Jadan Altman Pitcock, 68, of Valdosta, passed away on Sunday, August 14, 2022 at South Georgia Medical Center. A lifelong resident of Valdosta, she was born on December 1, 1953 to the late Walter Greene Altman, Jr. and Lamar Kendall Altman. Jadan grew up in Valdosta and graduated from Valdosta High School in 1972, where she had been a cheerleader on the National Football Championship Team. She then went on to graduate from Valdosta State College with a degree in Early Childhood Education and later earned her master’s degree. Jadan met Ronnie after he noticed her cheering at a Valdosta Lowndes Football Game in 1971. They soon started dating and were later married on November 2, 1973. After college Jadan started teaching preschool at First Baptist Church and then she took a job at Sallas-Mahone Elementary School. She taught there for 20 years until her health prevented her from teaching anymore. She cared deeply about teaching and finding creative ways with her circle of friends to teach school. Jadan received a double lung transplant in 1997. She continued to work after her transplant at RAN Corporation with her brother and then with her son building homes as JaLee Homes Construction Company. Jadan then focused on caring for her four grandsons when they were young. As the boys got older, she continued to follow them, but her health issues grew as well. Jadan was always a fighter when it came to her health, battling cancer, and renal failure in addition to her lung challenges. Jadan had a true servant’s heart. She was a member of Park Avenue Church where she taught Sunday school and served on youth fundraising events. She was a member of Valdosta Junior Service League and enjoyed working with friends on interior decorating projects.

