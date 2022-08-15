ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC New York

Young Couple Found Dead in Their Long Island Home After Shots Fired: Police

A young couple was found dead in their Long Island home after shots were fired inside, Suffolk County police said. Detectives are investigating after a 911 call from a home on Park Circle in Shirley led officers to find two people dead inside the residence just before 5 p.m. Thursday. Police said that 20-year-old Destiny Leinfus and 19-year-old Gavin Bifalco were found dead, both with gunshot wounds.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
longisland.com

Four Arrested on Weapons Charges After Being Rescued from Car Crash

Suffolk County Police today arrested four people on weapons charges following a motor vehicle crash from which they were rescued by police officers in Dix Hills. First Precinct Officers Shawn Arigoni and Michael Renna were on patrol when they observed a 2018 BMW speeding and swerving on Route 231 near Commack Road. The officers turned on their overhead lights and attempted to pull over the vehicle. The driver of the vehicle failed to pull over and the officers turned off their lights and discontinued the traffic stop attempt.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
PIX11

Driver struck girl, 14, riding bike on Long Island, fled: police

SHIRLEY, N.Y. (PIX11) — A driver struck a 14-year-old girl who was riding her bike on Long Island, then fled the scene, authorities said Thursday. The victim was riding south on Flintlock Drive near Maple Lane in Shirley around 7:45 p.m. Sunday when the collision occurred, police said. The driver of a white four-door sedan […]
SHIRLEY, NY
longisland.com

Overnight Closures on the Westbound Southern State Parkway in Nassau and Suffolk Counties

The New York State Department of Transportation today advised motorists that beginning Monday, August 22, the westbound Southern State Parkway will be closed to traffic between Exit 32 (State Route 110) and Exit 27 (Wantagh State Parkway) in the Towns of Hempstead and Oyster Bay in Nassau County and the Town of Babylon, Suffolk County; on weeknights from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
longisland.com

Man Found Unconscious in Idling Car with Infant Inside: Arrested for DWI

Suffolk County Police last night arrested a man for Leandra’s Law for driving while under the influence of drugs with his one-year-old child in his vehicle in Bellport. A 911 caller reported an unresponsive man in the driver’s seat of a parked 2008 Toyota Sienna, which was idling in the middle of the roadway, with a screaming infant in the vehicle at 7:33 p.m. Upon arrival of EMS personnel, Harry Penny was found to be unconscious in the driver’s seat of the vehicle with his one-year-old son in the backseat.
BELLPORT, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Firefighters knock down Valley Stream house fire

Two people are displaced after a fire tore through their two-story house at the intersection of Casper Street and Gunther Avenue Sunday afternoon, fire officials say. At around 3:30 p.m., Nassau County Fire Communications alerted fire officials of the house caught ablaze. Second Assistant Chief Mike Colucci arrived on scene with Engine 344 and Ladder 345.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
longisland.com

Wanted for Farmingville Leaving the Scene

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Precinct Crime Section. officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the driver of a vehicle that. struck a male pedestrian in Farmingville and fled the scene last month. A 36-year-old man was walking northbound on Hillside Road...
FARMINGVILLE, NY
FireRescue1

FDNY firefighter seriously injured at dollar store fire, 3 others also hurt

NEW YORK — A firefighter was seriously injured when a blaze tore through a Queens dollar store Wednesday, officials said. Two other FDNY members and a civilian were also injured after the three-alarm fire erupted in Max 1 Discount on Roosevelt Ave. near 111th St. in north Corona around 5:25 p.m., the FDNY said.
QUEENS, NY
HuntingtonNow

2 Wanted in Deli Burglary

Suffolk police are looking for two men who burglarized a Cold Spring Harbor business on Aug. 9. The men broke into Gold Coast 2 Go Delicatessen at 147 Woodbury Road, about 4 a.m., and stole a safe and about $700 in cash.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
NBC New York

2 Dead After Illegal ATV Ride Ends in Collision With 18-Wheeler in Queens

Two people are dead after their illegal ATV ride in Queens -- in the wrong lane with no helmets -- ended in a gruesome collision with a tractor-trailer. The accident happened just before 2 a.m. at Queens Plaza South and Jackson Avenue -- not too far from the Queensboro Bridge. Cops say the two men in their 30s were on an ATV, which is illegal to ride in New York City, when they hit the side of the truck.
QUEENS, NY

