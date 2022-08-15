Read full article on original website
valdostatoday.com
This Community Cares event in Lowndes supports foster care
VALDOSTA – Called to Care will host the This Community Cares event in support of Lowndes County foster care needs. Called to Care’s second annual This Community Cares event will take place on Thursday, August 25th from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at The Porch Community Church. As the number of children in foster care continues to increase in Lowndes County, the community is desperately needed to support local children, foster parents, and caseworkers. Come out to this event to learn how to help the 233 children from Lowndes County who are currently in foster care.
valdostatoday.com
City of Valdosta Employee of the Month honored
VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta announces Marcus McConico as the August Employee of the Month during the City Council meeting. The City of Valdosta is pleased to honor Marcus McConico as the August Employee of the Month. McConico was presented with the Employee of the Month for August...
valdostatoday.com
American Red Cross opens new Valdosta location
VALDOSTA – The American Red Cross of South-Central Georgia celebrated a new location with a ribbon cutting hosted by the Valdosta Chamber. The Red Cross relocated into a bio-med facility on Connell Road in Valdosta. For more on this story a link is available below.
valdostatoday.com
City of Valdosta receives budgeting award
VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta receives the GFOA’s Distinguished Budget Presentation Award for governmental budgeting. Government Finance Officers Association is pleased to announce that City of Valdosta, Georgia, has received GFOA’s Distinguished Budget Presentation Award for its budget. The award represents a significant achievement by the...
WALB 10
Valdosta business owners unhappy with new restaurant ordinance
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Some Valdosta restaurant owners are upset about a city ordinance they say is unfair and extremely costly. The city is requiring restaurants, new and old, to install new grease traps that could cost thousands of dollars. Something business owners are not happy about. Roger Budd Company...
valdostatoday.com
Valdosta-Lowndes hosts 9-11 Memorial Ceremony
VALDOSTA – A Memorial Ceremony honoring lives lost during September 11th will be hosted by Lowndes County and Valdosta City Officials. Lowndes County and City of Valdosta Officials will host a Memorial Ceremony that will pay tribute to those who lost their lives during the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001. The Ceremony will take place on Friday, September 9 at 10 am at Freedom Park, located at 3795 Guest Road, Valdosta, Georgia.
valdostatoday.com
VSU names presidential award honoree
VALDOSTA – VSU’s president honors Dr. Zulal Denaux with the 2022 Presidential Excellence Award for Research. Dr. Richard A. Carvajal, president of Valdosta State University, recently honored Dr. Zulal Denaux with the 2022 Presidential Excellence Award for Research. The Presidential Excellence Award for Online Teaching recognizes a faculty...
valdostatoday.com
Marjorie Hightower Voltz
Marjorie Hightower Voltz was born April 25, 1933 to Carroll Smith and Lillie Moore Hightower in Thomasville, GA. At an early age her family moved to Valdosta where they lived in the house her grandfather built. She worked on the family farm alongside her parents, brothers and sisters. Mama met...
WALB 10
Southwell experiencing ‘system-wide’ technical problems
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Southwell health system is experiencing system-wide technical problems with its network. Southwell officials said the problems “may affect phones, e-mail and other forms of electronic communication at Tift Regional Medical Center in Tifton, Southwell Medical in Adel and all of (its) clinics and departments throughout the region.”
valdostatoday.com
Darlene Godwin Coppedge
Darlene Godwin Coppedge, 85, of Valdosta, passed away on Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at South Georgia Medical Center. She was born on May 10, 1937 at home in Morven, GA to the late L.E. Godwin and Fannie Asbel Bethea Godwin. She grew up in Morven, GA, and after high school she married and had four daughters and a son. She followed her husband all over during his military career. She and her kids moved back to this area in the mid 1970’s. Darlene worked several jobs to help support her family, starting at Valdosta State College then Davis Brothers Gift Shop and Restaurant. In the mid 1980’s Darlene helped care for her sister during her final illness. After her sister’s passing she started dating Bobby Coppedge and they were married on September 9, 1989. Darlene loved her church, Greenwood Baptist Church, and serving in the church, especially when serving food was involved. She loved fishing with her husband in Palatka. Darlene was deeply loved by her husband and her children.
valdostatoday.com
Dr. Owen Kay Youles, Jr.
Dr. Owen Kay Youles, Jr., one of Valdosta’s first Obstetrics and Gynecology specialists, died on August 11, 2022, surrounded by his beloved family and caregivers. Dr. Youles was an unassuming noble gentleman – principled, self-sacrificing and honorable. His life touched many more people than one could count. An active member of the medical staff of South Georgia Medical Center (previously, Pineview General Hospital) for 45 years, he was dedicated to his patients and profession. He loved bringing babies into the world and delivered thousands of them.
WALB 10
City of Valdosta proposes small property tax increase
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - People in Valdosta are getting a chance to voice their concerns about a property tax increase that’s likely to happen next year. A millage rate is the tax rate used to determine local property taxes. And instead of using the rollback rate from previous years, the City of Valdosta is proposing a rate of 7.796 mills from last year.
valdostatoday.com
School shooting rumor circulating in region did not originate from this area
VALDOSTA, GA- Local schools, including Lowndes County Schools, want to assure parents and students that a social media post circulating in regards to a threatened shooting did not originate from this area. Lowndes County Schools Release:. Lowndes County Schools is aware of a social media post circulating regarding a school...
valdostatoday.com
Eugene Autry “Chet” Atkins
Eugene Autry “Chet” Atkins, 86, passed away on Sunday, August 14, 2022, in Milledgeville, GA. He was born to Ashby & Maggie Mae Atkins on April 27, 1936, in Sperryville, VA. He was a four-year veteran of the United States Air Force. He was an industrial mechanic, who was retired from Ceco. He rode motorcycles with his friends. He enjoyed Christian dances in Quitman. He loved going to the mountains where he was born.
valdostatoday.com
Jadan Altman Pitcock
Jadan Altman Pitcock, 68, of Valdosta, passed away on Sunday, August 14, 2022 at South Georgia Medical Center. A lifelong resident of Valdosta, she was born on December 1, 1953 to the late Walter Greene Altman, Jr. and Lamar Kendall Altman. Jadan grew up in Valdosta and graduated from Valdosta High School in 1972, where she had been a cheerleader on the National Football Championship Team. She then went on to graduate from Valdosta State College with a degree in Early Childhood Education and later earned her master’s degree. Jadan met Ronnie after he noticed her cheering at a Valdosta Lowndes Football Game in 1971. They soon started dating and were later married on November 2, 1973. After college Jadan started teaching preschool at First Baptist Church and then she took a job at Sallas-Mahone Elementary School. She taught there for 20 years until her health prevented her from teaching anymore. She cared deeply about teaching and finding creative ways with her circle of friends to teach school. Jadan received a double lung transplant in 1997. She continued to work after her transplant at RAN Corporation with her brother and then with her son building homes as JaLee Homes Construction Company. Jadan then focused on caring for her four grandsons when they were young. As the boys got older, she continued to follow them, but her health issues grew as well. Jadan was always a fighter when it came to her health, battling cancer, and renal failure in addition to her lung challenges. Jadan had a true servant’s heart. She was a member of Park Avenue Church where she taught Sunday school and served on youth fundraising events. She was a member of Valdosta Junior Service League and enjoyed working with friends on interior decorating projects.
valdostatoday.com
Wiregrass President’s, Dean’s Lists released
VALDOSTA – Wiregrass Georgia Technical College announcs the 2022 Summer Semester President’s List and Dean’s List. Wiregrass Georgia Technical College President DeAnnia Clements is pleased to announce the Summer Semester President’s List and Dean’s List. The President’s List includes outstanding students who were enrolled full-time for 12 credit hours or more and achieved a grade point average of 3.8 or higher on a 4.0 scale during Summer Semester 2022.
wfxl.com
Local schools react to circulating social media threats
----- Around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, the Crisp County Sheriff's Office shared a message on their Facebook page about being made aware of a vague warning of a shooting threat circulating on social media. According to the CCSO, the threat is not valid. Officials say the Crisp County School System is...
WALB 10
Tift Co. Schools, law enforcement deem social media threat not real
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Tift County Schools and law enforcement were investigating a social media threat that was made. The school system said it was notified of the threat on Tuesday. Tifton police said the threat was not real and originated in another state. “Investigators found no evidence that showed...
valdostatoday.com
Nashville Chief of Police retires
NASHVILLE – After 24 years of law enforcement, Nashville Police Department’s Chief Charles “Chuck” Edwards has announced his retirement. This will be my last official press release, as with a very heavy heart, after 20 years of military police duty, and 24 years of civilian law enforcement (and a combined 14 years as Chief of Police), I am retiring. I am submitting the following for print if you would be so kind to do so:
laniercountynewsonline.com
Lakeland Mayor Trying to Change Council Meeting Days and Time
LAKELAND, Georgia – Last week’s Tuesday August 9th Lakeland City Council meeting seemed ordinary, except for a mayor request just before the Lakeland City Council meeting went into Executive Session and immediately following that same session. Once out of Executive Session, citizens learned that City Attorney Tim Tanner is leaving his position as Lakeland City Attorney. In his place, Major Bill Darsey has again tendered the name of Tommy Coleman, an attorney whose office is in Albany, Georgia for the position.
