Joseph A. Melone, age 93, of Portage, Indiana and formerly of Chicago Heights, Illinois, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 18, 2022. Survived by Armida Melone nee Fusco. Loving father of Joseph (Lisa) Melone, Michelle Melone, Richard (Diane) Melone, and the late Robert Melone. Cherished grandfather of Joey (Maylen) Melone, Marisa (Erik) Olson, Isabella Melone, Richard Melone, Geena Melone, and great-grandfather of Emma, Leila, and Nash. Dear brother of Adeline (late Jim) Compagnoni, Matilda (late Donald) Kasper, Louis (Connie) Melone, and Albert (Kathy) Melone. Joseph was a proud United States Army Veteran. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

PORTAGE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO