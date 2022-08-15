Boy, 4, on back of dad's stolen scooter dies in Bronx crash with sedan; 2 charged

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- A 4-year-old boy died in the Bronx Sunday night after a stolen scooter he was on with his father collided with a sedan, police said.

The boy’s 24-year-old father was driving the motorized scooter southbound on Bailey Avenue in Kingsbridge Heights around 9:20 p.m. when he crashed into a Toyota sedan turning onto W. 193rd Street from Bailey Avenue.

The collision sent the scooter crashing into a curb, where the boy and his father were knocked to the ground.

The boy, who was not wearing a helmet, struck his head and suffered severe head trauma, police said. He was pronounced dead at St. Barnabas Hospital.

The boy was later identified as Mario Rosario, of the Bronx.

His father, also named Mario Rosario, was charged with endangering the welfare of a child and criminal possession of stolen property. Police said the scooter was stolen, although it's unclear if he stole it or was just driving it.

The 52-year-old driver of the Toyota, William Baez, was charged with aggravated unlicensed operator. Police said he was driving with a suspended license.

Relatives of the sedan driver said he tried everything he could to save the child, including CPR.