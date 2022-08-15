Read full article on original website
WALA-TV FOX10
Spring Hill College in Mobile welcomes new students during move-in day
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It was an exciting and busy day at Spring Hill College as new students moved into their dorms. Although the rain was coming down hard there was no stopping the excitement and energy for move-in day. The new generation of badgers grabbed their student IDs and...
WALA-TV FOX10
Baldwin Preparatory Academy to train hundreds of students annually to work in trades
LOXLEY, Ala. (WALA) - Thursday was a big day for Baldwin County Public Schools. A groundbreaking ceremony was held August 18, 2022 for the new Baldwin Preparatory Academy in Loxley. Once completed, up to 800 students per year will have access to accredited technical and professional skills training through the program. Students graduating from the academy will be poised to earn a great living right out of high school.
WALA-TV FOX10
Murphy HS students to get hands-on farming lesson with Farm to Table program
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Some students in Mobile are getting a hands-on lesson in farming. Spire has teamed up with Murphy High School to unveil the new Farm to Table program to teach students about sustainable farming and healthy cooking. A ribbon cutting ceremony took place Wednesday morning for the...
WALA-TV FOX10
Path to Peace Choir concert in Baldwin County
DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - The Path to Peace Choir joined FOX10 News at 4 p.m. to talk about their concert coming up this weekend. It will be held at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Daphne on Sunday, August 21 at 4 p.m. Admission is free. --- Download the FOX10 Weather...
utv44.com
Mobile, Baldwin County HS football referee shortage, AHSAA seeking new recruits
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — The Alabama High School Athletics Association is seeking new football officials as a national referee shortage has made its way to the state. The first high school football game of the 2022 season kicked off Thursday night as the St. Michael Cardinals took on the Gulf Shores Dolphins.
Gulf coast native hired as Escambia Co. emergency coordinator
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Scottlin Williams, a Gulf Coast native, has been hired as the Escambia County Emergency Management as its newest emergency coordinator. Williams is taking the position of Travis Tompkins, who previously served as Emergency Coordinator before accepting his current role as Emergency Manager. Before ECEM, Williams served for two years as […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile County Senior Companion Program Free Health Fair
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile County Senior Companion Program is hosting a free health fair for seniors 55 and older. The event is set for Friday, August 19, 2022 from 8:30am to 12:30pm. It will take place in the Bay Haas Building at 1150 Government Street in Room 209.
utv44.com
Election set for Daphne Special Tax District
DAPHNE, Ala. (WPMI) — An August 30 election date has been set for residents of the Daphne High School feeder pattern to consider approving a special 3 Mil increase to property taxes. The tax, should it pass, would benefit Daphne High School, Belforest Elementary, Daphne East Elementary, Daphne Elementary,...
WALA-TV FOX10
OWA Community Safety Day and more
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Thank a first responder and put safety first at OWA’s annual Community Safety Day. Head to Downtown OWA for Community Safety Day on Saturday, August 20 starting at 5pm. During this free event, guests will enjoy interactive demonstrations from first responders, public safety officers, and local organizations that support the betterment of our South Baldwin community. Plus, it’s a great way for you to help us celebrate those who work so hard to help keep our community safe!
utv44.com
Gulf Shores city leaders preparing letter to state over proposed bridge
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WPMI) — Renewed calls for a third bridge on Baldwin County's coast are growing louder. Gulf Shores city leaders are considering sending a message to Governor Kay Ivey to move the long-awaited project forward. This week, city officials approved a multi-million-dollar transportation plan, which includes adding...
WALA-TV FOX10
New aviation program offering certification for local high school students
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Sophomores, juniors and seniors in the Mobile County Public School System (MCPSS) can apply for Faulkner Career Tech Center’s new Dual Enrollment Aviation program. They must have at least a 2.0 G.P.A. Dwayne Bowers, Instructor of Aviation Manufacturing at Faulkner Tech, is teaching the class...
WALA-TV FOX10
Distinguished Gentlemen Workshop presented by ‘The Jarreau Effect’
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Alvin Jarreau from “The Jarreau Effect” joined us on Studio10 to talk about his event tomorrow at Blount High School called “Attraction Builds Wealth for Young Distinguished Gentlemen Workshop”. Jarreau says, “I will be putting on an event for young men Grades...
WALA-TV FOX10
Some cities have gotten Topgolf without taxpayer support; Mobile set to spend $2.5 million
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - County and city leaders appear poised to spend $2.5 million in taxpayer money to lure a Topgolf outlet to the Port City, but other cities have gotten the entertainment venue without spending a dime. The use of government-backed incentives to boost economic development has become increasingly...
Pensacola, August 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Crestview High School football team will have a game with Escambia High School on August 18, 2022, 17:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
WALA-TV FOX10
Flooding causes havoc for motorists across coastal Alabama
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Heavy rain and flooding are leading to difficulties for motorists across coastal Alabama this morning. The city of Bayou La Batre in south Mobile County reports in a Facebook post this morning that “all coastal roads in Bayou La Batre are covered in water.”. This...
WALA-TV FOX10
Heart of Mary launches campaign to boost school enrollment
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It was a special day for Heart of Mary (HOM) school in Mobile as they welcomed students back for the first day of school. After struggling with enrollment this past year, HOM is turning a new page. Last year, many feared the school was going to be shut down. Now, they’re trying to boost enrollment numbers with a new campaign while hoping to preserve the school and it’s 121-year-old legacy.
Mobile City Council faces choice over restoring Civic Center
It’s been over 15 years since the Mobile City Council first began discussing renovating the Mobile Civic Center, which is around 58 years old. Now, those discussions are becoming more serious. Populous Architects, a consulting firm based in Boston, unveiled their proposals for overhauling the civic center to the...
utv44.com
Williamson High School student arrested for having gun on campus
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — A picture posted online of a student at Williamson High School holding a gun resulted in the arrest of the student on Wednesday. The picture depicts the juvenile pointing the gun at the camera. Mobile Police said the juvenile was charged with a probation violation...
WALA-TV FOX10
Little Flower School receives donations from local businesses
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Little Flower School in Mobile got a big donation of school supplies. EquipmentShare donated hundreds of items such as crayons, markers, colored pencils, paper and other necessities. “It makes us feel good inside to be able to help out others in our community,” said Mike Sanford,...
utv44.com
Baldwin County Commission rescinds COVID bonus pay to county employees
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — During a board meeting Tuesday, the Baldwin County Commission rescinded the Temporary Premium Pay program using ARPA funds that had gone into effect in July. The TPP will continue for employees until December 31, after some commissioners expressed concern that they were unaware of the...
