Phoenix mother will spend life in prison for killing two young daughters
PHOENIX — Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast. A Valley mother was sentenced Friday for killing her two young daughters last year by giving them prescription drugs. Retta Cruse, 36, will spend the rest of her life in prison after pleading guilty to two counts...
Gilbert police seize gun seen in viral video of man confronting skateboarder
PHOENIX – Gilbert police said Thursday they seized the gun from a man seen pulling it on a skateboarder in a viral video, but they didn’t make an arrest. The case will be submitted to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office for review when the investigation is completed, the Gilbert Police Department said in a statement.
Arizona U.S. Marshals shoot man in Tempe who pulled out handgun
PHOENIX — A shooting involving law enforcement occurred in Tempe on Thursday after a man pulled out a handgun, authorities said. Just after 6 p.m. a gunshot went off near McClintock Drive and Rio Salado Parkway. The incident began when U.S. Marshals Task Force tried to apprehend a fugitive...
Man gets 38.5 years in prison for 2015 killing of Mesa gas station employee
PHOENIX — A Mexican immigrant was sentenced Friday to 38.5 years in prison for the 2015 killing of a gas station employee during a robbery in Mesa. Apolinar Altamirano fatally shot 21-year-old Grant Ronnebeck after Ronnebeck insisted that Altamirano pay for a pack of cigarettes. Authorities say Altamirano stepped...
Hundreds of weapons seized since start of Phoenix crackdown on gun crime
PHOENIX – Hundreds of weapons have been taken out of the wrong hands since Phoenix implemented its Operation Gun Crime Crackdown last month, the city said Wednesday. The Phoenix Police Department seized 711 firearms and made 536 arrests between the multi-agency pilot program’s July 5 start and Monday, the city said in a press release.
Arizona Department of Public Safety arrests man with 162 pounds of meth
PHOENIX — The Arizona Department of Public Safety made an arrest on Thursday after a traffic stop led to the discovery of 162 pounds of methamphetamine north of Cordes Junction. A trooper stopped the driver of a 2012 Audi SUV traveling northbound on Interstate 17 near milepost 264, AZDPS...
Man arrested in Chandler after authorities find over 35 pounds of fentanyl
PHOENIX — A man was arrested in Chandler last week after authorities seized over 35 pounds of fentanyl pills from his vehicle during a drug trafficking investigation. Thirty-year-old Braulio de Diego from Mesa was arrested near Chandler Boulevard and Loop 101, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said in a press release.
Silver Alert issued for Peoria man with memory problems
PHOENIX – A Silver Alert was issued for a Peoria man who has been missing since Tuesday, authorities said. Gary Moddrell was last known to have been at home near 109th Avenue and Union Hills Drive around 8:30 p.m., the Peoria Police Department said. Family members told police they...
Victim uses Amazon Alexa to call 911 after apparent armed intruder breaks into Tempe apartment
TEMPE, Ariz. - A Tempe apartment break-in turned into a shooting on Aug. 15, the police department said, and he used an unusual method to reach 911 for help. The incident happened near Mill Avenue and US 60 around 1:30 a.m. Officers responded to reports of a shooting and that's where they found a victim who was shot in the leg – he's going to be OK.
5 Phoenix serial killers and serial shooting investigations
Police are continuing their search for the person responsible for a series of deadly shootings, but this is not the first time Valley residents have had to be on high alert.
Teen found shot in Phoenix street near freeway, dies at hospital
PHOENIX – Police said a teenage boy was shot and died in a hospital early Wednesday in Phoenix and the search is on for a suspect. The Phoenix Police Department said they were called around 1 a.m. about a male lying in the access road near Interstate 17 just south of Northern Avenue.
Missing Kingman woman found dead in Mesa
A missing Kingman woman was found dead in the parking lot near East Main Street and North Recker Road in Mesa.
Gilbert police looking for man who shot into unoccupied gas station
PHOENIX — The Gilbert Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying the man who shot into an unoccupied gas station last month. The incident happened on July 31 before 2:25 a.m. when a man walked up to the Shell gas station on Ray and Cooper roads and shot several rounds into the store, police said.
Arizona teens sentenced for murders in 2020 crime spree
Two Valley teens were sentenced to 38 years in prison Friday for a 2020 crime spree that lasted months and included at least two murders.
Police: Man dead after being stabbed 50 to 70 times in Arizona
MESA, Ariz. — A man has died after he was stabbed 50 to 70 times in Mesa, Arizona, Friday morning, police said. Mesa Police Department was called to an intersection after someone reported that there was a stabbing and other reports that there was a man dead on Friday morning, according to court records obtained by KTVK. Once officers arrived at the scene, they located a victim who was later identified as Jose Feliciano, 46.
3 students, 2 drivers hurt in crash involving East Valley school bus
PHOENIX – Several students were among those injured in a crash involving a school bus in the East Valley on Friday morning, authorities said. The collision between a Chandler Unified School District bus and a passenger van occurred on Higley Road in south Gilbert, the Gilbert Police Department said on social media just after 9 a.m.
Driver arrested after US 60 crash in Mesa kills 2 people
MESA, Ariz. - A driver accused of causing a rollover crash in Mesa that left two people dead has been arrested. A white sedan and a truck were involved in the collision, which happened Wednesday morning past the Superstition Boulevard exit. Officials said the driver of the car, 27-year-old Kimball...
Missouri man accused of threatening Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer
PHOENIX – A Missouri man is under indictment for allegedly leaving a threating voicemail on Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer’s personal cellphone, authorities said Wednesday. Walter Lee Hoornstra, 50, of Tecumseh, was indicted Tuesday in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Missouri on two counts: making...
Violent weekend in Valley leaves 6, including teen, dead
The Maricopa County Attorney's Office typically receives submittals from law enforcement on Tuesdays for two to three homicides to review for charges that occur over the weekend.
Silver Alert issued for 57-year-old man with dementia last seen in Chandler
PHOENIX — A Silver Alert was issued Thursday for a 57-year-old man with dementia who was last seen in Chandler. Jose Angel Avalos was last seen by his wife near Delaware Street and Chandler Boulevard. Avalos was driving a 2003 black Nissan Frontier pickup truck with Arizona license plate...
