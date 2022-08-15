Ranking Michigan’s receivers compared to other playoff contenders: College Football Survivor Show

Read full article on original website
Ranking 10 real College Football Playoff national title contenders
With 12 of the last 16 national championships going to SEC teams, you'd be forgiven for thinking no other conference has a chance at college football's ultimate prize. But is that really the case? Sure, defending champion Georgia will be among those favored to go all the way, as will perennial ...
NFL・
MLive.com
Michigan High School Football Coaches Association releases inaugural preseason poll
For the first time in its 50-year history, the Michigan High School Football Coaches Association is releasing weekly rankings, and the group revealed its first poll of the 2022 season Thursday. The 2022 preseason poll, which includes rankings for the eight 11-player divisions and the two 8-player classifications, puts the...
MLive.com
3-sport all-state athlete ready to make QB debut for Parchment football
PARCHMENT, MI – After starring on Parchment’s varsity basketball and baseball teams as a sophomore, Aaron Jasiak decided to try varsity football his junior year. It turns out Jasiak is just as skilled with an oblong ball as he is a round one, as evidenced by his stat line of 441 yards and 10 touchdowns on 21 catches, which added up to Division 5 First Team all-state honors from the Michigan High School Football Coaches Association.
MLive.com
Coaching change not slowing Columbia Central
BROOKLYN -- The Columbia Central football team is under a new coach this fall in Dylan Zaborowski, but he is no stranger to the Golden Eagles. He’s been a teacher in the school, now going into his fourth year. He also coached JV basketball, a roster which included many of the same athletes he now has on the football field.
MLive.com
Key transfer with championship experience brings promise to Schoolcraft football
SCHOOLCRAFT, MI – After graduating 19 senior football players from the class of 2021, Schoolcraft saw its 12-year playoff streak come to an end with last season’s 3-5 record, which was the program’s worst finish since going 1-8 in 1981. This year, the Eagles are still young,...
High school football roundup: Northwestern, South Central open the season with wins
NORTHWESTERN 44, KEYSTONE 33 Northwestern opened the season with a road win over Keystone. Huskies quarterback Ethan Siders completed 19 of 30 passes for 215 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for 43 yards. CJ Reed caught five balls for 94 yards and two scores, while Nolan Hartsel turned seven catches into 54 yards and a touchdown. Collin Good paced NW on the ground with 75 yards on 11 carries and also led the defense with nine tackles. Reed added seven stops, while Gavin Phillips returned a fumble 30 yards for a score.
MLive.com
All-state backfield leads Constantine football into 2022 season
CONSTANTINE, MI – For as long as high school football has been played in Constantine, the Falcons have prided themselves on an ability to run the ball. This year will be no different, but what separates the 2022 team is an embarrassment of riches at running back, even by Constantine’s lofty standards.
FOX40
Final Quarter: High school football Week 0 recap
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — High school season opened in the Sacramento region Friday night. In FOX40’s game of the week, the Folsom Bulldogs defeated the Monterey Trail Mustangs 47-18 at home. *graf about stats if possible* The Bulldogs (1-0) will welcome the Serra Padres of San Mateo (0-0) to Folsom High School next Friday night. […]
Top standouts, best performances in Week 1 of the Indiana high school football season
Listed below are some of the top standouts and best performances of the opening weekend of the Indiana high school football season. Christian Abney, QB, Zionsville Abney, who has committed to Ball State, found Eugene Hilton for an 18-yard touchdown pass in the second overtime to help ...
MLive.com
Seniors eager to show Bay City Western’s emergence wasn’t a one-year deal
AUBURN, MI – The 60-yard touchdowns may not come as frequently this season. But this year’s version of the Bay City Western football team isn’t afraid to take the long way to its end goal. And the Warriors are certain they will get. Yes, they say, they...
