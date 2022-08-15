ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sand Springs, OK

News On 6

Stillwater Parents Demand Books Be Removed From School Libraries

Several Stillwater Public School parents are demanding the district ban certain books from the school libraries. They said some have highly explicit sexual material. Parents addressed their concerns at a recent school board meeting. Parents approached the podium with a list of novels. A few books they want gone are...
STILLWATER, OK
News On 6

Construction On New Costco Is Underway In Owasso

Construction of a new Costco just south of Owasso is underway. The huge footprint for the new Costco is taking shape just off 46th Street North and Highway 169. As part of a Retail Incentive Program, the City of Tulsa has agreed to provide up to $3.9 million in economic incentives for the new 200,000-square-foot building, which will help with infrastructure improvements in the area.
OWASSO, OK
News On 6

Local Bixby Retail Store Sells Locks To Be Placed On Harmony Bridge

Harmony Bridge, located off South Memorial Drive, has been around since 1939. Originally, the bridge served as a pathway to Bixby but has developed new significance in recent years. For some, it's a place to look for wildlife on the Arkansas River or to get some exercise. But for others, it's a place that represents love. Statues of hearts line the bridge, where people can place a Lovelock. Jamie Jared owns a retail store in downtown Bixby. She sells Lovelocks in her store, with the hope people will place them on the Harmony Bridge.
BIXBY, OK
News On 6

Tulsa Man Desperate To Find Family's Stolen Racing Trailer

A Tulsa dad says he's desperate to get his family's racing trailer back after it was stolen from his business. Nick Lucito's seven-year-old son loves to race. "We race cage karts, we race pretty much all over Oklahoma, Texas, we went to Iowa a couple of weeks ago, just got back, Kansas, Missouri, He loves it," he said.
TULSA, OK
News On 6

First Responders In Bartlesville Participate In Active Shooter Training

First responders from all across Bartlesville took part in active shooter training at Oklahoma Wesleyan University on Tuesday morning. The training involved more than 50 students and staff volunteers who acted as shootings victims during the training. The training started relatively small, but grew and eventually included Bartlesville Police, the...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma mother goes viral for showing how she plans to keep 5-year-old son safe in school

MCALESTER, Okla. — As students across the state head back to the classroom, one Oklahoma mother went viral because of a video showing her plan to keep her son safe. Cassie Walton of McAlester posted a video to TikTok showing her putting her 5-year-old son through a makeshift active-shooter drill. As of Monday afternoon, the video has around 7 million views.
News On 6

Pet Of The Week: Adalyn

This week's pet of the week is Adalyn, a one-year-old Boston and rat terrier mix. Adalyn is very affectionate and wants to be around her people. She gets along great with other dogs and is just an all-around sweetheart. If you'd like to adopt Adalyn call the Animal Rescue Foundation...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Thousands without power Tuesday night in Tulsa area

TULSA, Okla. — Thousands of customers were without power in the Tulsa area on Tuesday night. As of 8:49 p.m., more than 7000 customers were without power in the Tulsa area, with a majority around E 41st Street and S Garnett Rd and E 31st Street and S Garnett Rd.
TULSA, OK
BigCountryHomepage

Girl left in hot car dies in Missouri

CARTHAGE, Mo. — A young girl that was found inside a vehicle in Carthage on Friday has died, authorities confirm. The 3-year-old girl was unresponsive by the time authorities arrived to her. She was later flown to Springfield for treatment but died the next day. It is unclear at the moment if the child was […]
News On 6

Woman Killed in Cotton County Crash

Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a Texas woman died early Thursday morning after a crash in Cotton County, south of Lawton. Troopers said 22-year-old Marysol Espinoza veered off the road and hit a concrete storm drain. An initial report from the highway patrol determined Espinoza was not wearing a seatbelt. OHP...
COTTON COUNTY, OK
News On 6

Deputy Killed In Osage County Crash Identified

The Osage County deputy who was killed in a crash on Friday morning has been identified by the Osage County Sheriff's Office. According to OCSO, Captain William "Willy" Hargraves died after the crash along US-60 just west of Pawhuska. Captain Hargraves had been with the Osage Sheriff's office since 1998, but he was promoted to captain of the investigations division this year.
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
KTUL

Tulsa police searching for person of interest in financial crime

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is searching for a man of interest related to a financial crime. The man is suspected of using a credit card without the victim's consent. If anyone has any information about the man seen in the photos, contact Lieutenant Weeden at...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa police investigating a double shooting outside of Savanna Landing

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating a shooting that left two people injured Monday evening outside Savanna Landing Apartments near 61st and Peoria. Reports of a shooting came out around 7:30 p.m. just outside of Savanna Landing. Police at the scene said that one man and one woman were shot inside a car by a shooter in another vehicle.
TULSA, OK

