ALERT CENTER: 2 men wanted for damaging pride flag at Patchogue home
The males described as white then yelled anti-LGBTQ slurs.
Residents: St. Roch Church carnival badly damages Greenwich school field
A church carnival left a public-school field badly damaged, causing some controversy in Greenwich.
Mother of Bridgeport teen who died in scooter accident wants to promote rider safety
The mother of a Bridgeport teenager who was killed in scooter accident in June spoke for the first time Thursday about her loss.
Humane Long Island accuses Suffolk workers of 'mowing down' hundreds of turtles
Humane Long Island says hundreds of snapping turtles were "mowed down" in Sayville..
ALERT CENTER: Newark police ask for help finding man missing from St. Michael's Medical Center
Police are asking for the public's help finding a missing man who walked away from St. Michael's Medical Center.
Police: Loss prevention officer shot at Shoppes at Buckland Hills in confrontation with larceny suspect
A loss prevention officer at Macy's was shot at the Shoppes at Buckland Hills Friday. Police say the 27-year-old was reported to have been shot in the abdomen in the parking lot outside of the Macy's Men's store just after 12 p.m. He was taken to Hartford Hospital. Police say...
KIYC: Woman fights for compensation after car gets swallowed by sinkhole in Essex County
A woman whose car was swallowed up by a sinkhole last week in Essex County may be out of luck when it comes to getting help paying for a new vehicle. And a Kane In Your Corner investigation finds she isn't alone, because New Jersey law is stacked against drivers.
Bronx man indicted in Mount Vernon cold case
A Bronx man has been indicted in a 2017 Mount Vernon cold cases.
Newly built Dutchess County animal shelter unable to open
A Dutchess County animal nonprofit is at risk of losing its new shelter because of upgrades the town is allegedly asking for - that they say they can’t afford. Josephine Santoro is a licensed wildlife rehabilitator and retired dog control officer. She runs the pet food pantry in Fishkill...
Woman accused of robbing bank in Hamden
Surveillance images released by police show a woman robbing a bank in Hamden.
Police: Man pistol-whipped, husky puppy stolen during armed robbery in Bridgeport
A man was pistol whipped and his Husky puppy was stolen during an armed robbery in Bridgeport, police say.
Ulster man accused of pulling gun on family with child, Beacon police officer
An Ulster County man is accused of pulling a gun on a family with a small child and then a police officer inBeacon.
Relatives of Rockland murder victims 'wish no harm' on killer after sentencing
The family of two women killed in 2020 in Rockland County are speaking out after the sentencing of the killer.
Police: 2 bodies discovered with gunshot wounds inside vehicle in Paterson
Police say a man and woman were found in the vehicle with gunshot wounds.
ALERT CENTER: Bear spotted outside Monroe restaurant
A bear was spotted outside a restaurant in Monroe. John Jackson says he was bartending the lunch shift at Captain's Table when he spotted a large black bear who wanted to stop by for lunch. The bear even rummaged through the trash. Jackson says he took selfies with the bear.
Police: 4 from the Bronx killed in Puerto Rico car crash
Four people from the Bronx were killed in a car crash in Puerto Rico, officers say.
ALERT CENTER: 38-year-old woman reported missing from Oceanside
According to police, Gypsy Shaw, 38, was last seen on Murdock Avenue around 7 a.m. Thursday.
ALERT CENTER: 3 wanted for stealing $2,600 from Huntington Station store
According to police, the two males and a female stole approximately $2,600 from a cashier while making a purchase at Saks Fifth Avenue.
ALERT CENTER: Man accused of driving high on drugs with child in Bellport
Police say Harry Penny was found to be unconscious in the driver’s seat of the vehicle with his 1-year-old son in the backseat.
Fire heavily damages New Milford home
It happened at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday on Bostwick Place.
