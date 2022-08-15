Robert Stanley Nelson, III, 42, and Taylor Christopher Graeber, 24, both of Davenport, were sentenced to federal prison yesterday, Aug. 18, 2022. Nelson was sentenced to 168 months in prison for Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine, according to a U.S. Justice Department release. Following his imprisonment, Nelson was ordered to serve five years of supervised release. Graeber was sentenced to 120 months in prison for Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine and Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime. Following his imprisonment, Graeber was ordered to serve four years of supervised release.

DAVENPORT, IA ・ 9 HOURS AGO