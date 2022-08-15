ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WTRF- 7News

‘Peanuts’ collection going on display in Wheeling

By John Lynch
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fHclg_0hHbbbkI00

WHEELING, W.Va. (AP) — When Dr. William Mercer was 10 years old, he wanted to be an artist. His heroes were Peanuts creator Charles Schulz and Schulz’s character “Snoopy.”

But the cartoon art world’s loss was Wheeling medicine’s gain, and Mercer went on to accrue “thousands” of Peanuts collectibles — most of which were given him by his patients.

Now that Mercer is retired and not working from an office, the collection is coming to the basement level of the Kruger Street Toy and Train Museum. It is presently “a work in progress,” but it should be ready in time for the celebration of the museum’s 25th anniversary next year, according to museum organizers.

Not only will Snoopy and the other Peanuts characters be on display there, but Mercer plans to continue presenting his anti-smoking “Joe Too Cool to Smoke” programs when school children visit the museum.

The blue “Joe Too Cool To Smoke” statue is the largest item expected to be on display there.

Over the years Mercer has befriended Schulz’s widow, Jean Schulz, who has given her blessing to the move.

“Mrs. Schulz made it absolutely clear that she wanted this to be a dedication to Dr. Mercer, and not a pat on the back to Mr. Schulz,” said Lynn Maguire, museum manager. “She wanted him to be at the forefront of this.”

But Mercer is adamant the collection actually belongs to the community. He estimates as much as 70% of the items were given him by patients, who handcrafted them in many cases.

“And I took a picture with everybody who gave me something,” he explained. “Those also will be on display.”

The accumulated book is about 1,500 pages, Mercer continued.

Maguire said museum workers started the project by attempting to brighten the stairwell leading from the museum’s main floor to the basement. She explained children have been often scared to come down the stairs because they were dark and dingy.

Now the area is painted a bright blue and yellow, and is lined with Peanuts cartoons with colorful graphics.

Nearby is the “Camp Snoopy” display with items related to Peanuts characters and their camping escapades.

There is a second display of all black-and-white Snoopy items, as well as Christmas decorations and snow globes. Additionally, there are plans for a Snoopy train to run in the museum. Thousands of other items are being kept off site in a warehouse for the time being.

“It’s a huge collection,” Maguire said. “It’s the largest collection we’ve ever been given, by far.”

Snoopy flags once flew outside Mercer’s initial office located at the corner of 12th and Eoff streets in Wheeling. He acknowledged he was forced to move from the building and to a larger office because he ran out of room for the Peanuts memorabilia.

Mercer said after he retired last year and no longer had an office, there was nowhere for him to store and display the massive number of items.

“And my wife wasn’t too crazy about me bringing everything home,” he continued. “I thought about the museum, and it just took off. I’m happy about that.”

Waiting to be seen by the public are Snoopy books and cartoons and even a box of dozens of Peanuts-related ties Mercer wore on the job. But he and museum officials aren’t certain how best to display the ties, or the 200 T-shirts he has accumulated over the years.

Officials at West Liberty University have been asked for their help and suggestions.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Comments / 0

Related
WTRF- 7News

Wellsburg folklore to be celebrated in art

WELLSBURG, W.Va. (WTRF) — From having its own brand of apple to making glass for the whole country…Wellsburg has seen a lot in its 230 years. And the city’s Urban Renewal Authority is ready to celebrate that history thanks to two new grants. With a total of 85 thousand dollars, they plan to beautify the […]
WELLSBURG, WV
WTRF- 7News

“Experience the Extraordinary” for a great cause

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – You are invited to “Experience the Extraordinary”.  Craig Karges describes his show as a cross between illusions, magic and mind reading.  Now the nationally recognized performer is coming back to his hometown of Wheeling for a very special show. It will benefit a documentary being made about Heather Miller.  I’ll tell complete […]
WHEELING, WV
visitmountaineercountry.com

Guide to Thrifting and Antiquing in Mountaineer Country

Are you an avid thrifter? Or have you never stepped foot in a thrift shop? No matter your experience with thrifting, this guide will give you all the second-hand shops and thrifting information in Mountaineer Country. What is Thrifting?. Thrifting is best explained as purchasing second-hand items, primarily clothing, for...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF- 7News

Get free school supplies with a festival in Belmont County

The 2nd Annual R.L. Strength & Conditioning Summer Bash is set for Saturday (August 20, 2022). Organizers say they’ll give away thousands of dollars in school supplies to young people currently attending the conditioning program. The event will take place in Bellaire behind the Holistic Cloud and Unique Treats by Jacquie. It’s free to all youngsters […]
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Collectibles#The Peanuts#Local Life#Exhibition Info#Havingfun#Wheeling#Snoopy
WTRF- 7News

Brooke County resident celebrates milestone birthday

BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) A Brooke County resident is celebrating 100 years of life! And one of her favorite things to do is play Bingo! Members decorated her bingo seat for her as a surprise and as soon as she walked in the door she was all smiles. Marian Taylor has been playing Bingo at […]
BROOKE COUNTY, WV
weelunk.com

Oglebay Institute Invites You to a Lavish Party to Support the Arts in Wheeling

Each year near the end of the summer season, friends, members, and supporters of the nonprofit, arts, nature, and cultural organization Oglebay Institute (OI) gather at a lavish party, organized and hosted by the OI Board of Trustees. The event celebrates the arts and raises money to benefit the organization’s multiple venues and hundreds of public programs.
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Wheeling hosting free movie and swim night Friday

The City of Wheeling will host a Free Movie Night at 9:30 p.m., Friday, Aug.19 at the Bridge Park Pool, Wheeling Island, for the screening of Playing with Fire, starring John Cena. Rated PG, Playing with Fire is a family comedy about strait-laced fire superintendent Jake Carson and his elite team of firefighters coming to the rescue of […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Madison Elementary welcomes students at Back to School Night

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Wheeling Island’s Madison Elementary opened its door Friday afternoon to welcome their students during Back To School Night. 275 children will attend school this fall at Madison. Kids grabbed a card at the door upon arrival and took that card with them throughout the school. Students got a paw stamp on […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Wheeling to upgrade the Capitol Theatre

WHEELING, W. Va. (WTRF)-The city of Wheeling is now a step closer to upgrading the Capitol Theatre in a big way.  This week, the city council unanimously passed a motion to do major improvements to the theatre with the ARPA funding, totaling over $300 thousand. That’s on top of the upgrades to the fly system.  Councilman […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Fur Pets Sake celebrates black cats and thrift store shopping

St. Clairsville, OHIO (WTRF) – Today is National Black Cat Appreciation Day….and National Thrift Store Shopping Day. At Fur Pets Sake, the consignment shop in St. Clairsville, they see this as the purr-fect combination. The shop, which supports the Belmont County Humane Society, is approaching its second anniversary in business. They offer everything from designer […]
SAINT CLAIRSVILLE, OH
WTRF- 7News

Music Under The Stars returns to Oglebay

One of the area’s most popular concerts is just a few weeks away. The Wheeling Symphony Orchestra along with Kalkreuth Roofing & Sheet Metal are teaming up for this year’s presentation of Music Under the Stars. The symphony, along with special guests Jean n’ the most well-known and best-selling albums of all time.  The Beatle’s “Abbey Road” will be played in its entirety, along with some […]
WHEELING, WV
whbc.com

Harrison Man Killed in WV Coal Mining Accident

TRIDELPHIA, West Virginia (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Harrison County man is dead in a coal mining accident in West Virginia. 38-year-old William Richards of Cadiz was killed by equipment running along a rail line in an underground shaft in a mine near Wheeling. He’s the third person...
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WPXI Pittsburgh

Family upset after car show hosted at Jefferson Memorial Cemetery

PITTSBURGH — A local family is upset after they say they went to visit a loved one at a local cemetery but found a car show instead. Bill Petrosky Jr. tells Channel 11 he has several family members buried at the Jefferson Memorial Cemetery in Pleasant Hills, a place he thought was dignified and a respectable resting place. That was until this past weekend. On Sunday, Petrosky says his father went to place flowers on his mother’s grave.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Your Radio Place

The Cambridge Classic Cruise In Car Show is this weekend

CAMBRIDGE, Ohio – The Cambridge Classic Cruise In Car Show is set for this weekend. The popular event will be held on Saturday, August 20 and will begin at 9 a.m. The event, which is held on Wheeling Avenue draws in thousands of car enthusiasts each year featuring everything from hot rods to Harley Davidsons. The event is organized by Cambridge Main Street.
CAMBRIDGE, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio man killed in West Virginia mine

An employee of Tunnel Ridge, LLC was killed in an accident while on the job on Wednesday. William A. Richards, 38, of Cadiz, Ohio, was killed around 10:00 a.m. in an accident involving two pieces of rail-mounted mobile equipment located underground. Co-workers took the Richards to the surface where he was pronounced dead. Tunnel Ridge […]
CADIZ, OH
WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

56K+
Followers
7K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Wheeling/Steubenville news & weather stories, and we do what we do to make the Ohio Valley & the rest of West Virginia a better place to live.

 https://www.wtrf.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy