Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire bring decades of joy to Syracuse (concert review, photos)
Wednesday night’s concert at the St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview can be summed up in one word: Joy. Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire brought decades of hits to the St. Joe’s Amp as part of their joint “Miraculous Supernatural Tour.” An estimated 14,000 fans attended the show, which was the two Rock and Roll Hall of Fame performers’ first time at the Syracuse amphitheater.
Syracuse Stage to host general auditions for local actors for 2022-23 season
SYRACUSE, N.Y. – Are you an aspiring local actor, with a dream of appearing beneath the bright lights of Syracuse Stage?. The local non-profit, professional theatre company will be hosting general auditions for local Equity and non-Equity actors for its upcoming 2022-23 season. Syracuse Stage is looking for actors,...
Rapper canceled at War Memorial, books concert at St. Joe’s Amp
Fans who missed Chicago-based rapper Lil Durk when his Syracuse show was canceled last spring will have a new chance to see him this fall at St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview. A Little Booking Agency, LLC along with local organizations and hospitals will bring Grammy-nominated rapper Lil Durk...
Earth, Wind & Fire and Santana perform in Syracuse (concert set list, photos)
Two Rock and Roll Hall of Fame performers played a lifetime of hits at St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview on Wednesday night. Earth, Wind & Fire and Santana played to an estimated 14,000 people at St. Joe’s Amp in Syracuse, getting the crowd to dance to hits like “Serpentine Fire,” “September,” “Evil Ways” and “Smooth.” EWF featured original bassist Verdine White and longtime members Philip Bailey and Ralph Johnson, all aged 71, and Santana was led by 75-year-old guitar legend Carlos Santana and his wife, drummer Cindy Blackman.
The Rev offers an old-fashioned, feel-good show with timely ‘State Fair’ (review)
The REV Theatre Company at Emerson Park in Owasco (Auburn) was filled with lively performances and enthusiastic applause to match for the opening of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “State Fair” on Wednesday evening under the direction of Producing Artistic Director Brett Smock. With a long pedigree of adaptations...
The Sandlot, Latino Festival, Elephant Extravaganza: 12 things to do in CNY this weekend
This weekend is for the silver screen. First up is “The Sandlot,” which will be screened at the NBT Bank Stadium on Thursday night, followed by a fireworks show. On Friday, a local movie producer will premiere a new horror film at the Historic Kallet Theatre in Pulaski, and on Saturday a Buster Keaton silent film will be shown under the stars at beautiful Taughannock Falls State Park. There’s also a country fair in Oswego and an elephant extravaganza at the Rosamond Gifford Zoo, plus a 5K, antique festival, jazz and more.
Best pizza in Central NY? Barstool’s Dave Portnoy reveals his Syracuse, Utica rankings
Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy has revealed his picks for the best pizza in Syracuse and Utica. The sports blogging company leader visited a dozen pizzerias in Central New York at the end of July, and shared video from each visit over the past three weeks for his social media series “One Bite Pizza Reviews.”
Our 13 favorite photos from Section III fall sports media days: Which teams had the most fun?
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Hundreds of Section III football, soccer, volleyball and cross country athletes mixed and mingled at a pair of Syracuse.com high school media days last week at Cicero-North Syracuse. Players posed for serious shots and hammed it up for our photographers. Here’s a rundown of some of the...
A USA East Coast coach offers a scouting report on Syracuse’s Benny Williams (Mike’s Mailbox)
Syracuse, N.Y. – In this week’s Mike’s Mailbox, we start off with a question about Benny Williams. The Syracuse sophomore recently participated with a collection of college players for USA East Coast, which put together three games during a tour of Spain.
Corcoran cuts the ribbon on its remodeled athletic complex (29 photos)
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Corcoran’s upgraded athletic complex is ready to be put to work. The Cougars held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new football and track surfaces on Friday. Guests included Anthony Davis, current interim Syracuse City School superintendent; Sharon Owens, deputy mayor of Syracuse; Dan Straub, Corcoran principal; Jim Palumbo, Corcoran AD; and several players and students.
Section III girls soccer media day roll call: Photos from every team
Cicero, N.Y. — Players and coaches from 44 Section III girls soccer teams shared the fun of pre-preseason chatter at syracuse.com’s 2022 media day on Tuesday at Cicero-North Syracuse High School. Official practice doesn’t begin until Monday, but athletes and coaches gathered to exchange greetings with opposing friends...
How NYC’s ‘high priest of vice’ tried to turn Syracuse’s Elmwood Park into a seedy resort
Residents of the Syracuse suburb of Elmwood were wary of their new neighbor in May 1896. After all, the reputation of the infamous William McGlory preceded him. McGlory and his wife, Annie, had just purchased the grounds of what is today Elmwood Park, in the city’s southwest corner. He...
Finger Lakes adventure park launches guests in new high flying attraction
Canandaigua’s Bristol Mountain Aerial Adventure Park is full of thrill-seeking adventures for adrenaline junkies and its latest offering is no different. The Launch is the Upstate New York park’s newest attraction which straps guests into a harness before guests catapulting them above the forest canopy 63 feet in the air and experiencing up to 3.8 Gs of speed.
A look back at the history of newspaper publishing in Syracuse
A rather significant bit of local history transpired earlier this week, and, sadly, it seems to have flown under nearly everyone’s radar. On Sunday, August 14, the final edition of The Post-Standard printed in Syracuse rolled off the 20-year-old WIFAG press in the hulking glass edifice on the back of a building that has dominated Clinton Square for over five decades.
Section III girls lacrosse star named to U.S. national team
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Baldwinsville’s Carlie Desimone has earned a spot on the 2022 USA Select U18 women’s lacrosse team. The squad will compete against international competition during the Brogden Cup from Oct. 14-16 at USA Lacrosse headquarters in Sparks, Md. Desimone was selected following a national combine at USA Lacrosse headquarters last week.
House of the Week: Same owner has lovingly cared for brick Syracuse Colonial for 53 years
SYRACUSE, N.Y. – At 82 years of age, Mary Vita is still mowing and watering the lawn of her home at 221 Grant Boulevard in Syracuse this summer. As she works, her eyes must be drawn to the perennial gardens, trees, and bushes which were not there when she moved to the property with her husband John, who passed away four years ago, and daughter Therese from Akron, Ohio in 1969.
Section III cross country runners poll: Who is your best teammate?
Cicero, N.Y. — Sixty-four boys and girls teams sent players for the first-ever syracuse.com cross country media day on Tuesday. We asked one player from each team this question: Who is your best teammate?. >> Photos from media day.
Section III football coaches poll: Which opposing stadium has rowdiest fans?
Cicero, N.Y. — When it comes to high school football, home-field advantage can go a long way in determining the outcome of the game. Whether it’s field conditions or raucous crowds, visiting teams are entering hostile territories and have to find a way to weather the storm. >>...
He gave a six-figure sum to launch Syracuse’s collective: ‘NIL has systematically changed college sports’
Syracuse, N.Y. — For Vinny Lobdell, investing in a collective to help Syracuse athletes capitalize on their name, image and likeness seems like essential use of his charitable clout. Lobdell, 42, has made a six-figure commitment to the 315 Foundation, the new collective constructed to enable Syracuse University coaches...
Section III volleyball players poll: Who is your best teammate?
Cicero, N.Y. — Section III is loaded with talented girls and boys volleyball players, but the ones that stand apart are those who put the team ahead of themselves. >> Volleyball media day photos.
