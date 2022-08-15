ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana deputy comforts little girl at crash scene

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A deputy with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office was recently photographed “calming a scared little girl involved in” a single-vehicle accident. The accident took place in the Gardere neighborhood on Tuesday, August 16. A deputy nicknamed “Deputy Deeds,” responded to the scene along with emergency responders. “Deputy Deeds,” aka, […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

One injured after fight leads to gunfire on North University Avenue

One man was shot and injured following a midday fight in Lafayette. Lafayette Police Department officers responded to the 1700 block of North University Avenue just after noon Friday following reports of a shooting. Officers found a man suffering from a single, non-life-threatening gunshot wound, Lafayette Police spokesperson Sr. Cpl. Matthew Benoit said.
LAFAYETTE, LA
brproud.com

One injured in shooting on Seneca Street

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A shooting on north Baton Rouge’s Seneca Street reportedly occurred Thursday (August 18) evening and at least one person was injured, officials say. It was around 5:30 p.m. when the incident was reported. Officials say the wounded person was taken to an area...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WDSU

Police officer in Louisiana run over, dragged by driver

LAFAYETTE, La. — A police officer in Louisiana is in critical condition after police say a suspect ran over him with a vehicle and dragged him during an attempted traffic stop. Police in Lafayette, Louisiana say the officer was dragged 100 feet early Sunday morning. Sgt. Robin Green says...
Calcasieu Parish News

Unrestrained Driver Killed and Unrestrained Passenger Seriously Injured in Morning Crash in Louisiana on LA 13

Unrestrained Driver Killed and Unrestrained Passenger Seriously Injured in Morning Crash in Louisiana on LA 13. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported that on August 16, 2022, soon after 4:30 a.m., LSP Troop I began investigating a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 13 near Ellis Road in Acadia Parish. Latashi Eddy, 40, of Crowley, Louisiana died in the crash.
CROWLEY, LA
WAFB

Woman’s deceased father has belongings thrown out of apartment less than a week after death

BATON ROUGE, La. - Tiffiany’s father, Vernon Gray, passed away in the last week of July. She says his rent was paid through the end of that month, but less than a week after he died, while his family went to retrieve his things, they instead found all his belongings thrown on the side of the road for trash. He had apparently been evicted; Tiffiany says, without any notice.
BATON ROUGE, LA
107 JAMZ

Gas Station ‘Sliders’ Robbing Louisiana Residents

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office recently issued a warning to the public, urging residents to be aware of their surroundings when pumping gas. Various Law enforcement agencies say gas stations across the state are seeing an uptick in vehicle burglaries and carjackings. Last week Calcasieu.info posted the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
NBC News

NBC News

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

