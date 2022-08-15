ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Comments / 0

Related
bpr.org

BPR and Smoky Mountain News to host NC-11 candidate forum

Candidates for North Carolina’s 11th Congressional District seat — Democrat Jasmine Beach-Ferrara, Libertarian David Coatney and Republican Chuck Edwards — have been invited to appear at a joint forum hosted by two of the 11th Congressional District’s largest independent media outlets. A diverse panel of guests...
ELECTIONS
bpr.org

This SC woman's work funding abortions could soon be illegal

Deidre Griffin’s work could soon be illegal. As the co-founder of the Palmetto State Abortion Fund, Griffin has been helping people in South Carolina access abortions since 2021. The fund, which is supported by individual donations, helps people pay for the cost of the procedure as well as transportation and lodging expenses.
ADVOCACY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ashley Ward
bpr.org

Suspended Florida prosecutor sues Governor Ron DeSantis to get his job back

MIAMI — A Florida prosecutor is suing Gov. Ron DeSantis for removing him from office. The state attorney from Tampa, Andrew Warren, was ousted earlier this month by DeSantis. The Republican governor said he acted because of statements Warren had signed pledging not to prosecute people for violating abortion restrictions or a law prohibiting gender-affirming care for minors.
FLORIDA STATE
bpr.org

A Texas county's election administrators all resigned, leaving the state to step in

In Texas, a county elections administrator and her two deputies have resigned, with at least one citing threats fueled by misinformation, as former President Donald Trump and his supporters continue to spread baseless claims about the 2020 election. "The threats against election officials and my election staff, dangerous misinformation, lack...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy