Buffalo, NY

RNln
4d ago

The number of "red flags" is absolutely irrelevant. How many of the subjects of these red flags have received due process, and how many of those who reported them will be prosecuted when reports are found to be without merit and the subjects are cleared?

5
Dawid
4d ago

Ask the Jews how they felt about red Flag laws back in Germany in the 1930s. This is exactly what Hitler did. Gun Registration implemented In 1931. Red Flag laws start in 1933 using Registrations to target specific people. How did that work out? And remember he was Voted in Democraticly

4
 

News 4 Buffalo

Erie County DA to help people clear marijuana offenses from criminal record

(WIVB) — The Erie County District Attorney’s office is teaching people how to remove or reduce marijuana-related convictions from their criminal record. Under the law which legalized marijuana in New York State, certain related offenses would automatically be expunged in March of 2023. The DA’s office is helping people speed that process up. “Individuals, especially […]
ERIE COUNTY, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo man sentenced on gun charge

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was sentenced on Thursday to 3 1/2 years in prison followed by 1 1/2 years of post-release supervision for attempted possession of an illegal gun. On November 21, 2020 at approximately 3:30 p.m., police responded to a fight at an auto mechanic shop on Hinman Avenue and saw […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Police investigating appeared targeted shooting in Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Jamestown Police Chief Timothy Jackson confirmed Friday that one person was killed and one person was injured in what police believe to be a “targeted drive-by” shooting on Prendergast Avenue. Police say they received a call of shots fired at 839 Prendergast Avenue at 12:58 p.m. Friday. One male victim was […]
JAMESTOWN, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Cops Will Be All Over The Highways In New York

There are still so many things to see and do before was can say summer is officially over in New York State. After the last two summers we had, this summer has been nothing short of fun! It has been great to be back out enjoying concerts, fairs and festivals in person again and it has been amazing to put the COVID pandemic behind us. But even though things have gotten back to a more normal feel, we still need to be responsible on the roadways.
Buffalo, NY
Government
City
Buffalo, NY
nyspnews.com

Buffalo woman arrested for Promoting Prison Contraband.

On August 12, 2022, Troopers out of SP Warsaw with the assistance of New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision arrested Angel D. Lawson., 37, of Buffalo, NY, for Promoting Prison Contraband 2nd. Troopers arrested Angel D. Lawson for having marijuana and synthetic cannabinoids on her person while...
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

New Information For Pistol Permit Applicants In Erie County

There has been a recent surge in the amount of interest and submitted applications for pistol permits across New York State. IN Erie County, the numbers have been in the thousands over the past couple of years and that seems to be a trend that will continue for the near future.
iheart.com

Batavia Woman Headed to Prison for COVID-19 Scam

A Batavia woman is headed to prison for six months for a fraud involving COVID-19 benefits. 37-year-old Danielle Tooley also must pay $18,000 restitution. Federal prosecutors say she applied for, and received, COVID unemployment benefits in 2020 -- even though she wasn't eligible. The benefit cards in the names of other people were found in her car during a traffic stop and drug arrest in Bergen. The investigation determined that she repeatedly withdrew money from bank accounts associated with the benefit cards.
BATAVIA, NY
WNYT

Hochul announces funding for threat assessment teams

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced millions in funding for threat assessment management teams across the state. $10 million has been made available to all 57 counties in New York for local domestic terrorism prevention plans. This comes after the devastating shooting in Buffalo that left 10 dead and three more injured.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Two Buffalo men arrested on two separate search warrants

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Police Department announced Friday that two men, including a teenager, were arrested on gun charges following two search warrants on Thursday. The first came on the 100 block of Deerfield Avenue, where police found a loaded gun along with ammunition. 18-year-old Marjon Wilson of Buffalo was charged with one […]
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Western New York Town Changing the Max Speed Limit

Earlier this month, New York Governor and Buffalo native Kathy Hochul, approved a package of measures that are aimed at preventing car crash deaths, which includes allowing local governments in New York State to lower the maximum speed limit to 25 mph. While it's unclear exactly how many towns or...
LEWISTON, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Two men indicted for defrauding dozens for millions

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A U.S. Attorney announced Wednesday that two men have been indicted on fraud charges for allegedly defrauding dozens of victims out of millions of dollars. The court says that in September 2013, 51-year-old Darin R. Pastor of Morristown obtained ownership of a company called Creative App Solutions, Inc., a publicly-traded company […]
BUFFALO, NY

