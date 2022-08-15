ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SAS Secures $700M In Debtor-In-Possession Financing

By Shivani Kumaresan
Benzinga
 4 days ago
  • SAS AB SASDY has entered into a debtor-in-possession (DIP) financing credit agreement for $700 million with Apollo Global Management, Inc. APO.
  • DIP financing is a specialized type of bridge financing used by businesses that are restructuring through a chapter 11 process.
  • SAS filed for bankruptcy protection in July to cut its debt burden.
  • The DIP financing, along with cash generated from the company’s ongoing operations, will enable SAS to continue meeting its obligations throughout the chapter 11 process.
  • “With their substantial financing commitment, we can now focus entirely on accelerating the implementation of our SAS FORWARD plan, and to continue our more than 75-year legacy of being the leading airline in Scandinavia,” said board chairman Carsten Dilling.
  • Photo Via Company

IN THIS ARTICLE
Sas Ab
