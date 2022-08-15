ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Brittney Griner's Ex-Wife Made Opinion On Situation Very Clear

Brittney Griner remains in custody in Russia, as the WNBA star was sentenced to nine years in prison for drug smuggling. While the Griner situation has sparked debate back in the United States, the WNBA star's ex-wife has made her opinion on the situation extremely clear. Glory Johnson, the WNBA...
NBA
UPI News

On This Day: Augusta National Golf Club admits women for 1st time

Aug. 20 (UPI) -- On this date in history:. In 1741, Danish navigator Vitus Jonas Bering discovered what is now called Alaska. In 1858, theories by Charles Darwin and Alfred Russel Wallace regarding evolution were published in a British scholarly journal. In 1968, about 200,000 Warsaw Pact troops and 5,000...
GOLF

Comments / 0

Community Policy