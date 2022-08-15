More 100+ days ahead for North Texas, chance of rain returns Wednesday

A couple of more triple digit days ahead, a slight chance of rain by Wednesday along a cold front, and a bit cooler temperatures to finish up our work-week leading into the weekend.

We're starting off in the upper 70s to low 80s this morning. Sunny and hot weather will prevail today and tomorrow with high temperatures near 100°. A south wind will blow at 5 to 15 mph.

A cold front will move through the area the first half of Wednesday bringing a very slight chance of showers and storms with it. Unfortunately, the time of day and limited moisture will inhibit widespread rain with our next weather change.

Photo credit National Weather Service - Fort Worth

This cold front will knock temperatures down into the low 90s for highs on Wednesday and Thursday! Heck yeah! A quick warm up is forecast Friday through the weekend with highs back in the mid to upper 90s. Our average high now is down to 96° and this trend downward will continue through the rest of the year.

And how about something else that will make you smile.. a significant weather change may unfold next week with above average precipitation and temperatures well below average.

*Yest Rain: 0.00"; *Yest High: 99; Low: 77

*Today’s Averages: High: 96; Low: 76

*Record high: 107 (1951); Record low: 64 (1920, 1955)

*August rain: 0.41”; August deficit: 0.43"

*2022 Rain: 12.82”; 2022 deficit: 10.39"

*Sunrise: 6:51am; Sunset: 8:13pm

Today: Mostly sunny and hot. High: Near 100. Wind: South 5-15mph.



Tonight: A few clouds, mild and muggy. Low: 78-81. Wind: South 5-10 mph.



Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and hot. High: 101.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and cooler. Late morning cold front. Slight chance of showers and storms. High: Low to mid 90s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy and not as hot. High: Mid 90s.­­

Friday and Saturday: Mostly sunny and seasonable. Highs: Mid to upper 90s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy and hot. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. High: Mid 90s.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram