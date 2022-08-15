Harmony Bridge, located off South Memorial Drive, has been around since 1939. Originally, the bridge served as a pathway to Bixby but has developed new significance in recent years. For some, it's a place to look for wildlife on the Arkansas River or to get some exercise. But for others, it's a place that represents love. Statues of hearts line the bridge, where people can place a Lovelock. Jamie Jared owns a retail store in downtown Bixby. She sells Lovelocks in her store, with the hope people will place them on the Harmony Bridge.

BIXBY, OK ・ 8 HOURS AGO