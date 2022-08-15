Steelers winners from the first preseason game

PITTSBURGH (93.7 The Fan) – Several young and new players embraced the night stage during the Steelers preseason opener against Seattle Saturday night at Acrisure Stadium.

George Pickens

There isn’t a media member at training camp, or really anyone that’s seen him, who hasn’t had glowing things to say about George Pickens. The rookie did not disappoint moving his game into a stadium.

Targeted and coming down with a nine-yard reception on the first play, Pickens also caught a 26-yard touchdown from Mason Rudolph with a tremendous toe-tap in the back corner of the end zone. He would also tip-toe the sidelines for an eight-yard catch.

“This is what I expect,” Pickens said. “That’s what I was telling people at the Combine. The type of player I am. They type of dude I am. Instead of going off analytics, I wanted to show people that I could really play.”

Mitch Trubisky

A penalty backed up his first drive to the 10-yard line, but the new starting quarterback took his first series 90 yards into the end zone. Showing off his feet and completing a 25-yard reception to Gunner Olszewski on third and six. Then hit him on the next play, moving to his left and finding Gunner wide open for a 13-yard TD.

“I was just amped up, ready to go, and wanted to lead the team right down the field and score right away, and it was a good way to start the game and set the tone,” Trubisky said. “We finished strong as a group, so it was a fun game to be a part of, it was awesome.”

Trubisky finished 4 of 7 for 63 yards, a touchdown and a 126.8 QB rating.

Kenny Pickett

It was the first ever preseason game, but one of many for Kenny Pickett in the renamed stadium on the confluence. The Heisman finalist started the second half and came in to a loud ovation, completing his first pass of 11 yards to Jace Sternberger. After an inside handoff to Steven Sims went 38 yards, Pickett completed passes to Sims, Jaylen Warren and then Warren again—this time for an opening drive touchdown.

Pickett would finish the 75-yard drive with a two-point conversation to Connor Heyward.

The Pitt star would only miss on two passes, 13 of 15 for a team-high 95 yards and the two scores.

“It was very special,” Pickett said. “The whole night was special. I’ve been here for so long, but I’ve never been able to go to a Steelers game, and the first one I have as an NFL player. To finish that way in that stadium with a lot of family and friends there was awesome.”

Back-up RBs

Najee Harris and Benny Snell out with injuries, a couple of running backs made a mark. Anthony McFarland bumped to the outside on 3 rd and 1 for a 24-yard gain on the opening drive. He would rush seven times for 56 yards.

Undrafted free agent Warren did fumble, recovered by Miles Boykin , but also rushed six times for 34 yards and caught the touchdown and three other passes for 30 yards. Warren also had special teams presence. He ran hard and cut well continuing his solid camp.

WR/TE

Like the running backs, Chase Claypool, Diontae Johnson, Pat Freiermuth and Zach Gentry all didn’t play. Here’s how the others did:

· Heyward had a beautiful catch of a pass by Trubisky high over the middle to go with the two-point conversion and another reception. Heyward had two special teams tackles and a false start

· Sims returned a punt 38 yards, ran an inside handoff 38 yards and added a short reception.

· Boykin recovered the fumble, but also had a combat catch on a third down as part of two receptions for 17 yards.

Robinson Impact

Game turned in Seattle’s favor after Pickett was sacked at the Steelers 47-yard line on 4 th and 1 with 1:17 left in the fourth quarter. Seattle’s first play rookie linebacker Mark Robinson hit quarterback Drew Lock and forced a fumble. The ball recovered by Tuzar Skipper , Pickett would throw a touchdown pass with three seconds left to win it.

“I know it’s a good momentum swing for everybody involved,” Robinson said. “Getting us out of here with a win. Glad I could make a play to help everybody.”

Secondary tacklers

Some of the biggest plays, outside of Robinson, were made by the secondary on Saturday. The leading tackler-a corner. The leader in tackles for loss-a safety. Four of the top seven tacklers-defensive backs.

Looking for a role on this team, James Pierre led with six solo tackles and a pass defended. Arthur Maulet had a pair of tackles for loss as the nickel with five tackles. Damontae Kazee started for Minkah Fitzpatrick with five tackles and seemed to always be around the ball. Same with second-year defensive back Tre Norwood , like Robinson and seventh rounder, had a pair of passes defended and three tackles.

“We got some ball hawks man, I’m excited to see what we do,” Maulet said. “We are just going to keep working and put the ownership on us to make plays. Like Mike T says when little man hitting and little man making plays, we are going to have a pretty good defense.”

Normally you have a winners and losers article, the major losers from the game from Saturday were the ones who are in position battles who couldn’t play due to injury-among them WR Anthony Miller and LB Marcus Allen.