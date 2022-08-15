ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

The Post and Courier

Gators eyeing fourth straight region title

Goose Creek High School’s football team takes aim at its fourth straight region championship this fall. But first, the Gators have to navigate a tough non-region slate. It’s a continuation of the preseason when they squared off with Hartsville, Carolina Forest and Hanahan to test themselves against quality squads.
GOOSE CREEK, SC
The Post and Courier

High School Football Preview: Goose Creek tries to fend off challengers in Region 6-AAAAA

While the Goose Creek Gators remain the team to beat, it is possible that other teams in Region 6-AAAAA could find a way to unseat the defending champions. Goose Creek has the most talented team in the league, at least on paper. While there are holes to fill along the lines, at running back and at wide receiver, there are players on the roster that are ready to step up. Goose Creek should be the favorite to win a fourth consecutive region title.
GOOSE CREEK, SC
kool1027.com

High School Football Kicks Off On Friday Night

Friday night marks the start of the high school football season for the entire state of South Carolina. In Kershaw County on Friday night, North Central goes to Johnsonville for a 7:30 kickoff, while Lugoff Elgin is at home against River Bluff with airtime on Kool 102.7 is set for 7pm. The Camden High Bulldogs will entertain Myrtle Beach out at Zemp Stadium. Airtime on 98.7FM and 1590AM is set for 7pm. Don’t forget you can listen to both the Camden and Lugoff Elgin games all season long on our website Kool1027.com, on our mobile apps and on your Alexa Device.
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Hanahan's Cappello makes college choice

Hanahan High School senior baseball player Nick Cappello has committed to one of the better junior college baseball programs in the country. Cappello made a verbal commitment to Florence-Darlington Tech Aug. 15 and will aim to make another move up in a year or two. FDT has put the sting into many opponents over the years. The Stingers have five Region X titles since 2012 and two JUCO World Series appearances in 2017 and 2021. Many of their players move on to NCAA Div. I and II schools.
HANAHAN, SC
The Post and Courier

CofC 'supports' baseball coach Chad Holbrook after review of profanity-laced team meeting

College of Charleston says it has concluded an internal investigation of Chad Holbrook, and that the baseball coach continues to have the school's "full support." The school began the investigation, conducted by outside counsel, after the Board of Trustees received a letter alleging a "toxic environment" in the baseball program, in its fifth season under Holbrook, a former head coach and assistant at South Carolina.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

USC board under new leadership after Statehouse criticism

COLUMBIA — Lexington attorney Thad Westbrook will lead the governing board for the University of South Carolina, facing the challenge of moving the state's flagship university past three tumultuous years even as his own position on the board is uncertain. Westbrook took over as USC's chairman in a publicly...
COLUMBIA, SC
The Post and Courier

Deaths Summary for Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022

BOWLES, Robert Hasselle, 79, of Charleston died Friday. Arrangements by Stuhr's Downtown Chapel. CARLTON, Donald Leroy, 70, of Charleston died Thursday. Arrangements by Stuhr's West Ashley Chapel. JONES, Elizabeth Marie Truitt, 98, of Charleston died Wednesday. Arrangements by McAlister-Smith Funeral Home. NICHOLS, Joyce H., 90, of Charleston died Thursday. Arrangements...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Estate Sale Summerville, Cane Bay, 1

Estate Sale Summerville, Cane Bay, 114 Sea Lavender Lane , 08/21 - 08/22, 8:30am - 1:30pm, Dishes, silverware, pots, pans, tools, china cabinet, TV armoire, 50" TV, 8' ladder, lamps, king mattress, dresser, fishing gear, decor, cd/record player & more. *Must add your name to the list for entrance to the community: https://tinyurl.com/CaneBayEstateSale.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
The Post and Courier

Charleston's new outdoor amphitheater The Refinery hosts opening weekend

It was one of the most-booked Saturday nights in Charleston in some time. There were at least eight concerts of note going on at once across the Lowcountry on Aug. 13. To name a few, Moon Taxi was sold out at The Windjammer, an all-women lineup at Femme Fest was gracing the Music Farm, Pinegrove was playing at Pour House and it was opening night at Charleston's newest outdoor amphitheater.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Take a glimpse into Charleston classrooms on the first day of school

The sound of squeaking new sneakers and hushed giggles filled Charleston County schools' hallways as about 50,000 students kicked off the new school year on Aug. 17. As students started class, district officials gathered in the media center at Pinehurst Elementary ready to give an overview of what this year will look like.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Renowned Summerville author honored at Christian film festival

Jo-Ann “Jody” Bierer Wilhelm’s triumphant journey of reuniting with her granddaughter after three decades received a rousing response at the Christian Family Film Festival from Aug. 5-7 in Ellington, New York, as the Summerville resident was the recipient of multiple awards for her showing of “Where’s Stephanie?”
SUMMERVILLE, SC
The Post and Courier

Ivybrook Academy opens its doors to Berkeley County

The rapidly-growing Ivybrook Academy continues to extend its reach beyond its existing 50 campuses throughout the country, as it recently opened its newest location on Aug. 15 at 2119 North Main Street in Summerville, near Carnes Crossroads. The renowned half-day preschool made its opening official on Aug.16 by hosting a...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Charleston-based Poogan's Southern Kitchen opening Columbia area location next week

Poogan's Southern Kitchen are rolling out the biscuits and boiling the grits for its official opening on Monday. The restaurant is the first in the Columbia area for Poogan's Hospitality Group, a Charleston-based restaurant company who are known for their decades-old spot, Poogan's Porch. The restaurant concept serves Southern favorites like biscuits, shrimp and grits and fried chicken, plus the restaurant will also offer full bar service.
COLUMBIA, SC
The Post and Courier

South of Broad neighbors upset by Darius Rucker's pool house plans

An iconic Broad Street house is seeing new life after country star and Charleston native Darius Rucker completed extensive interior renovations. But the site's yet-to-be completed exterior upgrades have some of his new neighbors upset. Some nearby residents are worried the size of a proposed pool and two-story pool house...

