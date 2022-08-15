ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

WRAL

Two NCCU trailblazers could be memorialized along Fayetteville Street

Two NCCU trailblazers could be memorialized along Fayetteville Street. The Durham City Council is moving forward with an honorary designation for two trailblazers connected to...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL

Funeral for Deputy Ned Byrd will close roads in Raleigh

Family members, friends and men and women in uniform will gather Friday for a funeral service honoring slain Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Funeral service of Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd

Watch live as the community gathers at Providence Baptist Church in Raleigh to remember Ned Byrd, a 13-year veteran of the Wake County Sheriff's Office, who was killed in the line of duty last week.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Durham woman wins $100,000 on lottery scratch-off

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Durham woman has won $100,000 on a scratch-off lottery ticket. The North Carolina Education Lottery on Thursday identified Amarfis Lopez as the latest winner of the new Platinum game. She bought her $20 ticket from Cross Creek Convenience on Guess Road in Durham.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL

Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd's K-9 will lead procession to funeral

Raleigh, N.C. — Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd's K-9, Sasha, will walk with a handler down Glenwood Avenue on Friday, leading a procession to his funeral. Family members, friends and men and women in uniform will gather in Raleigh Friday morning for a service honoring the slain deputy, who was shot and killed last week in a rural area of Battle Bridge Road in the southeast part of Wake County.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Law enforcement, family tearfullly honor Deputy Ned Byrd

Law enforcement, family tearfullly honor Deputy Ned Byrd. Family members, friends and men and women in uniform gathered at Providence Baptist Church at 11 a.m. for a funeral service honoring Byrd, who was shot and killed last week in a rural area of Battle Bridge Road near southeast Raleigh. Reporter:...
RALEIGH, NC
WNCT

Man killed crossing intersection in Rocky Mount

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCT) — A Rocky Mount man was killed Thursday night while crossing the street, police there said. The incident happened just before 10 p.m. at the intersection of East Grand Avenue and Park Avenue. Bernard Grant, 50, was crossing the street when officials said he was hit by a Nissan sedan driven […]
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WRAL

Garner Road to be closed between MLK and Peterson Road in Raleigh

Garner Road to be closed between MLK and Peterson Road in Raleigh. Multiple intersections near the South Park neighborhood south of downtown Raleigh will see...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Brewery in Rocky Mount is 'out of this world'

There are thousands of breweries in America, but this one in Rocky Mount is one of very few owned and operated by a black female. The beers are strong, and so is the woman who makes them. Reporter: Scott Mason. Photographer: Chad Flowers.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
wschronicle.com

Brittany Gray Neely wins Ms. Full-Figured North Carolina 2022

Winston-Salem resident Brittany Gray Neely has been crowned Ms. Full-Figured North Carolina 2022. With her display of grace, class, community service and more, Brittany competed with women across North Carolina for the title of Ms. Full-Figured North Carolina 2022 on May 14 in Durham. Ranking first place among three beautiful women, Brittany gave this message to the full-figured community, “You are more than a number and a size … The most important person you need to love is yourself.”
WRAL

Report: Violent crime down in Durham this year

Durham's Police Chief provided updates about progress in the fight against crime and gun violence. While violent crime and property crime are both down over the last year -- there's been an increase in the number of people shot, due to shootings with multiple victims.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

Police say 21-year-old Cary man was killed in Durham Roxboro Street shooting

Durham, N.C. — The Durham Police Department announced Thursday that Derek Ortiz, 21, from Cary, was the man who died in a Wednesday afternoon Durham shooting. The shooting happened at around 2 p.m. at the 2500 block of South Roxboro Street. One man was taken into custody and charged with resisting, delaying and obstruction of justice. However, the investigation is still ongoing.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL

Holly Spring development focuses on private school, ice sports

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Holly Spring development focuses on private school, ice sports. A new development coming to Holly Springs may lift sports, like ice hockey and figure skating,...
HOLLY SPRINGS, NC
WRAL

Chinese restaurant catches fire in Holly Springs

The fire was reported Wednesday around 1 a.m. at China Uno, located at 308 Village Walk Drive inside the South Park Village shopping center.
HOLLY SPRINGS, NC
WRAL

Two men questioned in death of Wake deputy

Sources tell WRAL News two men brought in for questioning Tuesday in Burke County are connected to the case.
BURKE COUNTY, NC

