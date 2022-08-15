Read full article on original website
wevv.com
Man, woman and child shot at in Evansville late Wednesday night
Multiple teens may have been involved in an attempted shooting in Evansville, Indiana late Wednesday night. The Evansville Police Department says officers were called to a shooting in the area of South Morton Avenue and Powell Avenue late Wednesday around 11 p.m. While in the area, an officer got flagged...
104.1 WIKY
wevv.com
wevv.com
Arrest made after bank robbery on Evansville's north side
Evansville Police are investigating a robbery at Old National Bank on First Avenue. 47-year old Derrick Staser was arrested on Robbery and Intimidation charges just after 1:30 Thursday afternoon. Authorities say, they were called to the bank for a hold-up alarm. Police say Staser showed a note to the bank...
14news.com
Arrest made in Owensboro shooting
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro Police say a man has been arrested for shooting someone during a fight. It happened Thursday around 12:45 p.m. in the 500 block of Orchard Street. Police say the man who had been shot told them it happened because of an accidental discharge. He was...
104.1 WIKY
Person Shot In The Shoulder During Robbery
One person is in the hospital after being shot in the shoulder, beaten and robbed. It happened Tuesday morning around 6:30 in the 4900 block of Fairmont Drive in Evansville. A witness gave police a description of the suspects and reported they both had guns. Video footage showed the suspects...
14news.com
Evansville church hit by vandals
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police are investigating vandalism at an Evansville church. They say a glass window and door were busted out at St. Mary’s Church downtown. That’s on Cherry Street. It happened sometime overnight Wednesday into Thursday. Police also say the suspects threw several rocks at another...
14news.com
Man & juvenile cousin arrested following shooting at Evansville apartment complex
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville police arrested two people following a shooting at an apartment complex Tuesday morning. Dispatch says that happened around 6:30 a.m. in the 4900 block of Fairmont Drive. Police say when they arrived on scene they found one person shot. According to a press release, a...
HPD: Two arrests made after narcotics investigation
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Henderson Police Department (HPD) helped other agencies with a narcotics investigation that ended in two arrests. HPD says on August 18, HPD and Kentucky State Police DESI Task Force finished up a large-scale narcotics trafficking investigation in Henderson, with the arrests of Jeremy Book, 46, of Henderson, and Kristin Wright, […]
14news.com
Police: Two people hurt in Evansville shooting
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man and a woman were shot on East Mulberry Street in Evansville Sunday night. That happened around 11:30. Police say the woman was hot in the arm and leg. The man had been shot in the chest. Officers say both were conscious on scene and...
104.1 WIKY
School Bus Crash Sends Three People To Hospital
Posey County emergency agencies were dispatched to a school bus crash around 3:30 Thursday afternoon. Sheriff Tom Latham says the accident happened on State Road 62 and Sauerkraut Lane just west of Mt. Vernon. The preliminary investigation supports the bus may have failed to yield the right of way to...
14news.com
Police: Parents arrested after leaving child car for over an hour at Evansville restaurant
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Two people were arrested after an officer said he found their child alone in a running car outside an Evansville restaurant. Officers went to Mister B’s Tuesday afternoon for a welfare check. Authorities say they found a small child alone in the backseat of a...
EPD arrests suspects after Fairmont Drive shooting
(WEHT) - Evansville Police arrested two people following a shooting in the 4900 block of Fairmont Drive near Shamrock Court on Tuesday.
14news.com
Pedestrian seriously hurt in Owensboro hit and run
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro Police are investigating a hit and run, where they say a pedestrian was seriously hurt. It happened around 4:45 p.m. Monday the 200 block of Sutton Lane. Police wouldn’t give many details, but family members tell us the driver took off, leaving the pedestrian behind....
EPD arrest man for attempted murder following Fulton Avenue shooting
(WEHT) - Evansville Police say arrested the man they say shot a bicyclist on Fulton Avenue last month.
14news.com
Dispatch: EPD investigating shots fired incident on S. Linwood Ave.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Central Dispatch confirms the Evansville Police Department is investigating after a shots fired incident on South Linwood Avenue. Dispatch says that incident was originally reported to be in the 700 block of Covert Avenue just after 7 p.m. Officials with EPD says the shots were actually...
14news.com
Two arrested in Evansville shooting incident, police say
Knight Township Trustee’s Office to reopen Monday, but not inside building. Knight Township Trustee’s Office to reopen Monday, but not inside building. Funeral arrangements set for couple killed in Evansville home explosion. Updated: 7 hours ago. Funeral arrangements set for couple killed in Evansville home explosion. Updated: 7...
Walmart assault; suspect hits man with skateboard, stabs woman
The Evansville Police Department say a man was assaulted with a skateboard in the parking lot of the Walmart on the east side of town. Reports say the suspect also stabbed a woman.
104.1 WIKY
The Investigation For Missing Teen Has Stepped Up Their Search
The U.S. Marshals are now involved in the search for a missing Spencer County teen. Kendall King has been missing since the end of July. The Santa Claus police chief thinks getting the Marshals involved will help push the investigation along quicker. Her case started as a runaway, but now...
14news.com
U.S. Marshall Service now involved in search for missing Spencer Co. teen
SPENCER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Santa Claus police say the U.S. Marshals Service is now involved in the search for a missing Spencer County teen. Kendall King has been missing since the end of July. The Santa Claus police chief says he thinks getting the Marshal Service involved will help...
