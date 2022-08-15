Read full article on original website
Louisiana deputy comforts little girl at crash scene
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A deputy with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office was recently photographed “calming a scared little girl involved in” a single-vehicle accident. The accident took place in the Gardere neighborhood on Tuesday, August 16. A deputy nicknamed “Deputy Deeds,” responded to the scene along with emergency responders. “Deputy Deeds,” aka, […]
One injured after fight leads to gunfire on North University Avenue
One man was shot and injured following a midday fight in Lafayette. Lafayette Police Department officers responded to the 1700 block of North University Avenue just after noon Friday following reports of a shooting. Officers found a man suffering from a single, non-life-threatening gunshot wound, Lafayette Police spokesperson Sr. Cpl. Matthew Benoit said.
Lafayette man dies in Broussard crash
The accident happened at about 5:30 p.m. on U.S. 90 at Cason Road, a spokesman said. It was a major crash, involving a truck pulling a trailer and a passenger car.
UPDATE: Man arrested after shooting on North University [VIDEO]
One victim is in the hospital after an altercation on Friday turned into a shooting.
Shooting on Perry Ln. injures one
Opelousas Police are investigating a shooting that took place on Wednesday, Aug 17.
One injured in shooting on Seneca Street
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A shooting on north Baton Rouge’s Seneca Street reportedly occurred Thursday (August 18) evening and at least one person was injured, officials say. It was around 5:30 p.m. when the incident was reported. Officials say the wounded person was taken to an area...
Lafayette Police: Female Sent to Hospital With Multiple Gunshot Wounds
An overnight shooting sends a female to the hospital and Lafayette Police are working a lead to catch the alleged shooter.
Police search for suspect in early morning Lafayette shooting
One person is injured after an early morning shooting in Lafayette.
Police officer in Louisiana run over, dragged by driver
LAFAYETTE, La. — A police officer in Louisiana is in critical condition after police say a suspect ran over him with a vehicle and dragged him during an attempted traffic stop. Police in Lafayette, Louisiana say the officer was dragged 100 feet early Sunday morning. Sgt. Robin Green says...
Unrestrained Driver Killed and Unrestrained Passenger Seriously Injured in Morning Crash in Louisiana on LA 13
Unrestrained Driver Killed and Unrestrained Passenger Seriously Injured in Morning Crash in Louisiana on LA 13. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported that on August 16, 2022, soon after 4:30 a.m., LSP Troop I began investigating a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 13 near Ellis Road in Acadia Parish. Latashi Eddy, 40, of Crowley, Louisiana died in the crash.
Lafayette man accused of kidnapping child he knows
Nathaniel Zeno, 31, was booked into Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on the following charges of Aggravated Flight, Child Desertion, Simple Kidnapping and Domestic Abuse Battery.
Louisiana man arrested while allegedly going close to 50 mph over speed limit, possessing 150 grams of magic mushrooms
PAINCOURTVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – Joshua Alexander Skal, 32, of Baton Rouge, is currently behind bars in the Assumption Parish Jail after a recent traffic stop on LA 70 East. The traffic stop was initiated by an I.C.E. deputy on Wednesday, August 17. The deputy proceeded to speak with the Baton Rouge man. “During that process, […]
Iberia Parish Sheriff’s has located missing teen
New Iberia Sheriff's Office is requesting the public's help looking for runaway juvenile Alaija Johnson,16.
Months after deputies raided police department, missing money suddenly found in evidence room
ST. GABRIEL- Missing money tied to a murder case that became the center of an investigation into St. Gabriel Police Chief Kevin Ambeau has been found in the same evidence room that deputies from Iberville Parish searched months ago. The money was found recently according to Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett...
Watch Lafayette Police Officers Heroically Lift Car Off of Fellow Cop After it Dragged Him Nearly 100 Yards
A Lafayette Police officer is currently hospitalized after he was run over and dragged nearly 100 feet during a traffic stop over the weekend.
Woman’s deceased father has belongings thrown out of apartment less than a week after death
BATON ROUGE, La. - Tiffiany’s father, Vernon Gray, passed away in the last week of July. She says his rent was paid through the end of that month, but less than a week after he died, while his family went to retrieve his things, they instead found all his belongings thrown on the side of the road for trash. He had apparently been evicted; Tiffiany says, without any notice.
Armed man held two women against their will inside New Iberia home
Armed man held two women against their will inside New Iberia home
1 Dead, 1 Injured in Crash on Crowley Eunice Highway
A major crash on the Crowley Eunice Highway has left one person dead and another person seriously injured.
Unrestrained Driver Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash in Acadia Parish
Latashi Eddy, 40, was driving a car north on the highway at about 4:30 a.m. when it crossed the center line and hit a pick-up truck head-on, troopers say.
Gas Station ‘Sliders’ Robbing Louisiana Residents
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office recently issued a warning to the public, urging residents to be aware of their surroundings when pumping gas. Various Law enforcement agencies say gas stations across the state are seeing an uptick in vehicle burglaries and carjackings. Last week Calcasieu.info posted the...
