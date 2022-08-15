Read full article on original website
4d ago
The number of "red flags" is absolutely irrelevant. How many of the subjects of these red flags have received due process, and how many of those who reported them will be prosecuted when reports are found to be without merit and the subjects are cleared?
Dawid
4d ago
Ask the Jews how they felt about red Flag laws back in Germany in the 1930s. This is exactly what Hitler did. Gun Registration implemented In 1931. Red Flag laws start in 1933 using Registrations to target specific people. How did that work out? And remember he was Voted in Democraticly
West Seneca and Orchard Park Schools Get $1 Million for Safety InvestmentsJ.M. LesinskiOrchard Park, NY
Boston To Provide Free Bluebike Access To Citizen During Orange Line ShutdownAbdul GhaniBoston, NY
Fun in the Sun at Papi Grande’s Beach BarJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Summer Cuisine and Then Some at Taste of Orchard ParkJ.M. LesinskiOrchard Park, NY
Erie County DA to help people clear marijuana offenses from criminal record
(WIVB) — The Erie County District Attorney’s office is teaching people how to remove or reduce marijuana-related convictions from their criminal record. Under the law which legalized marijuana in New York State, certain related offenses would automatically be expunged in March of 2023. The DA’s office is helping people speed that process up. “Individuals, especially […]
Buffalo man sentenced on gun charge
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was sentenced on Thursday to 3 1/2 years in prison followed by 1 1/2 years of post-release supervision for attempted possession of an illegal gun. On November 21, 2020 at approximately 3:30 p.m., police responded to a fight at an auto mechanic shop on Hinman Avenue and saw […]
Police investigating appeared targeted shooting in Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Jamestown Police Chief Timothy Jackson confirmed Friday that one person was killed and one person was injured in what police believe to be a “targeted drive-by” shooting on Prendergast Avenue. Police say they received a call of shots fired at 839 Prendergast Avenue at 12:58 p.m. Friday. One male victim was […]
Cops Will Be All Over The Highways In New York
There are still so many things to see and do before was can say summer is officially over in New York State. After the last two summers we had, this summer has been nothing short of fun! It has been great to be back out enjoying concerts, fairs and festivals in person again and it has been amazing to put the COVID pandemic behind us. But even though things have gotten back to a more normal feel, we still need to be responsible on the roadways.
Buffalo woman arrested for Promoting Prison Contraband.
On August 12, 2022, Troopers out of SP Warsaw with the assistance of New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision arrested Angel D. Lawson., 37, of Buffalo, NY, for Promoting Prison Contraband 2nd. Troopers arrested Angel D. Lawson for having marijuana and synthetic cannabinoids on her person while...
New Information For Pistol Permit Applicants In Erie County
There has been a recent surge in the amount of interest and submitted applications for pistol permits across New York State. IN Erie County, the numbers have been in the thousands over the past couple of years and that seems to be a trend that will continue for the near future.
Buffalo man sentenced for illegal gun and possession of fentanyl
Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced Thursday that a Buffalo man was sentenced to 3 1-2 years in prison for illegal gun, possession, and intent to sell fentanyl.
Batavia Woman Headed to Prison for COVID-19 Scam
A Batavia woman is headed to prison for six months for a fraud involving COVID-19 benefits. 37-year-old Danielle Tooley also must pay $18,000 restitution. Federal prosecutors say she applied for, and received, COVID unemployment benefits in 2020 -- even though she wasn't eligible. The benefit cards in the names of other people were found in her car during a traffic stop and drug arrest in Bergen. The investigation determined that she repeatedly withdrew money from bank accounts associated with the benefit cards.
Buffalo will hold marijuana conviction expungement clinics
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Now that marijuana is legal for adult-use in New York State, the Erie County District Attorney's office is working with community groups to help people expunge their marijuana convictions. There are two workshops coming up to help guide people through the process: one this month and...
Hochul announces funding for threat assessment teams
Gov. Kathy Hochul announced millions in funding for threat assessment management teams across the state. $10 million has been made available to all 57 counties in New York for local domestic terrorism prevention plans. This comes after the devastating shooting in Buffalo that left 10 dead and three more injured.
Two Buffalo men arrested on two separate search warrants
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Police Department announced Friday that two men, including a teenager, were arrested on gun charges following two search warrants on Thursday. The first came on the 100 block of Deerfield Avenue, where police found a loaded gun along with ammunition. 18-year-old Marjon Wilson of Buffalo was charged with one […]
Progressive groups seek a new chief judge more attuned to the rights of society’s vulnerable
WSKG – Over 100 criminal justice and progressive groups have written a letter to Governor Kathy Hochul, asking her to appoint a new chief judge who has represented the most vulnerable people in society and looked out for defendants’ rights. Among those people who signed the letter, are...
Buffalo man indicted for murder, gun charge from June 2020 shooting
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was indicted on Thursday morning for murder and a gun charge stemming from a shooting on the East Side in June 2020. Police say that on June 9, 2020 at approximately 11:18 p.m., 28-year-old Mahzhee X. Young of Buffalo shot 27-year-old David D. Moore outside of a corner […]
Former deputy charged after refusing to leave concert
A former Erie County Sheriff’s jail deputy could lose his conditional discharge after he was arrested at Highmark Stadium last month. John Gugino is accused of refusing to leave after being ejected from a concert.
Western New York Town Changing the Max Speed Limit
Earlier this month, New York Governor and Buffalo native Kathy Hochul, approved a package of measures that are aimed at preventing car crash deaths, which includes allowing local governments in New York State to lower the maximum speed limit to 25 mph. While it's unclear exactly how many towns or...
Hamburg Man Indicted for Fighting With Deputies After Being Ejected from Concert
by John Flynn, Buffalo D.A. BUFFALO, NY – Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn...
Former Erie County jail deputy charged with trespass, harassment in Highmark Stadium incident
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — A former jail deputy with the Erie County Sheriff’s Office is back in hot water, this time for allegedly threatening law enforcement while being ejected from the Garth Brooks concert at Highmark Stadium. It all started around 9:11 p.m. on July 23, when John A. Gugino, 46, of Hamburg, refused […]
West Seneca man indicted on second degree murder charge
The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that a West Seneca man was indicted on murder charges Thursday afternoon in Erie County Court.
Two men indicted for defrauding dozens for millions
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A U.S. Attorney announced Wednesday that two men have been indicted on fraud charges for allegedly defrauding dozens of victims out of millions of dollars. The court says that in September 2013, 51-year-old Darin R. Pastor of Morristown obtained ownership of a company called Creative App Solutions, Inc., a publicly-traded company […]
