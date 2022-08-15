Read full article on original website
Alabama Football: Was Steve Sarkisian bullied into a QB decision?
On Friday it became known the starting quarterback for the Texas Longhorns will be redshirt freshman, Quinn Ewers. Some Texas fans are thinking former Alabama Football OC, Steve Sarkisian did not make the decision. Meaning that instead of Sark, powerful Longhorns’ boosters made it for him. Denials from in...
High school football roundup: Northwestern, South Central open the season with wins
NORTHWESTERN 44, KEYSTONE 33 Northwestern opened the season with a road win over Keystone. Huskies quarterback Ethan Siders completed 19 of 30 passes for 215 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for 43 yards. CJ Reed caught five balls for 94 yards and two scores, while Nolan Hartsel turned seven catches into 54 yards and a touchdown. Collin Good paced NW on the ground with 75 yards on 11 carries and also led the defense with nine tackles. Reed added seven stops, while Gavin Phillips returned a fumble 30 yards for a score.
‘Overtime’ high school football preseason special
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)-Scott Leber and Regan Holgate kickoff a new season of high school football in the Rockford area with their ‘Overtime’ preseason special. They rundown the teams in the NIC-10, Big Northern Conference and Northwest Upstate Illini Conference, plus 8-man football. Tim Bailey joins them with his take on the NIC-10 for this season. […]
