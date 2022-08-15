Man wounded in Fort Worth road rage attack; this & other shootings in DFW over the weekend

Man found shot to death in a creek in north Dallas, police say the killer is still on the run

A killer is on the run in far north Dallas where a man was shot to death Sunday. The victim was found with multiple gunshot wounds in Hunt Branch, a creek near Spring Valley and Esperanza.

The victim had no identification on him so the Medical Examiner will have to use fingerprints to determine who it is. Detectives have no idea who the gunman is.

Dallas strip club patron fatally shot by uniformed security guards

A Dallas strip club customer is dead after being shot by security guards Sunday.

Dallas police learned Arturo Calvillo-Guzman was among a group of men tossed out after a fight broke out inside Pandora's Men's Club on Harry Hines Blvd. The investigation revealed Calvillo-Guzman left briefly and then returned, driving his vehicle straight at the entrance where uniformed security guards were standing.

Two of them pulled their pistols and fatally shot Calvillo-Guzman. His front-seat passenger was not hurt. Police say there's still a lot of investigating left to do.

Man wounded in Fort Worth road rage attack

Fort Worth police are looking for the gunman who wounded a man over the weekend in what police believe to be a road rage attack.

The victim was driving on Loop 820 near Trail Lake Drive Saturday when someone drove up alongside and opened fire. The victim was struck once by a bullet that came through the door.

He called 911 and the operator directed him to the nearest police headquarters where he was met by officers and paramedics. He was taken to the hospital where his wound was determined to be non-life threatening. Detectives don't know why he was shot nor who did it.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram