an alleged accidental shooting. According to a news release, on Wednesday, August 17th, at about 2:20 PM officers were dispatched to the area of S 9th and Cedar St. for a report of a male with a gunshot wound to the leg.
KBUR
Murder trial for Fairfield man accused of killing girlfriend begins
Louisa County, IA- The trial for a Fairfield man accused of killing his girlfriend is now underway in Louisa County. TV Station KHQA reports that Derrick Maynard of Fairfield is charged with Second Degree Murder in connection with a 2020 crash in Columbus Junction, which killed 29 year old Megan Reid of Fairfield.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KCRG.com
Teen charged in death of Fairfield teacher asks for trial to be delayed
FAIRFIELD, Iowa (KCRG) - Attorneys for one of the teens charged in the death of a Fairfield Spanish teacher have filed a request for a new trial date. Willard Miller is charged with first degree murder in the death of 66-year-old Nohema Graber. Graber’s body was found hidden in Chataqua park, in Fairfield, on Nov. 2, 2021.
KBUR
Burlington Police involved in multi-agency saturation patrol
Burlington, IA- The Burlington Police Department has announced the results of a recent saturation patrol. According to a news release, on Tuesday, August 9th, officers from the Burlington Police Department, West Burlington Police Department, Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office, Iowa State Patrol, Iowa State Patrol Air Wing, and the Iowa Department of Transportation conducted a saturation patrol in and around Burlington, West Burlington and Des Moines County.
KFVS12
Early morning fire destroys Fort Madison home
An organization in Cape Girardeau is looking for solutions to combat homelessness. A woman was arrested in Cape Girardeau County for allegedly running over her boyfriend. Illinois State Police are investigating a motorcycle crash that sent one person to the hospital. 3-year-old dies from injuries from house explosion. Updated: 3...
ourquadcities.com
Five Burlington men sentenced regarding seizure of 362 lbs. of meth
Five Burlington men have been sentenced to decades in prison for conspiring to distribute drugs in the Burlington area. The charges are related to a conspiracy involving seizure of 362 pounds of ice. methamphetamine during an Arizona traffic stop. The conspiracy started by at least Dec. 1, 2019 and continued...
IN THIS ARTICLE
iheart.com
Five Iowa Men Get Decades In Prison For Ice Meth Ring
(Davenport, IA) -- Five southeast Iowan men have been sentenced to decades in prison after being convicted of drug charges. Investigators say Rudolph Allen (37), Clyde Stewart Jr.(51), Demetrius Goudy (42), Greg Johnson (36), and Brian Davis Jr.(42) , all of Burlington have been sentenced. Court documents state Johnson, Allen,...
khqa.com
1 escapes massive house fire in Fort Madison
FORT MADISON, Iowa (KHQA) — One person was able to escape a house fire Wednesday morning in Fort Madison, Iowa. According to the Pen City Current, firefighters were called at approximately 5 a.m. to the 200 block of Avenue G. When crews arrived on the scene they found the...
The Quincy Police Department is bringing back “Cop on a Rooftop”
"Cop on a Rooftop" is a fundraising effort that the Quincy Police Department is taking part in to help raise money for the Special Olympics Illinois, it is happening this Friday (August 19th), and here is how you can help the QPD hit their goal!. According to a press release...
khqa.com
Shootout in Macomb damages property
MACOMB, Ill. (KHQA) — Macomb Police are investigating a reported shots fired incident from early Monday. We're told it happened at approximately 2:19 a.m. at Eisenhower Tower, 322 W. Piper St. Police say the shooting took place between two people who had fled the scene before they arrive. No...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Vietnam-era boat to greet veterans in Burlington, Keokuk, Fort Madison
This fall, Burlington, Fort Madison and Keokuk will be among 11 cities in Iowa, Illinois and Missouri to get a visit from a refurbished Vietnam War-era combat boat. Retired US Navy Capt. John McClurg, a member of the Combatant Craft Crewman Association, which provides support to veterans and families in times of need, and his team will pilot a fully refurbished 1968 Patrol Boat, Riverine (PBR) 300 miles down the Mississippi River in September, departing from Bettendorf’s Isle of Capri and ending in St. Charles, Missouri.
KWQC
Man injured in shooting in Burlington
BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - One man was injured after a shooting Monday afternoon in Burlington, according to police. The Burlington Police Department and ambulance responded around 12:10 p.m. Monday to the 800 block of South 9th Street for a report of a 25-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the leg, according to a media release.
KBUR
Des Moines County Conservation All About Monarchs
Burlington, IA- Des Moines County Conservation is hosting a kid-friendly program all about the monarch butterfly. On Saturday, September 10th at Big Hollow Recreation Area, Des Moines County Conservation naturalists will host All About Monarchs. During this program, attendees will learn all about the monarch butterfly and what they can do to promote healthy habitat for this and other pollinators in Iowa.
KWQC
Deputies: 198 dogs removed from Sherrard woman’s property
MERCER Co., Ill. (KWQC) - A rural Sherrard woman was arrested Friday after deputies say nearly 200 dogs were found on her property. Karen A. Plambeck, 59, was arrested Friday on three counts of aggravated cruelty to animals, a Class 4 felony punishable by one to three years in prison.
KCJJ
Burlington woman arrested after allegedly dancing on Iowa City Police squad car
A Burlington woman who thought it was a good idea to dance on the top of a squad car was arrested by Iowa City Police early Sunday morning. According to the arrest report, 20-year-old Asia McQuay of North 8th Street jumped on top of a police car just after 1 am in the 100 block of College Street, reportedly to take a photo of herself dancing. The incident caused scratches and dents to the hood of the squad car, and McQuay was identified by security camera footage.
tspr.org
Potential tenant for former Burlington Shopko building
The former Shopko property in Burlington has been rezoned back to commercial space because a tenant is interested in the building. The store at 313 N. Roosevelt Ave. closed in the spring of 2019, along with dozens of the retail chain’s other locations, after the company filed for bankruptcy protection.
aledotimesrecord.com
Galesburg Police catch vandals inside former Churchill Junior High
GALESBURG — Seven juveniles were arrested after breaking into and vandalizing the former Churchill Junior High School early Saturday, according to a police report. Officers responded to the former school, located at 905 Maple Ave., at 12:48 a.m. due to a burglary alarm being triggered. According to the report, the building had been broken into several times in the past week, with fire extinguishers being set off.
lewispnj.com
Tragedy Claims Toddler’s Life
Zebulon O’Neal Tasco, 2 years old of Canton, MO, died August 12, 2022 at his home in Canton. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the child was struck in Canton, Missouri, by an alleged drunk driver. The MSHP reported that Kimberly D. Hickman, 34, of LaGrange, Mo., was making...
Comments / 2