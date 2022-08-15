Read full article on original website
Related
TeamFree 4K dual stream video conferencing solution
TeamFree is an all-in-one video conferencing solution offering built-in privacy protection and the ability to conduct face-to-face meetings anywhere in the world. The affordable conferencing system is equipped with a 100° wide angle field-of-view and 360° omnidirectional microphone together with 4K output. Other features include intelligent noise reduction...
MSI Prestige 16 and 16 EVO mini LED laptops launch
MSI has introduced two new additions to its range of laptops this week in the form of the new Prestige 16 and Prestige 16 EVO, both of which are powered by Intel 12th Gen Core i7 processors. The Prestige 16 laptop is equipped with a QHD+ mini LED display supporting HDR and 100% DCI-P3 color gamut.
CrossHub Thunderbolt 4 docking station with status screen $149
CrossHub is a unique Thunderbolt 4 desktop docking station that is equipped with a status screen allowing you to see at a glance exactly what is connected and transferring. Compatible with PC, Mac, Android and iOS the doc provides transfer speeds of up to 40Gbps and supports connection to four external displays.
OEPLAY Bluetooth speaker fitted with custom AMT tweeters
OEPLAY is a new Bluetooth speaker equipped with custom-designed AMT tweeters offering a sound area of approximately 44 cm². “The world’s top audio brands have favored the AMT pneumatic tweeter since its birth, such as the Hi-End audio brand German Berliner, Yili, Denmark Guifeng, etc., known as “the top tweeter,” received by Popular with music lovers all over the world” explain the engineers responsible for creating the OEPLAY.
IN THIS ARTICLE
SKFP Procreate wireless 34 shortcut keyboard
Artists, designers and hobbyists using the excellent Procreate drawing application on their iPad, may be interested in a new wireless shortcut keyboard called SKFP specifically designed for Procreate. The rectangular keypad provides 34 shortcuts and offers a 10 day battery life and features a slim and portable design with seven backlight colors.
MacTigr 100% metal Mac mechanical keyboard from Das Keyboard
Das Keyboard has this week introduced its new 100% metal reference mechanical keyboard specifically designed for Mac users. Featuring an aluminum unibody with stainless steel top the MacTigr has been built to last say it is creators. The low-profile mechanical keyboard is now available to purchase throughout the United States from online retailers priced at $219 and will be available throughout Europe and worldwide during September 2022.
2022 Motorola Edge is official
Motorola has launched its latest smartphone, 2022 Motorola Edge, the handset comes with a 6.6-inch AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. The device is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1050 mobile processor and it also comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.
How to record iPhone calls using Magmo
IPhone users sporting the latest phones from Apple might be interested in a new accessory called Magmo that allows you to easily record iPhone calls and uses the Apple MagSafe connection system to snap onto the back of your iPhone. Magmo requires no monthly fees and no Internet connection is required. Simply snap the MagSafe iPhone call recorder to your iPhone and push the button on the device to start recording and press once again once finished. The Magmo comes with a 32GB storage space in which you can store up to 500 hours of recorded calls.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
VinylSonic vinyl record turntable and ultrasonic cleaner
Vinyl record enthusiasts looking for both a turntable and ultrasonic cleaner to keep their records in tiptop condition may be interested in the VinylSonic bundle. Offering either or both a vinyl record cleaner and player at a discounted price. Early bird pledges are now available for the novel project from roughly $139 or £117 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 40% off the retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.
What’s new in iOS 15.6.1 (Video)
Yesterday Apple released a number of software updates, this included iOS 15.6.1, iPadOS 15.6.1 and a new version of watchOS for some models, and a new version of macOS. All of these new software updates have the same thing in common, they are designed to fix a range of security issues in Apple’s software.
Portable SSD designed for phones and tablets
If you are searching for a small portable SSD that is small enough to drop inside your pocket, wallet or purse you may be interested in a new SSD from Polybatt offering up to 1 TB of storage. The compact SSD is available in five different colours, blue, black, gold, pink and ash and features plug-and-play technology offering support for Windows, Mac, iOS and Android devices.
Exlicon MX innovative drawing tool hits Kickstarter
Designers, engineers and hobbyists would like to draw circles, squares hexagons, pentagrams and other large or small shapes, might be interested in a new drawing tool launched via Kickstarter this week by Ddiin. The company has already has a number of successful campaigns under its belt and its latest drawing tool builds on the unique designs of its previous tools. “Now, we’ve developed another function design tool with an even greater range of design capabilities.”
Apple releases iOS 15.6.1 and iPadOS 15.61.1
Apple has released two new software updates, iOS 15.6.1 for the iPhone and iPadOS 15.6.1 for the iPad, both of these updates are now available to download. According to the release notes for this new iPhone and iPad updates, these updates come with some important security updates. Here is a...
Adidas RPT-02 SOL self charging headphones unveiled
Adidas has announced some new headphones, the Adidas RPT-02 SOL and these new headphones are designed for self-charging, they can be recharged with all forms of light. The Adidas RPT-02 headphones can recharge using natural light and artificial light and they will retail for £199.95 in the UK, $229 in the US, and €229 in Europe.
Avermedia Live Gamer Extreme 3 plug-and-play external 4K capture card
Gamers and streamers looking for an external 4K capture card complete with support for variable refresh rate (VRR). May be interested in the new Live Gamer Extreme 3 from Avermedia which is now available to purchase priced at $170. The plug-and-play external 4K capture card, it can capture up to 4K 30fps in SDR while passing through gameplay at up to 4K 60fps in HDR. The plug-and-play 4K capture card, is capable of capturing up to 4K 30fps in SDR while passing through gameplay at up to 4K 60fps in HDR.
EK Fluid Works X7000-RM liquid cooled GPU server from $18,524
EK has introduced their new Fluid Works Compute Series X7000-RM GPU server complete with self-contained liquid cooling system to provide ”unquestionable reliability” says EK. The GPU server is now available to purchase with configurations starting from $18,524. Thanks to the liquid cooling system the X7000-RM provides 175% more GPU computational power than air-cooled servers of similar size while maintaining 100% of its performance output no matter the intensity or duration of the task.
OnePlus 10T gets durability tested (Video(
The OnePlus 10T smartphone was made official recently and now we get to find out how durable the handset is. The video below from JerryRigEverything out the OnePlus 10T through a range of durability tests, this includes a burn test, scratch test, and bend test. It will be interesting to...
Lawna AI robot lawn mower requires no perimeter wires
Lawna is a new robot lawn mower equipped with visual artificial intelligence to help it autonomously mow your lawn with very little interaction or maintenance. The smart lawnmower has this month launched via Kickstarter and already raised over $200,000 thanks to nearly 250 backers with still 33 days remaining on its campaign.
Polestar 6 electric roadster launches in 2026
Polestar has announced that their electric roadster concept will launch in 2026 as the Polestar 6, the car can be seen in the photos above and below. The car will be made on the same platform as the Polestar 5 and it will get the same electric motors and more, it certainly looks impressive from the photos.
CARS・
iPhone 14 to be unveiled September 7th
It looks like we have a possible date for the launch of the new iPhone 14 range, the handset will be made official at a press event on the 7th of September. The news comes from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. We can also expect to see the new Apple Watch...
GeekyGadgets
Dallas, TX
25K+
Followers
21K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Gadgets & Technology News with a geeky twist!https://www.geeky-gadgets.com/
Comments / 0