Wildfires in Europe burn area equivalent to one-fifth of Belgium

By Jon Henley Europe correspondent
 4 days ago
People stand near a forest fire in Añón de Moncayo, Spain, on Saturday Photograph: Fabian Simon/AP

Across Europe, an area equivalent to one-fifth of Belgium has been ravaged by flames as successive searing heatwaves and a historic drought propel the continent towards what experts say is likely to be a record year for wildfire destruction.

According to data from the European Forest Fire Information System (Effis) , 659,541 hectares (1.6m acres) of land burned across the continent between January and mid-August, the most at this time of year since records began in 2006.

The figure is 56% higher than the previous record in 2017. Then, 420,913 hectares burned over the same period, and 988,087 were consumed by the end of the year. On present trends, more than 1m hectares could be lost to wildfires this year.

The total land area burned across Europe so far this year is double the 2006-2021 average, the Effis data shows, while the cumulative number of fires is more than four times the average over the same period.

“The situation in terms of drought and extremely high temperatures has affected all Europe this year and the overall situation in the region is worrying, while we are still in the middle of the fire season,” said the Effis coordinator, Jesús San-Miguel.

While fire seasons in the EU are historically “driven mainly by countries in the Mediterranean region”, since 2010 fires have been blazing in central and northern countries that “normally do not experience fires in their territory”, he told Agence France-Presse.

Spain has so far been hardest hit, losing 244,924 hectares, followed by Romania (150,528) and Portugal (77,292). More than 60,000 hectares have burned in France, half as much again as the 43,600 it lost in the whole of 2019, its previous record.

The figures were released days after the EU’s Copernicus atmosphere monitoring service (Cams) – which provides the satellite data used by Effis – warned last week that much of western Europe was in “extreme” or “very extreme” fire danger.

The service said daily total fire radiative power – a measure of the intensity of ongoing blazes – was significantly higher in France, Spain and Portugal than average for July and August, while wildfire carbon emissions broke all records in France and Spain.

French media have said the president, Emmanuel Macron, will meet firefighters and officials soon to discuss wildfire strategies after emergency teams succeeded this weekend in controlling a vast fire in the south-western Gironde region .

The Landiras fire, which reignited last week after destroying 14,000 hectares in July, had burned through another 7,600 hectares, forcing the evacuation of 10,000 people. But fire crews were still battling blazes in Brittany and eastern Jura.

Portugal said on Saturday that it too had brought a large wildfire under control that had been burning for a week in the Unesco-designated Serra da Estrela natural park, and a blaze on the Czech-German border was also put out over the weekend.

But in Spain, a fire in north-east Spain was burning out of control on Sunday, destroying an estimated 8,000 hectares and forcing the evacuation of eight villages and 1,500 people in Zaragoza province, authorities said.

According to the Effis data, the total area of land that has burned in wildfires so far this year is almost four times the country’s full-year average of 66,965 hectares since 2006, when records began.

Why are the younger Trumps so awful? Did you hear the speeches at Ivana’s funeral?

They fuck you up, your mum and dad. They may not mean to, but they do. They beat you with a wooden spoon and snidely emasculate you, too. If you read the New York Times’s coverage of Ivana Trump’s funeral last week, you will know exactly to whom that snippet of revised Philip Larkin refers. It is hard to feel sorry for extremely awful, obscenely rich people – particularly in the middle of a cost of living crisis – but I found myself feeling weirdly sad for the Trumps this weekend, after reading about Ivana’s opulent but miserable send-off. Donald Trump’s first wife, who was found dead at the bottom of her stairs this month, had a gold-hued coffin (of course), but the speeches were the real centrepiece. Her kids and a former nanny all gave eulogies that were bizarre and tragic in equal measure.
POTUS
The Guardian

After 350 years, sea gives up lost jewels of Spanish shipwreck

It was a Spanish galleon laden with treasures so sumptuous that its sinking in the Bahamas in 1656 sparked repeated salvage attempts over the next 350 years. So when another expedition was launched recently, few thought that there could be anything left – but exquisite, jewel-encrusted pendants and gold chains are among spectacular finds that have now been recovered, having lain untouched on the seabed for hundreds of years.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Daily Mail

'We are practically penniless': Scottish family are left with nothing and returning to the UK homeless as they face being thrown out of Australia after a decade because firm sponsoring their visa went bust

A despairing Scottish father whose family is being kicked out of Australia - despite living and working there for more than ten years - says he faces returning to the UK 'practically penniless' and essentially homeless. Electrical expert Mark Green, 44, was headhunted for his specialist solar installation skills in...
HOMELESS
