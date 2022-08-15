NORTHWESTERN 44, KEYSTONE 33 Northwestern opened the season with a road win over Keystone. Huskies quarterback Ethan Siders completed 19 of 30 passes for 215 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for 43 yards. CJ Reed caught five balls for 94 yards and two scores, while Nolan Hartsel turned seven catches into 54 yards and a touchdown. Collin Good paced NW on the ground with 75 yards on 11 carries and also led the defense with nine tackles. Reed added seven stops, while Gavin Phillips returned a fumble 30 yards for a score.

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 38 MINUTES AGO