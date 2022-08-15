Read full article on original website
wlds.com
Warsaw Man Arrested On Iowa Warrant After Missing Quincy Teen Located At His Residence
A Warsaw man is in the Hancock County Jail after a teenage girl missing from Quincy since May was located at his residence. The Quincy Police Department took a missing person report on May 22 regarding a 14-year-old girl. A press release on May 24th from Quincy Police asked for the public’s assistance in locating the missing juvenile.
KBUR
Burlington Police investigating accidental shooting
Burlington, IA- The Burlington Police Department is investigating an alleged accidental shooting. According to a news release, on Wednesday, August 17th, at about 2:20 PM officers were dispatched to the area of S 9th and Cedar St. for a report of a male with a gunshot wound to the leg.
ourquadcities.com
Five Burlington men sentenced regarding seizure of 362 lbs. of meth
Five Burlington men have been sentenced to decades in prison for conspiring to distribute drugs in the Burlington area. The charges are related to a conspiracy involving seizure of 362 pounds of ice. methamphetamine during an Arizona traffic stop. The conspiracy started by at least Dec. 1, 2019 and continued...
iheart.com
Five Iowa Men Get Decades In Prison For Ice Meth Ring
(Davenport, IA) -- Five southeast Iowan men have been sentenced to decades in prison after being convicted of drug charges. Investigators say Rudolph Allen (37), Clyde Stewart Jr.(51), Demetrius Goudy (42), Greg Johnson (36), and Brian Davis Jr.(42) , all of Burlington have been sentenced. Court documents state Johnson, Allen,...
KWQC
Rock Island police identify car, driver from June hit and run that injured a child
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Island police have identified the suspect car and driver that police say hit a child riding his bike in June. The Rock Island Police Department responded about 5:32 p.m. June 26, to a report of a hit and run in the 2300 block of 20th Avenue, where a child was hit and seriously injured while riding a bicycle, according to a media release.
qctoday.com
Davenport Police search house on West 2nd Street for shooting suspect
Davenport Police surrounded a boarded up house at 2330 W. 2nd Street late Wednesday as they searched for a suspect involved in a shots fired incident in Rock Island that occurred earlier in the evening. Parked in front of the house Police located a Lincoln Nautilus that had been stolen...
ourquadcities.com
3rd suspect arrested in violent July mini-mart attack
A 21-year-old Moline woman is the third suspect to be charged in a violent attack in July at a Davenport mini-mart. Tela Trumbo faces felony charges of willful injury – causing serious injury and assault causing serious injury, court records say. The July assault. On July 12, at 11:58...
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS: East Moline police ask for help finding stolen motorcycle
EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The East Moline Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a stolen motorcycle. The East Moline Police Department got a report on July 16 of motorcycle theft in the 700 block of 25th Street, according to police. The bike was stolen...
KBUR
Davenport Man Sentenced to Federal Prison for False Statements During a Firearms Purchase
Davenport, IA- A Davenport man has been sentenced to 3 years in prison for making false statements while purchasing a firearm. 24 year old Brent Stephen Gladwin of Davenport was sentenced Wednesday, August 17th, to 36 months in prison for three counts of False Statement During the Purchase of a Firearm.
KWQC
Deputies identify drivers in Scott County vehicle versus tractor crash
SCOTT Co., Iowa (KWQC) - Deputies have identified the drivers of the vehicle and tractor involved in the crash Monday in the 7300 block of New Liberty Road. According to deputies, 36-year-old Matthew Kelting of Wheatland was driving the tractor with his child in the passenger seat, they had injuries from the crash and have since been released from the hospital in ‘stable condition.’
KBUR
Cigarette believed to be the cause of a Fort Madison Fire
Fort Madison, IA- Firefighters in Fort Madison battled a house fire on Tuesday, August 16th, which is believed to have been caused by a cigarette. The Pen City Current reports that the fire at 215 Avenue G in Fort Madison was caused by an occupant falling asleep while holding a lit cigarette.
KBUR
Murder trial for Fairfield man accused of killing girlfriend begins
Louisa County, IA- The trial for a Fairfield man accused of killing his girlfriend is now underway in Louisa County. TV Station KHQA reports that Derrick Maynard of Fairfield is charged with Second Degree Murder in connection with a 2020 crash in Columbus Junction, which killed 29 year old Megan Reid of Fairfield.
ourquadcities.com
QC man sentenced on gun charges
A 24-year-old Davenport man has been sentenced for firearm charges. Brent Stephen Gladwin was sentenced on Wednesday to three years in prison for three counts of false statement during purchase of a firearm. Following his term of imprisonment, Gladwin was ordered to serve three years of supervised release. The Scott...
ourquadcities.com
Two Davenport men sentenced to federal prison on drug charges
Robert Stanley Nelson, III, 42, and Taylor Christopher Graeber, 24, both of Davenport, were sentenced to federal prison yesterday, Aug. 18, 2022. Nelson was sentenced to 168 months in prison for Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine, according to a U.S. Justice Department release. Following his imprisonment, Nelson was ordered to serve five years of supervised release. Graeber was sentenced to 120 months in prison for Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine and Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime. Following his imprisonment, Graeber was ordered to serve four years of supervised release.
KWQC
Bettendorf chiropractor pleads guilty to insurance fraud, fraudulent practices
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Bettendorf chiropractor pled guilty to insurance fraud and fraudulent practices charges in June. Joshua David Blunt, 41, pled guilty on June 6, to insurance fraud - presenting false information, a Class D felony; and fourth-degree fraudulent practices, a Serious Misdemeanor. According to court records, Blunt...
KWQC
Man injured in shooting in Burlington
BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - One man was injured after a shooting Monday afternoon in Burlington, according to police. The Burlington Police Department and ambulance responded around 12:10 p.m. Monday to the 800 block of South 9th Street for a report of a 25-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the leg, according to a media release.
KWQC
Woman found dead in Muscatine County home
MUSCATINE Co., Iowa (KWQC) - The Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a woman was found dead Monday. Around 9:08 a.m. Monday, Muscatine Communications Dispatchers received a call from the North Palm Beach Police Department requesting deputies conduct a welfare check at a home in the 3700 block Midway Beach Road in eastern Muscatine County.
KWQC
2 seriously injured in Scott County vehicle versus tractor crash
SCOTT Co., Iowa (KWQC) - Two people were seriously injured in a vehicle versus tractor crash Monday night in Scott County. Around 5:06 p.m., the Scott County Emergency Communication Center received a 911 call for a crash in the 7300 block of New Liberty Road, a two-lane highway located north of Walcott.
khqa.com
Shootout in Macomb damages property
MACOMB, Ill. (KHQA) — Macomb Police are investigating a reported shots fired incident from early Monday. We're told it happened at approximately 2:19 a.m. at Eisenhower Tower, 322 W. Piper St. Police say the shooting took place between two people who had fled the scene before they arrive. No...
khqa.com
Suspect knew Burlington shooting victim, police say
BURLINGTON, Iowa (KHQA) — Burlington Police continue to investigate a Monday afternoon shooting. It happened just after 12 p.m. in the 800 block of South 9th Street. We're told Burlington Police found a 25-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the leg at the scene. He was taken to...
