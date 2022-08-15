Read full article on original website
WILX-TV
Now Desk: Stormy weather ahead and the top headlines for Friday
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki takes a look at the weather for the weekend and if we can expect storms. Then we talk about the top trending stories for Friday, including a new sandwich option at a popular fast food chain, a “miracle” panda cub, and what type of diamond is surging in popularity. Plus we have what we’re working on for 90 minutes of news starting with First at 5!
WILX-TV
A look at the weekend’s weather and a traffic update
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole joins the Now Desk for an updated look at the weather for the weekend and we check out the traffic for the morning commute. ALMANAC INFORMATION for August 18, 2022. Average High: 81º Average Low 60º. Lansing Record High:...
WILX-TV
Lansing tailor offering help to brides after alteration shop closes
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A Lansing tailor is now offering help to brides left scrambling after Alterations Unlimited suddenly closed in Mason this week. Holden-Reid’s Tailor Shop saw News 10′s story about brides stressing after Alterations Unlimited didn’t finish their dresses before they closed. “I wanted to...
WILX-TV
Sunshine continues, wolves escape a zoo
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole tells us if the sunshine will continue and if we break out of the 70s. Then Seth Wells and Maureen Halliday join the Now Desk to talk about the top trending stories of the morning, including some automotive news, wolves escape a zoo and not all of them have been found, and a new cereal from an OG rapper. Plus what to expect on News 10 Today at 11 a.m.
WILX-TV
Once near extinct fish is re-introduced to local rivers
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Local officials re-introduced a once near extinct fish into several local rivers. They introduced more than 100 lake sturgeon into the Cass, Flint, Shiawassee, and Tittabawassee rivers. Lake sturgeon, once facing extinction, can be quite the catch for fishing fanatics. They can grow up to seven...
WILX-TV
Trail closures extended for East Lansing’s Northern Tier Trail relocation project
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Friday, community leaders in East Lansing announced the scope of the Northern Tier Trail relocation project will expand, resulting in additional weeks of closure for the popular nature trail. The original plans for the project was to remove and relocate a section of the trail,...
WILX-TV
East Lansing restaurants see staffing changes ahead of MSU semester
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The population in East Lansing is about explode as students return for the 2022-23 school year. Many businesses are concerned with how they’re going to handle the extra customers. The Albert EL Fresco outdoor dining area allows more seating for downtown East Lansing residents,...
WILX-TV
Fire crews extinguish Lansing building fire
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Fire crews in Lansing battled a structure fire Friday night. The fire broke out at about 8 p.m. at a business located near the intersection of Elm and Cedar streets. The business closed earlier in the day and authorities said no one was inside at the time.
WILX-TV
East Lansing Opening Football Game Site Moved
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The schedule says East Lansing High School is due to open its football season at home next Thursday at 7pm against Portage Central. The game will be played but the site has been switched to Portage. East Lansing’s artificial turf field is at least two weeks away from being fully installed. East Lansing’s second and third games are on the road against Fenton and Okemos. The next scheduled home game is September 16th against DeWitt.
WILX-TV
Rollover crash near Frandor closes intersection in Lansing
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A rollover crash in Lansing closed an intersection near the Frandor Shopping Center Friday night. The crash happened at the intersection of Saginaw and Homer streets at about 7:30 p.m. Lansing Township police officers and fire crews responded to the scene. It is currently unknown how...
WILX-TV
Areas of Hillsdale under boil water notice
HILLSDALE, Mich. (WILX) - Portions of the City of Hillsdale are under a boil water advisory as the city performs sewer repairs in the Hillsdale Street area. The replacement of water main valves on Thursday required the water shutdown. The boil water notice will be in effect for as little...
WILX-TV
Two Lansing streets closing for Old Town Art Feast
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Old Town Art Feast is less than two days away. That may be great news for art lovers, but local drivers should expect some road closures. Turner Street, between Beaver and East Cesar Chavez, will be closed from 6 a.m.- 6p.m. on Saturday. Clinton Street, between Turner and Center, will also be closed.
WILX-TV
Herbison Road to see closures in DeWitt Township for maintenance
DEWITT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Herbison Road in DeWitt Township will be closed for three days to through-traffic for pavement resurfacing. According to the city, Herbison Road will be closed to through-traffic from Schavey Road to Business Route US-127 from Wednesday through Friday. The city provided a map that shows the impacted areas as well as suggested alternate routes.
WILX-TV
New Lugnuts Manager For This Week
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Veronica Alvarez is serving this week as manager of the Lansing Lugnuts. She replaces Phil Pohl who gets one week off for vacation during the season and he chose this week’s series against the Great Lakes Loons. Lansing lost the opener of the six game series Tuesday night 2-1 which ended a five game win streak. Alvarez, 39, is coach of the U. S. women’s national team and she has helped the parent Oakland A’s in spring training since 2019. She is the first manager in the Lugnuts’ 26-year history.
WILX-TV
In My View: Big 10 has been ESPN, now News 10
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The new Big 10 media rights deal offers few surprises. It begins next year before UCLA. It was also announced Thursday that USC will join the conference. We’re excited here at News 10 because we get a Big Ten prime time game Saturday night after Notre...
WILX-TV
Veronica Alvarez breaking barriers for Lansing Lugnuts
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - In the Lansing Lugnuts 26-year history, the club has never had a female manage the team. But with Phil Pohl taking his annual summer vacation this week, Veronica Alvarez is stepping up to the plate for Lansing’s 6-game homestand against the Great Lakes Loons. And she’s hoping to be an influence for many.
WILX-TV
Preventative death kits put in every Grand Ledge classroom
GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WILX) - It’s a kit that could save a child or teacher’s life during a school emergency. Grand Ledge Fire Chief Michael Roman was the one to put the preventative death kits together. “Quite often in the news we see, ‘a shooting here’ and it...
WILX-TV
They said ‘yes’ to the dress, got headaches instead after Mason bridal shop closes
MASON, Mich. (WILX) - Several brides-to-be in Mid-Michigan are wondering if their dresses will be done in time for their wedding. That’s because Alterations Unlimited in Mason suddenly closed up shop with many dresses unfinished. The brides News 10 spoke with are stressed, even after getting their dresses out...
WILX-TV
Jackson County construction ramping up Monday
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - For the past several months, construction has surrounded Jackson and I-94. Starting Monday, the road work will spread out a bit more. Officials from the Jackson County Department of Transportation (JCDOT) told county drivers through social media on Friday the start date for a plan to reseal several roads in multiple townships.
WILX-TV
New Job For Former MSU Coach Comley
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Former Michigan State hockey coach Rick Comley is coming out of retirement-- on an interim basis. Comley, 75, has been named athletic director at Northern Michigan University in Marquette where he lives. Comley served as A-D at Northern for 13 years from 1987-2000. He was Michigan State’s hockey coach for 11 seasons until he was forced out after the 2011 season. He led Northern and MSU to national titles in 1991 and 2007 respecively. Forest Karr, Northern’s previous athletic director is leaving for the same job at Minnesota Duluth. No word on how long Comley’s appointment might last. Since leaving MSU he has helped the NHL Chicago Blackhawks scouting college players.
