Hot but drier weather to start the week

 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Sy69I_0hHbaWFK00

Drier weather today but rain returns by the end of the week.

“We're entering a drier and hotter pattern this week as high pressure hangs to our west. Temperatures will climb into the mid-90s through Wednesday with heat index values above 104. This means the hottest temperatures we've seen in August this year,” says WWLTV Meteorologist Payton Malone.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. 20% isolated showers, storms. Hot and humid. Low: S 76, N 74. High: 94.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. 20% isolated showers, storms. Hot and humid. Low: S 76, N 74. High: 94.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. 30% isolated showers, storms. Hot and humid. Low: S 76, N 74. High: 93.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. 50% scattered showers and storms. Low: S 77, N 74. High: 90.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. 50% scattered showers and storms. Low: S 76, N 74. High: 85.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. 40% scattered showers and storms. Low: S 76, N 74. High: 88.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. 40% scattered showers and storms. Low: S 76, N 74. High: 88.

70% chance of Gulf storm

A tropical wave in the southern Gulf of Mexico now has a 60 percent chance of becoming a tropical depression or Tropical Storm Danielle by tomorrow.
Heat Advisory issued for today

It will be a hot one today with a Heat Advisory in effect from 10am to 7pm. “Heat index values could top 108 during the afternoon. Actual temperatures will climb to near 94 degrees. Don’t expect much rain today, but a few popup storms
