captimes.com
Developer presents revised Raemisch Farm proposal to residents
Green Street Development presented a revised proposal to develop the 63-acre Raemisch Farm site at a neighborhood meeting on Wednesday night. But residents say they still have questions about what exactly will be built on the site. The potential development of Raemisch Farm has been a controversial subject over the...
captimes.com
Opinion | Sheriff's proposal for larger jail makes sense
If you spend some time with Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett, you get to understand why he's so passionate about building a six-story, 825-bed addition to the downtown Public Safety Building. "There is no price on humanity," he'll tell you, responding to complaints over the ever-escalating inflation-driven cost that has...
Five charming places in Wisconsin that are considered the best areas to live in the state
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the website TheCrazyTourist and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some of the best places to live in the state of Wisconsin, you might want to consider one of the following locations.
captimes.com
Emails show strong reaction to MMSD's extended winter break in January
The COVID-19 pandemic is ongoing, and along with it likely disruptions to school. Since in-person school returned to the Madison Metropolitan School District in spring 2021, the biggest disruption came right at the beginning of 2022, as the district extended winter break by three days and moved to virtual learning for another two amid the surge of the Omicron variant.
captimes.com
UW Regents request $24.5M from state for Wisconsin Tuition Promise
Under the new Wisconsin Tuition Promise starting next fall, in-state students from low income families will be able to attend any school in the University of Wisconsin System for free. The program, announced this week, will waive the costs of tuition and fees that remain after receiving financial aid for...
Sign States That Wisconsin Gas Station ARMS Employees
Here's an interesting sign I saw over the weekend that had me scratching my dome... While stopping at a gas station in Beloit Wi I was greeted with a threatening sign. We have all seen things like:. "this gas station does not have large bills" "this location uses surveillance cameras"
captimes.com
Café Brittoli on Atwood Avenue to close in September
On Sept. 12, the east side coffee shop Café Brittoli will close its doors on Atwood Avenue. The owners of Monsoon Siam, a Thai restaurant a few blocks away, have purchased the building at 2326 Atwood Ave., which also houses a Chocolate Shoppe Ice Cream location. The ice cream shop will remain open.
WIFR
Free cake for Rockford residents on September 1st
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford residents can get the opportunity to receive free cake on Thursday, September 1st. Nothing Bundt Cakes is celebrating its 25th birthday. The first 250 people who walk into the bakery will receive their free cake. This event is very limited so be sure to line...
captimes.com
Eldorado on Willy Street to close after 25 years in historic building
When Eldorado Grill closes its doors at 744 Williamson St. at the end of August, the space in the historic Madison Candy Company building should be nearly ready for a new tenant. “We’re leaving most of the equipment in the kitchen, and obviously all the structural equipment in the dining...
nbc15.com
Body recovered from Lake Mendota
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Rescue teams recovered a body from Lake Mendota early Friday morning. According to the UW Police Dept., a passerby reported seeing the body approximately 15 feet from off the pier, floating face down in the water. Emergency crews were called to the location, behind the UW...
captimes.com
Pandemic prompts Madison yoga studios to get flexible
Marshfield native Ani Brown, a rising junior at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, has practiced yoga since middle school. For her birthday this year, a friend got her a one month pass to Dragonfly Hot Yoga. “I started going like every single day and two times a day,” Brown said. “It...
captimes.com
Cut the curds: Farmer John’s cheese ousted from Dane County Farmers’ Market
Fourth-generation dairy farmer John Dougherty has sold Farmer John’s cheese at the Dane County Farmers’ Market for over three decades. The popular Saturday morning market on Madison’s Capitol Square is one of Dougherty’s busiest; his fan-favorite cheese curds often draw a crowd. But for the last...
captimes.com
Letter | There's a Madison-area housing crisis
Dear Editor: Thousands of people, families and children are homeless. You don’t see all of them because many are “doubled up,” staying with relatives and friends. That risks the leases of the relatives and friends, but it keeps thousands of people off the streets. We should all be grateful to those who take such risk for their fellow humans.
Homicide defendant released on $10,000 bail in Wisconsin
LA CROSSE, Wis. (AP) — A man charged in a fatal shooting in Wisconsin has been released on $10,000 bail that was initially set at $500,000. Karvel Freeman, 35, of Madison, was released from the jail in La Crosse County where he’s charged with party to first-degree homicide and party to second-degree recklessly endangering safety.
Southbound left lane of US 51 back open near I-39 after crash
MADISON, Wis. — The southbound left lane of US 51 is back open near I-39 Sunday after a crash. The incident was reported just before 3:30 p.m. Footage from the scene showed multiple cars stopped along the road. Dane County Sheriff’s officials said that two vehicles were involved in the crash. No injuries were reported. The left lane was blocked...
captimes.com
Cap Times announces Idea Fest beer collaboration with Young Blood
As Cap Times Idea Fest approaches its sixth iteration, held Sept. 12-17 virtually and in-person across Madison, the Cap Times hopes to not only offer fest goers something uniquely Madison, but to also tap into a new audience: craft beer drinkers. There’s no shortage of excellent craft breweries in Madison,...
Man killed in north Madison shooting ID’d
MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the man killed in a shooting on Madison’s north side Friday night. Corey Mitchell, 30, of Fitchburg, died after being shot in the 1700 block of Northport Drive just before 8:40 p.m. Friday. In a news release Monday afternoon, the medical examiner’s office said preliminary autopsy results showed he...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Sources are reporting a lot of emergency personnel were working a scene in Candlewick.
Sources are reporting a lot of emergency personnel were working a scene in Candlewick. Boone County Police are encrypted, and have not released any information. Sources told us a vehicle crashed into a garage in the 400 block of Talladega,. in Candlewick around noon today. We have conflicting reports on...
rockrivercurrent.com
Rockford to raze dilapidated former grocery store on West State Street
ROCKFORD — The city of Rockford plans to tear down a dilapidated former grocery store along West State Street as a means to set the stage for future development. Razing the former Al-Mart grocery store, located along a stretch of West State Street being rebuilt into a four-lane road, is one of two demolitions City Council members may sign off on Monday. The city may also demolish a condemned property next to Faith Temple Church, 1406 School St.
Rockford woman arrested for shots fired
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford woman was arrested on Sunday after reports of shots being fired. Officers responded to a resident in the 1300 block of Seminary Street around 1:15 a.m. for reports of shots fired, according to the Rockford Police Department. A loaded handgun in a common area of the multi-family residence was […]
