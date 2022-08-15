Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
News On 6
Stillwater Parents Demand Books Be Removed From School Libraries
Several Stillwater Public School parents are demanding the district ban certain books from the school libraries. They said some have highly explicit sexual material. Parents addressed their concerns at a recent school board meeting. Parents approached the podium with a list of novels. A few books they want gone are...
News On 6
Construction On New Costco Is Underway In Owasso
Construction of a new Costco just south of Owasso is underway. The huge footprint for the new Costco is taking shape just off 46th Street North and Highway 169. As part of a Retail Incentive Program, the City of Tulsa has agreed to provide up to $3.9 million in economic incentives for the new 200,000-square-foot building, which will help with infrastructure improvements in the area.
News On 6
Local Bixby Retail Store Sells Locks To Be Placed On Harmony Bridge
Harmony Bridge, located off South Memorial Drive, has been around since 1939. Originally, the bridge served as a pathway to Bixby but has developed new significance in recent years. For some, it's a place to look for wildlife on the Arkansas River or to get some exercise. But for others, it's a place that represents love. Statues of hearts line the bridge, where people can place a Lovelock. Jamie Jared owns a retail store in downtown Bixby. She sells Lovelocks in her store, with the hope people will place them on the Harmony Bridge.
News On 6
Tulsa Man Desperate To Find Family's Stolen Racing Trailer
A Tulsa dad says he's desperate to get his family's racing trailer back after it was stolen from his business. Nick Lucito's seven-year-old son loves to race. "We race cage karts, we race pretty much all over Oklahoma, Texas, we went to Iowa a couple of weeks ago, just got back, Kansas, Missouri, He loves it," he said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
News On 6
First Responders In Bartlesville Participate In Active Shooter Training
First responders from all across Bartlesville took part in active shooter training at Oklahoma Wesleyan University on Tuesday morning. The training involved more than 50 students and staff volunteers who acted as shootings victims during the training. The training started relatively small, but grew and eventually included Bartlesville Police, the...
KOCO
Oklahoma mother goes viral for showing how she plans to keep 5-year-old son safe in school
MCALESTER, Okla. — As students across the state head back to the classroom, one Oklahoma mother went viral because of a video showing her plan to keep her son safe. Cassie Walton of McAlester posted a video to TikTok showing her putting her 5-year-old son through a makeshift active-shooter drill. As of Monday afternoon, the video has around 7 million views.
News On 6
Several Local Superintendents Make Donations To GOP State Superintendent Candidate, According To Public Records
Public records show several local superintendents are making donations to a Republican candidate running for state superintendent. The superintendents of Tulsa Public Schools, Bixby, Jenks and Union have donated hundreds of dollars to April Grace's campaign. Several of them have been vocally critical of Grace's runoff opponent, Ryan Walters, who...
News On 6
Watch: Sweet Tooth Candy & Gift Company Closing Its Doors After 30 Years
This weekend is the final sugar rush for a longtime Tulsa candy shop. The owners of Sweet Tooth Candy and Gift Company are retiring, so the store is closing after 30 years. Candies of all different shapes, colors and flavors line the shelves in the beloved store for the last time.
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘I thought I was being punked’: Local pest control specialist offers free bed bug extermination to struggling family
A Warr Acres family is over the moon Monday as a bed bug issue they've been struggling with for almost a year is starting to come to a close, thanks to an offer of free extermination from a local pest control specialist.
News On 6
Pet Of The Week: Adalyn
This week's pet of the week is Adalyn, a one-year-old Boston and rat terrier mix. Adalyn is very affectionate and wants to be around her people. She gets along great with other dogs and is just an all-around sweetheart. If you'd like to adopt Adalyn call the Animal Rescue Foundation...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Thousands without power Tuesday night in Tulsa area
TULSA, Okla. — Thousands of customers were without power in the Tulsa area on Tuesday night. As of 8:49 p.m., more than 7000 customers were without power in the Tulsa area, with a majority around E 41st Street and S Garnett Rd and E 31st Street and S Garnett Rd.
News On 6
Thieves Steal $10,000 Worth Of Copper Piping From Construction Site In Pawhuska
Osage Nation Police are looking for the people who stole $10,000 worth of copper piping from a construction site at the tribe's casino in Pawhuska. According to officers, the thieves also stole an additional $4,000 worth of equipment from the same site. Authorities ask anyone with information about who is...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
South Tulsa Pool Temporarily Closed After Theft, Police Search For Suspects
Police are searching for two thieves who broke into The Park Plaza South Pool and stole cash and electronics. The pool near 71st and Sheridan captured surveillance video and is asking for you to help identify the thieves. "It's a lot to take in why somebody would do something like...
Tulsa Transit Bus Driver Hospitalized After Assault By Passenger
TULSA, Okla. - A Tulsa transit bus driver was beaten by a passenger, who tried to take over the wheel. Other passengers pulled the man off the driver. News On 6's Emory Bryan was live on east Admiral in Tulsa where it happened.
Girl left in hot car dies in Missouri
CARTHAGE, Mo. — A young girl that was found inside a vehicle in Carthage on Friday has died, authorities confirm. The 3-year-old girl was unresponsive by the time authorities arrived to her. She was later flown to Springfield for treatment but died the next day. It is unclear at the moment if the child was […]
News On 6
Woman Killed in Cotton County Crash
Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a Texas woman died early Thursday morning after a crash in Cotton County, south of Lawton. Troopers said 22-year-old Marysol Espinoza veered off the road and hit a concrete storm drain. An initial report from the highway patrol determined Espinoza was not wearing a seatbelt. OHP...
News On 6
Deputy Killed In Osage County Crash Identified
The Osage County deputy who was killed in a crash on Friday morning has been identified by the Osage County Sheriff's Office. According to OCSO, Captain William "Willy" Hargraves died after the crash along US-60 just west of Pawhuska. Captain Hargraves had been with the Osage Sheriff's office since 1998, but he was promoted to captain of the investigations division this year.
News On 6
Osage County Deputies, US Marshals Conduct Sex-Offender Compliance Checks
Deputies in Osage County, alongside U.S. Marshalls, conducted compliance checks at the addresses of 132 registered sex offenders and found 13 to be out of compliance. Deputies say they sent the cases to the District Attorney's office for warrants to be filed on those offenders breaking the rules. According to...
KTUL
Tulsa police searching for person of interest in financial crime
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is searching for a man of interest related to a financial crime. The man is suspected of using a credit card without the victim's consent. If anyone has any information about the man seen in the photos, contact Lieutenant Weeden at...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Tulsa police investigating a double shooting outside of Savanna Landing
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating a shooting that left two people injured Monday evening outside Savanna Landing Apartments near 61st and Peoria. Reports of a shooting came out around 7:30 p.m. just outside of Savanna Landing. Police at the scene said that one man and one woman were shot inside a car by a shooter in another vehicle.
Comments / 0