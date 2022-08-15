John 18:34, “Is that your own idea,” Jesus asked, “or did others talk to you about me?”. Pilate asked Jesus if he was the king of the Jews. And Jesus asks Pilate where he is getting his information. That is an important question for us to consider in our lives as well. Where do you learn about Jesus? What formed and shaped your ideas and thoughts about Christ? Who taught you the things you know about him?

BELHAVEN, NC ・ 4 HOURS AGO