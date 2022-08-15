This weekend is for the silver screen. First up is “The Sandlot,” which will be screened at the NBT Bank Stadium on Thursday night, followed by a fireworks show. On Friday, a local movie producer will premiere a new horror film at the Historic Kallet Theatre in Pulaski, and on Saturday a Buster Keaton silent film will be shown under the stars at beautiful Taughannock Falls State Park. There’s also a country fair in Oswego and an elephant extravaganza at the Rosamond Gifford Zoo, plus a 5K, antique festival, jazz and more.

