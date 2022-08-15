ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, IL

Friday: Another mostly sunny day

LANSING, Ill. (August 18, 2022) – Lansing students, families, and teachers will close out the first week of school with another mostly sunny day and a high temp of 84 degrees. Current conditions, the four-hour forecast, and the five-day forecast are presented below. (On mobile, only three hours and...
Lansing trustees not likely to endorse chicken-keeping

LANSING, Ill. (August 18, 2022) – The majority of the Lansing Village Board of Trustees indicated they are currently unwilling to amend the Village code to allow chicken-keeping in Lansing. Trustees shared their opinions during the Committee of the Whole meeting on August 16, after hearing comments from the...
Golf tees off fall sports season at TF South

LANSING, Ill. (August 18, 2022) — It’s time for sports again at TF South, despite the fact that school doesn’t start until next week. Red Wolves Golf hit the tee box at George Dunne National Golf Course to start this year’s sports schedule, and visited the links at Stony Creek for the second match of the season.
Amateur Athletic Union Combat Games coming to Lynwood

LYNWOOD, Ill. – (August 118, 2022) – The Chicago Southland Convention & Visitors Bureau is urging local residents to buckle up their headgear and remember their mouthpieces as the Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) Combat Games are ready to get up close and personal on September 9–11 at the Southland Center in Lynwood.
Obituary: Joseph A Melone

Joseph A. Melone, age 93, of Portage, Indiana and formerly of Chicago Heights, Illinois, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 18, 2022. Survived by Armida Melone nee Fusco. Loving father of Joseph (Lisa) Melone, Michelle Melone, Richard (Diane) Melone, and the late Robert Melone. Cherished grandfather of Joey (Maylen) Melone, Marisa (Erik) Olson, Isabella Melone, Richard Melone, Geena Melone, and great-grandfather of Emma, Leila, and Nash. Dear brother of Adeline (late Jim) Compagnoni, Matilda (late Donald) Kasper, Louis (Connie) Melone, and Albert (Kathy) Melone. Joseph was a proud United States Army Veteran. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.
