ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridgefield, CT

Not being racist is not enough

By Mark Robinson | Opinion Contributor
Connecticut Mirror
Connecticut Mirror
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LZyaa_0hHbbnL000

I no longer get upset when I see racial epithets graffitied into public space. I recognize it as a sort of coming-of-age exercise for disgruntled white teens. Its frequency no longer surprises me. But the response to it still does.

Last month, an individual of diminished character took an aerosol paint can and spray-painted the “N-word” onto the athletic field at Ridgefield High School. This was a very bad thing and I, along with many, many others, were very unhappy about it. But that is not the reason for my writing. If I chose to write every time some miscreant wrote or uttered hate speech, I would have a daily column.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Y510j_0hHbbnL000

No. I am profoundly disappointed by the misguided and unhelpful way that Ridgefield school officials responded to the N-word being spray-painted onto the athletic field at the high school. I think you should be, too.

Sooner or later, there is going to be a racist incident in your town or at your school. It’s as predictable as the weather. And when that happens, you’re going to want to know what to say. And what NOT to say.

I can help with that. I have been speaking and writing and fighting for diversity, equity and inclusion in Connecticut for 30 years.

The incident occurred in the evening hours after a pick-up game between Ridgefield students and students from another school. The perpetrator apparently did not realize that athletic fields have security cameras, which caught the act and identified the suspect, who was apprehended shortly thereafter. The next day, the principal of Ridgefield High School sent a letter to the school community. The first two sentences of the letter explained the facts of what happened, similar to my account above.

The third sentence of the letter reassured everyone that the perpetrator was not anyone from Ridgefield. It wasn’t one of us. And the fourth sentence reassured everyone that the racist graffiti was removed so that no one else would see it.

So, what’s the problem?

Simple, in our panicked urgency to reassure the town and ourselves that our hands (and consciences) were clean, we missed the opportunity to understand what happened and lost our power to be a positive force for change.

No one is bothering to ask the important questions. How did this happen in our house? Our house. What did we do — or fail to do — that made this racist incident possible? What should we be doing differently to prevent this from happening again?

When school or community officials declare proudly that there is no place for that kind of hate here, we are promoting a lie. There is a place for it here, just as long as it doesn’t embarrass us publicly.

Officials are all too quick to say, “Nothing to see here. Everyone go on home now. Everything’s fine.” I think we should stick around and figure out what happened, and why. If we honestly don’t want these incidents to keep happening, we need to begin right now making plans for the future, for the next time someone wants to do something stupid and hateful.

Mark Robinson

Go ahead and clean up (or cover up) the racist graffiti. We don’t need to see the words painted into the grass in order to know that racism and hatred are present here, that they are all around us. We don’t need to see the words painted in the grass to know that racism and hatred can manifest themselves visually, verbally and physically at any random moment and make some among us their target.

So, how should it have been handled?

My own bias is that I believe educators should be absolutely obsessed with creating and leveraging “teachable moments” from events and conditions in the world around us. The racist vandalism on the RHS field was one of the more important teachable moments that we simply cannot afford to let pass unexamined. And the lesson of this moment is not “It wasn’t one of us, because we are good people who don’t do that kind of.”

Has anyone thought to ask who is harmed by incidents like this? How are they harmed? How can we help them to heal? How can we heal ourselves?

The principal’s letter would have been so much better if it had said, “It doesn’t matter who spray painted the word on the field. We are all complicit unless we each commit ourselves to fighting racism and hatred — every day. We are all complicit unless we share the responsibility of being the change and forcing the change that we want to see in our schools and our community — every day.”

You and I can go about our lives not being racist and think that is enough. It’s not.

It’s not, because it’s an illusion that anyone can be passively non-racist. The only alternative to “racist” is “anti-racist.” The only alternative to the way things are is to be proactively, intentionally, consistently and earnestly anti-racist, and to commit to changing the ways that we perceive and engage with others in the world.

Let’s stop saying, “It wasn’t us,” and do something about it.

Mark Robinson is a member of the Connecticut Mirror’s Community Editorial Board.

Comments / 11

DRD DRD
4d ago

How come I never read any articles that asks the residents of the Bronx and Brooklyn to obsess over the racism towards white people, which occurs on a regular basis?

Reply(1)
8
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New Haven Independent

Yale, Covid-Test Doc Spar Over Payments

Alleged ​“pandemic profiteer” Steven Murphy is asking a federal judge to allow him to sue Yale for allegedly not paying him over $1.1 million in Covid-test reimbursements. Murphy’s attorney, Roy Breitenbach, asked a federal judge at a hearing Tuesday in Bridgeport to follow the legal logic of...
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Hartford schools adopt new transgender, gender non-conforming youth policy

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford Public Schools are aiming to make classrooms safer for transgender and gender non-conforming students through a new policy introduced this week. The policy, which was recently approved unanimously by the Hartford Board of Education, sets guidelines for schools and district staff to address the needs of transgender and gender non-conforming […]
HARTFORD, CT
New Haven Independent

Tracey Rejects Reading ​“Crisis” Framing

“When I hear those numbers, it makes me cringe,” Board of Alders President Tyisha Walker-Myers told Schools Superintendent Iline Tracey. Speaking at a public hearing, she was referring to New Haven Public Schools’ test scores from the past year, which officials have referred to as a reading and math ​“crisis.”
NEW HAVEN, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ridgefield, CT
Local
Connecticut Society
Ridgefield, CT
Society
State
Connecticut State
fox61.com

Weekend happenings around Connecticut, August 19-21

CONNECTICUT, USA — This weekend may be bad for outdoor plants with the lack of rain but it'll be great for those with outdoor plans!. Across the state, festivals are being held this weekend to celebrate food, culture, and the arts!. Sign up for the FOX61 newsletters:. The Hartford...
WTNH

Towns facing teacher shortages across Conn. amid pandemic

Conn. (WTNH) — There was a shortage of teachers nationally even before the pandemic, so much so that Governor Ned Lamont signed an executive order designed to allow schools more flexibility to address the deficit. What might be considered would be increasing class sizes and asking teachers to teach extra courses. “Those are not long-term […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
Journal Inquirer

WFSB-TV3 on top of story in Enfield

Tuesday’s 11 p.m. local newscasts had many things in common, such as the drought that’s drying up the state and creating headaches for towns and the daily violence in Hartford. There was one lead story of local interest, however, that only made the front of the late newscast...
ENFIELD, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Security Camera#Racial Injustice#Racism#Racial Issues#Ridgefield High School
ctnewsjunkie.com

OP-ED | No Wonder There’s A Teacher Shortage

The calendar says it’s still summer, but educators around Connecticut have long since started preparing their classroom lessons – often with supplies bought with their own money. That rumor about teachers having the entire summer off was started by someone who’s never taught. Teachers have also been trying to make sense of the government’s new pandemic protocols – or the lack thereof. They already know they are walking into what will be another brand-new world.
CONNECTICUT STATE
FOX 61

'We have to go to the root of it' | Viral TikTok sparks conversation around police

MADISON, Connecticut — A video of two Hartford organizations having a beach party went viral this week. However, it is also sparking meaningful conversation. The viral TikTok and Instagram reel shows a state trooper dancing and having fun with a group of young black professionals at Hammonasett State Beach Park in Madison, CT, during the 7th annual skip work beach day event hosted by TMB and the University of Dope.
MADISON, CT
NewsTimes

25+ things to do this weekend in Connecticut, Aug. 19 - 21

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. This weekend is filled with food festivals, giving Nutmeggers a chance to chow down on everything from oysters to peaches. Milford Oyster Fest. Milford. Guests at The Milford Oyster Festival will be able to enjoy oyster creations of all...
CONNECTICUT STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
Chalkbeat

NY begins offering tuition assistance to part-time CUNY, SUNY students

Part-time CUNY and SUNY students can now apply for state tuition assistance, a move that advocates believe could be “transformative” for low-income students eyeing college.  The aid is also available to students attending private, nonprofit colleges.The $150 million initiative will expand the state’s Tuition Assistance Program, or TAP, to reach 75,000 more students who are earning between six to 11 credits per semester, state officials said. The program’s expansion was proposed by Gov....
Connecticut Mirror

Connecticut Mirror

Hartford, CT
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
849K+
Views
ABOUT

The Connecticut Mirror’s mission is to produce original, in-depth, nonpartisan journalism that informs Connecticut residents about the impact of public policy, holds government accountable, and amplifies diverse voices and perspectives.

 http://ctmirror.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy