LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Veronica Alvarez is serving this week as manager of the Lansing Lugnuts. She replaces Phil Pohl who gets one week off for vacation during the season and he chose this week’s series against the Great Lakes Loons. Lansing lost the opener of the six game series Tuesday night 2-1 which ended a five game win streak. Alvarez, 39, is coach of the U. S. women’s national team and she has helped the parent Oakland A’s in spring training since 2019. She is the first manager in the Lugnuts’ 26-year history.

LANSING, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO