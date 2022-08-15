While the Goose Creek Gators remain the team to beat, it is possible that other teams in Region 6-AAAAA could find a way to unseat the defending champions. Goose Creek has the most talented team in the league, at least on paper. While there are holes to fill along the lines, at running back and at wide receiver, there are players on the roster that are ready to step up. Goose Creek should be the favorite to win a fourth consecutive region title.

