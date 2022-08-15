ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Janesville, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wclo.com

Police say two loaded guns found on the street

Janesville’s police chief is turning to social media to remind the community about gun safety. Chief David Moore shares in a “Nixle” release how the community has recently been fortunate with gun crime. Moore says two loaded handguns have been found on the street in the last two weeks. The chief writes how a Walther 22 was found on a westside street Sunday with a round in the chamber, ten in the magazine, and the safety off. He adds a Glock Model 19 was found on an eastside street last week ready to fire with a round in the chamber and 15 in the magazine. The chief says he’s thankful no child found the discarded weapons. Moore also highlights the suspect in Sunday morning’s incident, where nine shots were fired indiscriminately, also ended in an arrest. Moore says he’s thankful no one was injured in any of these incidents.
JANESVILLE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Janesville, WI
Crime & Safety
City
Janesville, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
wwisradio.com

False Reporting Wisconsin Deputy Faces Charges

The former Dane County deputy who was fired for making a false report now faces a charge of resisting and obstructing an officer. Sarah Bortz-Rodriguez entered a not guilty plea Monday in Dane County Circuit Court. The Wisconsin Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation handled the case. W-M-T-V reports Bortz-Rodriguez had told investigators she fired a shot at a man who had cut her with an edged weapon. The incident was caught on video at Festge Park in Cross Plains last October. She was fired less than a month after making the report.
DANE COUNTY, WI
Wisconsin Examiner

Janesville manufacturer that fled to Mexico is selling off its assets

Less than a year after Hufcor closed its plant in Janesville and moved operations to Mexico, displacing 150 workers, the company’s Mexico plans appear to be a bust and the manufacturer’s assets in its one-time home state of Wisconsin are being liquidated. On Thursday, Dane County Circuit Judge Frank Remington authorized the court-appointed receiver for […] The post Janesville manufacturer that fled to Mexico is selling off its assets appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
JANESVILLE, WI
rejournals.com

Northland enters Wisconsin market with purchase of 318-unit apartment community

Real estate private equity firm Northland has entered the Wisconsin market with the acquisition of Preserve West, a 318-unit, garden-style community that offers one-, two- and three-bedroom homes in Madison, Wisconsin. Formerly known as ReNew 78 West, this is the second property that Northland has acquired in the Midwest this...
MADISON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#911#Violent Crime
wclo.com

City Manager provides update on GM plant property

The City of Janesville’s current city manager teases some possible updates on the former G-M plant property. Mark Freitag says the city has been working with a potential developer on a project on the site, and that citizens should be patient as details are worked out and there could be news within the next week or so.
JANESVILLE, WI
captimes.com

Developer presents revised Raemisch Farm proposal to residents

Green Street Development presented a revised proposal to develop the 63-acre Raemisch Farm site at a neighborhood meeting on Wednesday night. But residents say they still have questions about what exactly will be built on the site. The potential development of Raemisch Farm has been a controversial subject over the...
MADISON, WI
wclo.com

Rockport Pool closes for the season on Sunday

Janesville swimmers are running out of time to enjoy Rockport Pool. According to a news release, the pool will close for the 2022 season Sunday. For it’s final weekend of operation, the pool will be open from noon until 7:00 both Saturday and Sunday. Palmer Park Wading Pool will...
JANESVILLE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wclo.com

CDC announces plans to redevelop part of GM site as rail intermodal center

The owner of the General Motors assembly plant property in Janesville announces plans to redevelop the former JATCO haul away yard. According to a news release, an open house will take place on August 31st from 4:00 until 6:00 p.m. in the Beckman Mill room at the Dr. Daniel Hale Williams Resource Center on Center Avenue in Janesville.
JANESVILLE, WI
wclo.com

Riverside Park Music Fest is Saturday

One of Janesville’s oldest parks is turning 100 years old. Friends of Riverside Park President Bill Truman says the annual music festival will take place this Saturday. The free event, which runs from 11:00 a.m. until 10:00 p.m. will feature live music, children’s activities, pontoon rides, fireworks, and food for sale.
JANESVILLE, WI
wclo.com

USS Beloit celebration set for September 7th

The stateline community celebrates the USS Beloit next month. An event highlighting the U.S. Navy Littoral Combat Ship’s christening and launch will be happening at 5:30 p.m. on September 7th at ABC Supply Stadium. The evening will include a video of the christening, music performances, unveiling of the ship’s...
BELOIT, WI
empowerwisconsin.org

Evers’ licensing crisis hits respiratory health

MADISON — Few are on the COVID-19 front lines quite like respiratory therapists. Over the past two and a half years, these unsung heroes have been overworked and overexposed to a respiratory disease that has claimed nearly 15,000 lives in Wisconsin, more than 1 million nationwide. The ongoing licensing...
WISCONSIN STATE
Daily Reporter

Cullen maintains family company’s dedication to training, workforce development

A fifth-generation owner of JP Cullen, Laura Cullen oversees its 500-plus employees’ training and development, recruitment and performance training. Cullen has tripled the size of her team over the past year and doubled the number of internal courses offered and taken, increasing internal participation in Cullen College and its graduate pool.
JANESVILLE, WI
wclo.com

The Lincoln Academy has wait list as charter school adds more grades

The new public charter school in Beloit is adding more grade levels for the 2022-2023 school year. The Lincoln Academy CEO Kristi Cole says last year the school served a little over 400 students in grades K through two and six through nine. Cole says more than 500 students are...
BELOIT, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy