Duke Energy wants to pilot using F-150 batteries to supply the grid
Duke Energy has asked state regulators to approve a test that would allow the utility to draw energy from electric vehicle batteries to the power grid during times of peak demand. Duke announced a deal with Ford on Tuesday to test the idea with North Carolina customers who lease Ford...
Advocacy group aims to engage North Carolina college students ahead of 2022 election
For the next few weeks, college students across the country will return to campus to start the fall semester. During that stretch, NextGen America will try to register as many students as possible to vote, with a particular focus on the battleground states. The group's welcome week is a voter...
BPR and Smoky Mountain News to host NC-11 candidate forum
Candidates for North Carolina’s 11th Congressional District seat — Democrat Jasmine Beach-Ferrara, Libertarian David Coatney and Republican Chuck Edwards — have been invited to appear at a joint forum hosted by two of the 11th Congressional District’s largest independent media outlets. A diverse panel of guests...
This SC woman's work funding abortions could soon be illegal
Deidre Griffin’s work could soon be illegal. As the co-founder of the Palmetto State Abortion Fund, Griffin has been helping people in South Carolina access abortions since 2021. The fund, which is supported by individual donations, helps people pay for the cost of the procedure as well as transportation and lodging expenses.
Suspended Florida prosecutor sues Governor Ron DeSantis to get his job back
MIAMI — A Florida prosecutor is suing Gov. Ron DeSantis for removing him from office. The state attorney from Tampa, Andrew Warren, was ousted earlier this month by DeSantis. The Republican governor said he acted because of statements Warren had signed pledging not to prosecute people for violating abortion restrictions or a law prohibiting gender-affirming care for minors.
A Texas county's election administrators all resigned, leaving the state to step in
In Texas, a county elections administrator and her two deputies have resigned, with at least one citing threats fueled by misinformation, as former President Donald Trump and his supporters continue to spread baseless claims about the 2020 election. "The threats against election officials and my election staff, dangerous misinformation, lack...
