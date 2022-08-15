Read full article on original website
Diane Tarbell Mudge
4d ago
The system is always unorganized and there are too many criminals to handle .My husband had a hearing foe Comp and Judge didn't show up so the new Judge didn't know what to decide so they postponed it
Amy Meyers
4d ago
I wonder if this happened to the judges daughter or granddaughter, maybe the bail would be higher for this heinous crime.
Eight guards injured during attacks by inmates at CNY max security prison, union says
Auburn, N.Y. — Eight guards were injured during an Aug. 10 attack by inmates at a Central New York maximum security prison, correctional officers union officials said this week. At about 7:43 a.m., two Auburn Correctional Facility officers were escorting a prisoner from the mess hall when the prisoner...
Utica woman faces $5M fine & 40yrs for conspiracy drug charges
25-year-old Melisa Muminovic of Utica pled guilty to conspiring to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing fentanyl.
WKTV
Utica woman faces up to 40 years in prison for trafficking fentanyl in 2021
SYRACUSE, N.Y. – A Utica woman faces up to 40 years in prison after pleading guilty Thursday to federal drug trafficking charges. According to the United States Department of Justice, 25-year-old Melisa Muminovic admitted to working with others to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl in the Utica area from January through July of 2021. She also admitted to going to the New York City area to purchase the fentanyl.
cnycentral.com
Onondaga County Deputy charged with unlawful surveillance after secretly recording woman
ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. — According to the Onondaga County Sheriff's Office, a newly hired Onondaga County Police deputy was arrested Wednesday after a domestic incident on Tuesday, August 16 at a home in Brewerton. 29-year-old deputy Brandon Coogan of Syracuse was charged with unlawful surveillance. According to the Sheriff’s...
cnycentral.com
Eight officers injured in attack at Auburn correctional facility, Police association said
Auburn, NY — Eight officers were injured at Auburn Correctional Facility on August 10 after two inmates provoked an attack, the New York State Police Benevolent Association said. In a release, the association said two officers were escorting a disruptive inmate from the facility mess hall when the 31-year-old...
WKTV
Utica woman accused of bringing drugs into state prison
DANNEMORA, N.Y. – A Utica woman was arrested after allegedly bringing drugs into the Clinton Correctional Facility in Dannemora earlier this week. Prison workers called New York State Police to report a visitor with suspected contraband. Following the investigation, 39-year-old Gina Chamoun was arrested and charged with introducing contraband into a prison.
iheart.com
Newly Hired Onondaga County Sheriff Deputy Arrested For Spying On A Woman
Brewerton, N.Y. - A newly hired Onondaga County Sheriffs Deputy has been arrested following a domestic incident. 29 year old Brandon Coogan of Syracuse, was charged yesterday after a former female companion said he secretly placed a camera recording device in the her Brewerton home. She discovered the device and...
Mystery solved: Human remains of woman found in Upstate NY identified
Otsego County, N.Y. — Human remains found in a remote part of Upstate New York have been identified, troopers announced Friday. The woman was identified as 38-year-old Laura L. Rous of Otego in Otsego County, according to a news release by State Police. Otego is a town of 3,100 people southwest of Oneonta.
localsyr.com
Newly hired police deputy arrested after planting camera in woman’s home
(WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office has shared that a newly hired police deputy was arrested on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, after a domestic incident at a home in Brewerton. The deputy, 29-year-old Brandon Coogan of Syracuse, is accused of secretly placing a camera recording device in...
cnyhomepage.com
Oneida County Sheriff charge two in camper theft
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that two men have been charged in connection to the theft of a camper after an investigation that started back on August 9th. Around 7:00 am on Tuesday, August 9th, deputies arrived at the site of an...
WKTV
Former employee accused of breaking into Metro by T-Mobile in Utica
UTICA, N.Y. – Utica police have arrested a former Metro by T-Mobile employee accused of breaking into the Genesee Street business on Thursday. Joseph Nolan, 33, allegedly broke into Metro by T-Mobile and stole cash from the register as well as several cell phones. Nolan was charged with third-degree...
Cortland woman arrested for leaving infant alone in car
On August 14th, Officers from the Cortland County Sheriff's Office responded to the Price Chopper on Route 13 in Cortlandville for a welfare check.
Utica Police Searching foR Wanted Porch Pirate
UTICA, NY – Utica police have reported a package theft larceny investigation after a man...
localsyr.com
Three shootings in Syracuse Thursday night
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police Department shared details on three different shootings that happened on the night of Thursday, August 18. Police responded to the first shooting around 7:38 p.m. at 207 Catawba Street after receiving a shooting report, they say. When they arrived, officers say they found a 21-year-old man who was shot just above his right knee. Police say he was sent to Upstate Hospital by ambulance and is in stable condition.
CNY student told others he had gun in school all day, threatened to shoot up school, court papers show
East Syracuse, N.Y. — An 18-year-old East Syracuse Minoa high school student told others he had a handgun all day at school and made threats to shoot up the school, according to court papers. School officials were alerted that the student had a gun when others reported seeing it...
CNY Police Officer Moving a Community Both On and Off Duty
A Central New York police officer is moving an entire community whether on or off duty. Jason Crippen is a police officer in the Village of Herkimer. He grew up in the Cooperstown area, graduated from college in 2002, and decided to stay in the area. His impact on the community makes him our First Responder of the week.
WKTV
Utica police asking for help identifying suspect in laundromat theft
UTICA, N.Y. – Utica Police Department is investigating a theft at Julian’s Laundromat on Oneida Street and is asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect. Police say the theft happened on Aug 12. UPD released a photo from security footage showing the man in question, who...
flackbroadcasting.com
Pair who allegedly broke into and stole from Lewis County campers released under New York’s Bail Reform
DIANA- A pair from Onondaga County are accused of breaking into and stealing items from numerous campers in the North Country, police say. William D. Anderson, 28, and Liana M. Flack, 32, both of Syracuse, NY were arrested last Thursday by the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office. They are officially charged with four felony counts each of burglary in the third-degree and criminal mischief in the third-degree.
How man sentenced to 20 years to life for CNY murder was let out and, police say, killed again
Fulton, NY — Cody Backus seemed destined to spend decades in prison -- perhaps his entire life -- after being convicted of murder in 2008. Backus, now 37, lost two appeals in state court and a separate appeal in federal court for the 2006 murder of James Brennan Jr. He was properly convicted of murder for his role in a Syracuse robbery that left Brennan dead, judges ruled.
Man shot in the back on Midland Ave in Syracuse, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A man was shot in the back Thursday night on Midland Avenue in Syracuse, police said. The shooting was reported at about 11:18 p.m. in the 2600 block of Midland Avenue, according to the Onondaga County 911 Center dispatches. Shortly after, police received reports that a...
