Read full article on original website
Related
4 arrested after being rescued from fiery, rollover crash on LI
Four people were arrested on weapons and other charges after they were rescued from a fiery, rollover crash on Long Island early Thursday, police said.
Suffolk arson squad investigating fire that destroyed vacant home on town-owned property in Baiting Hollow overnight
The Suffolk County Police Department’s arson squad is investigating a fire at a vacant building early this morning on property owned by the Town of Riverhead on Sound Avenue in Baiting Hollow. Riverhead Police and the Riverhead Fire Department responded to a call about fire at a residence at...
Two ATV Riders Dead After Colliding with Truck in Long Island City Early Friday
Two men are dead after the ATV bike they were riding collided with a semi-trailer truck in Long Island City early Friday. The victims, who police say were in their 30s, plowed into the side of the truck at Queens Plaza South and Jackson Avenue at around 1:50 a.m. The...
VIDEO: Police Seek To ID Men Seen Vandalizing Property At Seaford Train Station
Police are asking for help identifying several men who were caught on video vandalizing property at a Long Island train station. The incident happened just after 3:30 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 14, at the Seaford LIRR station, Nassau County Police said. Surveillance footage shows three young men repeatedly kicking and damaging...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC New York
Young Couple Found Dead in Their Long Island Home After Shots Fired: Police
A young couple was found dead in their Long Island home after shots were fired inside, Suffolk County police said. Detectives are investigating after a 911 call from a home on Park Circle in Shirley led officers to find two people dead inside the residence just before 5 p.m. Thursday. Police said that 20-year-old Destiny Leinfus and 19-year-old Gavin Bifalco were found dead, both with gunshot wounds.
longisland.com
Four Arrested on Weapons Charges After Being Rescued from Car Crash
Suffolk County Police today arrested four people on weapons charges following a motor vehicle crash from which they were rescued by police officers in Dix Hills. First Precinct Officers Shawn Arigoni and Michael Renna were on patrol when they observed a 2018 BMW speeding and swerving on Route 231 near Commack Road. The officers turned on their overhead lights and attempted to pull over the vehicle. The driver of the vehicle failed to pull over and the officers turned off their lights and discontinued the traffic stop attempt.
Police: 2 dead in semi-truck collision in Queens
Two people have died following a semi-truck collision in Queens this morning, according to the NYPD.
LI police let fellow officer go without breathalyzer after crash that fractured toddler's skull: report
An off-duty Suffolk County police officer who fractured a 2-year-old boy’s skull when he rear-ended a car with his pickup truck was allowed by his fellow officers to forgo an alcohol test, according to an extensive investigation from Newsday.
Man Who Severely Injured Officer In Hicksville Arrested, Police Say
A man who allegedly seriously injured a police officer with his vehicle during a traffic stop has been arrested by police. Ephrem Jusino, age 40, of Brooklyn, was arrested on Wednesday, Aug. 17 by Nassau County Police for the incident which took place on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, in Hicksville.
Driver struck girl, 14, riding bike on Long Island, fled: police
SHIRLEY, N.Y. (PIX11) — A driver struck a 14-year-old girl who was riding her bike on Long Island, then fled the scene, authorities said Thursday. The victim was riding south on Flintlock Drive near Maple Lane in Shirley around 7:45 p.m. Sunday when the collision occurred, police said. The driver of a white four-door sedan […]
ALERT CENTER: 38-year-old woman reported missing from Oceanside
According to police, Gypsy Shaw, 38, was last seen on Murdock Avenue around 7 a.m. Thursday.
longisland.com
Overnight Closures on the Westbound Southern State Parkway in Nassau and Suffolk Counties
The New York State Department of Transportation today advised motorists that beginning Monday, August 22, the westbound Southern State Parkway will be closed to traffic between Exit 32 (State Route 110) and Exit 27 (Wantagh State Parkway) in the Towns of Hempstead and Oyster Bay in Nassau County and the Town of Babylon, Suffolk County; on weeknights from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.
longisland.com
Man Found Unconscious in Idling Car with Infant Inside: Arrested for DWI
Suffolk County Police last night arrested a man for Leandra’s Law for driving while under the influence of drugs with his one-year-old child in his vehicle in Bellport. A 911 caller reported an unresponsive man in the driver’s seat of a parked 2008 Toyota Sienna, which was idling in the middle of the roadway, with a screaming infant in the vehicle at 7:33 p.m. Upon arrival of EMS personnel, Harry Penny was found to be unconscious in the driver’s seat of the vehicle with his one-year-old son in the backseat.
Herald Community Newspapers
Firefighters knock down Valley Stream house fire
Two people are displaced after a fire tore through their two-story house at the intersection of Casper Street and Gunther Avenue Sunday afternoon, fire officials say. At around 3:30 p.m., Nassau County Fire Communications alerted fire officials of the house caught ablaze. Second Assistant Chief Mike Colucci arrived on scene with Engine 344 and Ladder 345.
longisland.com
Wanted for Farmingville Leaving the Scene
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Precinct Crime Section. officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the driver of a vehicle that. struck a male pedestrian in Farmingville and fled the scene last month. A 36-year-old man was walking northbound on Hillside Road...
FireRescue1
FDNY firefighter seriously injured at dollar store fire, 3 others also hurt
NEW YORK — A firefighter was seriously injured when a blaze tore through a Queens dollar store Wednesday, officials said. Two other FDNY members and a civilian were also injured after the three-alarm fire erupted in Max 1 Discount on Roosevelt Ave. near 111th St. in north Corona around 5:25 p.m., the FDNY said.
2 Wanted in Deli Burglary
Suffolk police are looking for two men who burglarized a Cold Spring Harbor business on Aug. 9. The men broke into Gold Coast 2 Go Delicatessen at 147 Woodbury Road, about 4 a.m., and stole a safe and about $700 in cash.
Huntington Man Charged With DWI After Long Island Expressway Crash In Brentwood
A man has been charged with driving while intoxicated after a single-vehicle crash on the Long Island Expressway. It happened around 6:10 p.m. Monday, Aug. 17 in Brentwood. The man was driving a 2007 Volkswagen Rabbit westbound on the expressway near Exit 53 when he lost control of the vehicle, which struck the center median and overturned, Suffolk County Police said.
longisland.com
Driver Charged with DWI After Being Seriously Injured and Overturning Car on LIE
Suffolk County Police arrested a man for driving while intoxicated after a single-vehicle crash in Brentwood yesterday. Kenneth Honohan was driving a 2007 Volkswagen Rabbit westbound on the Long Island Expressway, near Exit 53, when he lost control of the vehicle, which struck the center median and overturned at 6:09 p.m.
NBC New York
2 Dead After Illegal ATV Ride Ends in Collision With 18-Wheeler in Queens
Two people are dead after their illegal ATV ride in Queens -- in the wrong lane with no helmets -- ended in a gruesome collision with a tractor-trailer. The accident happened just before 2 a.m. at Queens Plaza South and Jackson Avenue -- not too far from the Queensboro Bridge. Cops say the two men in their 30s were on an ATV, which is illegal to ride in New York City, when they hit the side of the truck.
Comments / 0