Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire bring decades of joy to Syracuse (concert review, photos)

Wednesday night’s concert at the St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview can be summed up in one word: Joy. Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire brought decades of hits to the St. Joe’s Amp as part of their joint “Miraculous Supernatural Tour.” An estimated 14,000 fans attended the show, which was the two Rock and Roll Hall of Fame performers’ first time at the Syracuse amphitheater.
Earth, Wind & Fire and Santana perform in Syracuse (concert set list, photos)

Two Rock and Roll Hall of Fame performers played a lifetime of hits at St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview on Wednesday night. Earth, Wind & Fire and Santana played to an estimated 14,000 people at St. Joe’s Amp in Syracuse, getting the crowd to dance to hits like “Serpentine Fire,” “September,” “Evil Ways” and “Smooth.” EWF featured original bassist Verdine White and longtime members Philip Bailey and Ralph Johnson, all aged 71, and Santana was led by 75-year-old guitar legend Carlos Santana and his wife, drummer Cindy Blackman.
The Sandlot, Latino Festival, Elephant Extravaganza: 12 things to do in CNY this weekend

This weekend is for the silver screen. First up is “The Sandlot,” which will be screened at the NBT Bank Stadium on Thursday night, followed by a fireworks show. On Friday, a local movie producer will premiere a new horror film at the Historic Kallet Theatre in Pulaski, and on Saturday a Buster Keaton silent film will be shown under the stars at beautiful Taughannock Falls State Park. There’s also a country fair in Oswego and an elephant extravaganza at the Rosamond Gifford Zoo, plus a 5K, antique festival, jazz and more.
Corcoran cuts the ribbon on its remodeled athletic complex (29 photos)

Syracuse, N.Y. -- Corcoran’s upgraded athletic complex is ready to be put to work. The Cougars held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new football and track surfaces on Friday. Guests included Anthony Davis, current interim Syracuse City School superintendent; Sharon Owens, deputy mayor of Syracuse; Dan Straub, Corcoran principal; Jim Palumbo, Corcoran AD; and several players and students.
A look back at the history of newspaper publishing in Syracuse

A rather significant bit of local history transpired earlier this week, and, sadly, it seems to have flown under nearly everyone’s radar. On Sunday, August 14, the final edition of The Post-Standard printed in Syracuse rolled off the 20-year-old WIFAG press in the hulking glass edifice on the back of a building that has dominated Clinton Square for over five decades.
Section III girls lacrosse star named to U.S. national team

Syracuse, N.Y. -- Baldwinsville’s Carlie Desimone has earned a spot on the 2022 USA Select U18 women’s lacrosse team. The squad will compete against international competition during the Brogden Cup from Oct. 14-16 at USA Lacrosse headquarters in Sparks, Md. Desimone was selected following a national combine at USA Lacrosse headquarters last week.
House of the Week: Same owner has lovingly cared for brick Syracuse Colonial for 53 years

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – At 82 years of age, Mary Vita is still mowing and watering the lawn of her home at 221 Grant Boulevard in Syracuse this summer. As she works, her eyes must be drawn to the perennial gardens, trees, and bushes which were not there when she moved to the property with her husband John, who passed away four years ago, and daughter Therese from Akron, Ohio in 1969.
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcom

