swimswam.com

2022 European Championships: Day 7 Finals Preview

LCM (50m) We’ve arrived at the 7th and final day of racing at the 2020 European Swimming Championships and that means there’s just one session of fast racing to go. On the last night of the meet, things will start off with a pair of sprint events in the form of the men’s 50 free and women’s 50 breast finals.
swimswam.com

Lana Pudar Cracks Bosnia and Herzegovinian Record in 200 Fly, Wins Gold in 2:06.81

LCM (50m) European Record: 2:04.27, Katinka Hosszu (HUN) – 2009. European Championships Record: 2:04.79, Mireia Belmonte (ESP) – 2014. 2020 European Champion: Boglarka Kapas (HUN), 2:06.50. Lana Pudar (BIH), 2:06.81. Helena Bach (DEN), 2:07.30. Ilaria Cusinato (ITA), 2:07.77. Laura Stephens (GBR), 2:08.47. Zsuzsanna Jakabos (HUN), 2:09.03. Keanna MacInnes...
swimswam.com

Italy Closes Out Dominant European Championships with CR in the Men’s 4×100 Medley

LCM (50m) World Record: 3:26.78, United States – 2021 Olympic Games. European Record: 3:27.51, Great Britain – 2021 Olympic Games / Italy – 2022 World Championships. European Championship Record: 3:28.59, Great Britain – 2021. 2020 European Champion: Great Britain, 3:28.59. Italy, 3:28.46 (CHAMPIONSHIP RECORD) France, 3:32.50.
swimswam.com

Wattel’s 56.09 Fly Split Helps France Shatter National Record in W. 4×100 Medley

LCM (50m) World Record: 3:50.40, United States – 2019 World Championships. European Record: 3:53.38, Russia – 2017 World Championships. European Championship Record: 3:54.01, Great Britain – 2021. 2020 European Champion: Great Britain, 3:54.01. Sweden, 3:55.25. France, 3:56.36. Netherlands, 3:57.01. Italy, 3:57.23. Great Britain, 4:00.05. Poland, 4:02.53. Switzerland,...
swimswam.com

Lukas Maertens Shatters Championship Record in Men’s 400 Free with 3:42.50

LCM (50m) World Record: 3:40.07, Paul Biedermann (GER) – 2009 World Championships. European Record: 3:40.07, Paul Biedermann (GER) – 2009 World Championships. European Championships Record: 3:44.01, Gabriele Detti (ITA) – 2016. 2020 European Champion: Martin Malyutin (RUS), 3:44.18. Lukas Maertens (GER), 3:42.50. Antonio Djakovic (SUI), 3:43.93. Henning...
swimswam.com

Nicolo Martinenghi: “What a Perfect Ending to These Championships” (Flash Quotes)

LCM (50m) Italy closed out their dominant European Championships with a win and championship record in the men’s 4×100 medley relay. They defended their gold medal from World Championships–where they upset the U.S.–with a time of 3:28.46. After the race, their deadly front half of Thomas Ceccon and Nicolo Martinenghi spoke about what it meant to be able to close out their championships with a win in front of the home crowd.
swimswam.com

LEN Names Popovici and Meilutyte As Swimmers Of The European Championships

LCM (50m) Following the conclusion of the 2022 European Championships, LEN, the official governing body of European Aquatics, announced its choices for the top male and female swimmers of the meet. Romania’s David Popovici was named the male swimmer of the meet, while Lithuania’s Ruta Meilutyte won the women’s award. These decisions were made based on which swimmer had the performance that earned the highest number of FINA points.
swimswam.com

Kristof Milak On 100 Fly-200 Free In 15 Minutes: “I Need To Train A Bit More”

LCM (50m) On day 4 of the European Championships in Rome Kristof Milak swam 3 races in one session. 10 minutes after winning the 100 fly with a time of 50.33, he was back in the water for the semifinal of the 200 free, where he finished 10th missing the final by 0.25 seconds. While the day before he took the silver in 100 free (47.47) and immediately after won the second semifinal of the 100 fly with a time of 51.01.
swimswam.com

SwimSwam Breakdown: Popovici WR, European Highlights, Duel in the Pool

We discuss David Popovici's surprise world record in the 100 free, the other standouts from European Championships, and the upcoming Duel in the Pool Current photo via Courtesy of Arena. This week on the SwimSwam Breakdown, we discuss David Popovici‘s surprise world record in the 100 free, the other standouts...
swimswam.com

FINA Releases Time Standards For 2023 Fukuoka World Championships

The time standards for the 2023 World Championships in Fukuoka will be largely the same as those for the 2022 World Championships, though some have changed. Current photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. FINA has released the official time standards for the 2023 World Championships that will take place in Fukuoka,...
swimswam.com

Olympic Medalist, World Champion Kieran Smith Announces Decision To Turn Pro

After a massively successful NCAA career, Smith has opted to turn and forgo his final season of NCAA eligibility. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. After an immensely successful four-year career at the University of Florida, 2022 world champion Kieran Smith is turning professional and forgoing his final year of NCAA eligibility.
