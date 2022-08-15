MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It was a special day for Heart of Mary (HOM) school in Mobile as they welcomed students back for the first day of school. After struggling with enrollment this past year, HOM is turning a new page. Last year, many feared the school was going to be shut down. Now, they’re trying to boost enrollment numbers with a new campaign while hoping to preserve the school and it’s 121-year-old legacy.

