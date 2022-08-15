ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stamford, CT

Man arrested for fatal pedestrian crash in Stamford

By Samantha Stewart
 4 days ago

STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A Shelton man has been arrested for negligent homicide among other charges for hitting and killing a pedestrian with his car in March 2022.

The Stamford Police Department completed its investigation on Monday into the vehicle and pedestrian collision, which took place at the I-95 Southbound exit 9 ramp at the junction with East Main Street on March 23, 2022.

26-year-old Alec Ward, from Shelton, was driving a 2015 Chevy when he was exiting at Exit 9. Ward was at the top of the ramp and made a right turn onto East Main Street. As he was turning, police said that Ward struck a pedestrian who was crossing the exit ramp walking westbound on East Main Street.

The pedestrian, who police identified as 68-year-old Elena Laos from Stamford, suffered life-threatening injuries and died in the Stamford Hospital after the crash.

After investigating the incident, police indicated that Laos was in the crosswalk at the time of the crash.

Ward was not speeding or under the influence when he was driving, and though he cooperated with police after the crash, police stated Ward should have avoided Laos as she was walking in the crosswalk.

Due to this conclusion, an arrest warrant was granted for Ward with charges of negligent homicide with a motor vehicle, operating an unregistered motor vehicle, and failure to exercise due caution to avoid a pedestrian. Ward turned himself in on August 15, police stated, and was held on a $50,000 bond.

Ward is scheduled to be arraigned on August 15 at Stamford Superior Court, according to officials.

Comments / 7

lord of the fly jogood
4d ago

50k bond is only 5k to be released . he wasn't intoxicated nor speeding and she was in the crosswalk so did he hit her intentionally cuz he wasn't impaired or going fast to mess with his reaction time..

