2022 European Championships: Day 7 Finals Preview
LCM (50m) We’ve arrived at the 7th and final day of racing at the 2020 European Swimming Championships and that means there’s just one session of fast racing to go. On the last night of the meet, things will start off with a pair of sprint events in the form of the men’s 50 free and women’s 50 breast finals.
Olympic 10k Champion Florian Wellbrock Withdraws from Open Water Races at Euros
LCM (50m) German swimmer Florian Wellbrock won’t compete in open water racing at this week’s European Championships, withdrawing after a disappointing pool performance this week in Rome. Wellbrock, who is two days from his 26th birthday, finished 5th in the 1500 free in 15:02.51. He was also entered...
David Popovici Scratches 400 Freestyle Final On Final Day Of Euros
LCM (50m) After swimming the 4th fastest time of the morning, David Popovici has scratched the 400 freestyle and won’t race in the final. Popovici swam a PB of 3:47.99 in prelims, which was his first high-level outing in the event. His former best time was a 3:58.10 from back in 2019.
Lana Pudar Cracks Bosnia and Herzegovinian Record in 200 Fly, Wins Gold in 2:06.81
LCM (50m) European Record: 2:04.27, Katinka Hosszu (HUN) – 2009. European Championships Record: 2:04.79, Mireia Belmonte (ESP) – 2014. 2020 European Champion: Boglarka Kapas (HUN), 2:06.50. Lana Pudar (BIH), 2:06.81. Helena Bach (DEN), 2:07.30. Ilaria Cusinato (ITA), 2:07.77. Laura Stephens (GBR), 2:08.47. Zsuzsanna Jakabos (HUN), 2:09.03. Keanna MacInnes...
Italy Closes Out Dominant European Championships with CR in the Men’s 4×100 Medley
LCM (50m) World Record: 3:26.78, United States – 2021 Olympic Games. European Record: 3:27.51, Great Britain – 2021 Olympic Games / Italy – 2022 World Championships. European Championship Record: 3:28.59, Great Britain – 2021. 2020 European Champion: Great Britain, 3:28.59. Italy, 3:28.46 (CHAMPIONSHIP RECORD) France, 3:32.50.
Wattel’s 56.09 Fly Split Helps France Shatter National Record in W. 4×100 Medley
LCM (50m) World Record: 3:50.40, United States – 2019 World Championships. European Record: 3:53.38, Russia – 2017 World Championships. European Championship Record: 3:54.01, Great Britain – 2021. 2020 European Champion: Great Britain, 3:54.01. Sweden, 3:55.25. France, 3:56.36. Netherlands, 3:57.01. Italy, 3:57.23. Great Britain, 4:00.05. Poland, 4:02.53. Switzerland,...
Lukas Maertens Shatters Championship Record in Men’s 400 Free with 3:42.50
LCM (50m) World Record: 3:40.07, Paul Biedermann (GER) – 2009 World Championships. European Record: 3:40.07, Paul Biedermann (GER) – 2009 World Championships. European Championships Record: 3:44.01, Gabriele Detti (ITA) – 2016. 2020 European Champion: Martin Malyutin (RUS), 3:44.18. Lukas Maertens (GER), 3:42.50. Antonio Djakovic (SUI), 3:43.93. Henning...
Nicolo Martinenghi: “What a Perfect Ending to These Championships” (Flash Quotes)
LCM (50m) Italy closed out their dominant European Championships with a win and championship record in the men’s 4×100 medley relay. They defended their gold medal from World Championships–where they upset the U.S.–with a time of 3:28.46. After the race, their deadly front half of Thomas Ceccon and Nicolo Martinenghi spoke about what it meant to be able to close out their championships with a win in front of the home crowd.
