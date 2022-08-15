Read full article on original website
Related
thecoastlandtimes.com
Manteo commissioners delay decision on Salt Meadow Landing project
Manteo commissioners have postponed action on a mixed-use proposal for four acres of land close to Midway intersection. At the conclusion of a quasi-judicial hearing and on a unanimous vote, the commissioners delayed action for a month on the proposal from Salt Meadow Landing OBX LLC. Presenting information at the...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Dare commissioners explore funding sources for Airport Road pathway
At a special meeting on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, Dare County Board of Commissioners charted a way forward for finding funding to do something about pedestrians and bicyclists on Airport Road on Roanoke Island. The residential state secondary road leads to the Dare County Regional Airport, the North Carolina Aquarium...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Task force starts work on healthcare issues
“This is a good group of people,” said Malcolm Fearing at the first meeting of the Healthcare Task Force appointed by the Board of Commissioners of the Town of Manteo. About the group’s work, Fearing, who chairs the task force, emphasized improving patient care and identifying and defining health care needs.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Dare superintendent search committee meets August 19
The Dare County Schools Superintendent Search Committee will meet in closed session Friday, August 19, 2022 at 11 a.m. at the Dare County Schools Administrative Office in Nags Head. The purpose of the meeting is for the committee to consider confidential personnel matters and to consult with the Board of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thecoastlandtimes.com
Anonymous donor establishes Outer Banks Road to Recovery Fund
The Outer Banks Community Foundation has announced that the Outer Banks Road to Recovery Fund has been established by an anonymous donor. The endowed fund will be maintained to award grants to nonprofits that provide support to Outer Banks residents on their journeys to recovery from alcoholism and drug addiction. The fund will advance harm reduction efforts, connect more people to care and increase public awareness. As with all endowed funds, it is structured to be a permanent community resource for generations to come.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Hallac to talk about endangered oceanfront housing in Rodanthe
David Hallac, superintendent of National Parks of Eastern North Carolina, will talk about endangered oceanfront housing in Rodanthe on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, starting at 6:30 p.m. Dare commissioner Danny Couch, who is from Hatteras Island, will join Hallac. The talk will be held at the Rodanthe-Waves-Salvo Community Building, located...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Manteo observes Virginia Dare’s birthday
The Town of Manteo Administrative Offices will be closed on Thursday, August 18, 2022 in observance of the birth date of the first child born of English descent in the “new world,” Virginia Dare. There will be no commercial or residential solid waste collection on that day. Solid...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Star Night events set for COA campuses
College of The Albemarle (COA) will hold its first 2022-23 Star Nights event, An Evening Under the Stars, on Friday, August 19, 2022 from 7-9 p.m. at COA – Dare, located at 205 Highway 64 S in Manteo. The event will take place in the amphitheater at COA – Dare.
RELATED PEOPLE
thecoastlandtimes.com
Jennette Waits English
Jennette Waits English (Jakey), 69, of Manteo, died on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at her home with friends and family at her side. Jakey, as she was called, was born in Tampa, FL on November 3, 1952, to the late Joseph Alexander and Millicent Jennette Waits. She graduated from the University of North Carolina and was an avid Tarheel fan. She worked at Sam and Omie’s Restaurant in Nags Head for thirty years with her sister Judy, and many dear friends. Jakey had a love for offshore fishing.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Ray Dale Gray Sr.
Buxton, NC – Ray Dale Gray Sr., 92, of Buxton, NC was called home Sunday, August 14, 2022. Ray passed peacefully at home surrounded by his family. He was born in Hatteras on September 28, 1929, to the late Rosa Gaskins Gray and Damon Meekins Gray. He was predeceased...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Bi-Op-Sea team earns top spot in 33rd annual Alice Kelly tourney
At the 33rd annual Alice Kelly Memorial Ladies Only Billfish Tournament, the bridesmaids walked down the aisle to the awards alter. After finishing second last year, Team Bi-Op-Sea captured the Billfish Jackpot and the top team trophy in 2022. The tally of two sailfish and one blue marlin releases based on time earned a jackpot payout of $44,200 for the local team. Bi-Op-Sea, a 59’ Spencer, is owned by Charles “Craig” Johnson and run by Capt. Jesse Granitzki. This year’s memorial tournament set new benchmarks in teams (154) and purse ($102,000). An estimated 950 female anglers competed in the annual contest.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Dare County Sheriff’s Office blotter for July released
The Dare County Sheriff’s Office has released its felony crime blotter for July 2022. Ten cases are presented. Roanoke Island has four cases, East Lake two, and one case each in Salvo, Buxton, Rodanthe and Colington. On July 11, two firearms were stolen from a residence in the 100...
IN THIS ARTICLE
thecoastlandtimes.com
Tropical traveler: Tiny web burrfish found in the surf in Kill Devil Hills
Vacationer Colton Knight, 12, from Lexington, Va., found and later released this tiny web burrfish in the surf around milepost 8 in Kill Devil Hills on Thursday, August 11. This type of spiny puffer typically lives in warm tropical waters from southeast Florida and the Bahamas to Venezuela. It can grow to 10 inches long.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Fried shrimp fundraiser set for Swan Quarter Volunteer Fire Department
The Swan Quarter Volunteer Fire Department will hold a fried shrimp fundraising lunch and dinner on Saturday, August 27, 2022 from 11:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. at the station, located at 25 Oyster Creek Road in Swan Quarter. Fried shrimp, buttered potatoes, coleslaw, hush puppies, dessert and ice tea are...
outerbanksvoice.com
Devin Wayne Williams of Kill Devil Hills, August 12
Devin passed away peacefully at home in the loving arms of his mother and father on August 12, 2022. On October 19, 2004, Devin was born in Nags Head, NC at The Outer Banks Hospital to Daniel Emilio Williams and Melissa Ann Williams. Devin is survived by his maternal grandmother, Laura Woodruff (Greg Meade); paternal grandmother, Francis Williams; uncle, Michael MacLean (Cher); aunt, Jamie Williams; and many other loving aunts, uncles, and cousins.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Weekly Devotion – John 18:34
John 18:34, “Is that your own idea,” Jesus asked, “or did others talk to you about me?”. Pilate asked Jesus if he was the king of the Jews. And Jesus asks Pilate where he is getting his information. That is an important question for us to consider in our lives as well. Where do you learn about Jesus? What formed and shaped your ideas and thoughts about Christ? Who taught you the things you know about him?
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thecoastlandtimes.com
Theatre of Dare announces pair of ‘Off ToDway’ productions
The ghouls of Frank N. Furter’s Transylvania will be making a return to the Outer Banks this Halloween and Ralphie and his gang will be telling their Christmas Story in December, as Theatre of Dare announces a pair of productions it has playfully termed “Off ToDWay.”. “Basically, ‘Off...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Bird’s eye view
These dune top sea oats dance in the wind at Jennette’s Pier in Nags Head on a recent morning. The ocean was a chilly 63-degrees, but the jellyfish seem to have vanished.
Comments / 0