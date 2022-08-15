Janesville’s police chief is turning to social media to remind the community about gun safety. Chief David Moore shares in a “Nixle” release how the community has recently been fortunate with gun crime. Moore says two loaded handguns have been found on the street in the last two weeks. The chief writes how a Walther 22 was found on a westside street Sunday with a round in the chamber, ten in the magazine, and the safety off. He adds a Glock Model 19 was found on an eastside street last week ready to fire with a round in the chamber and 15 in the magazine. The chief says he’s thankful no child found the discarded weapons. Moore also highlights the suspect in Sunday morning’s incident, where nine shots were fired indiscriminately, also ended in an arrest. Moore says he’s thankful no one was injured in any of these incidents.

JANESVILLE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO