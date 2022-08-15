Hot but drier weather to start the week

Drier weather today but rain returns by the end of the week.

“We're entering a drier and hotter pattern this week as high pressure hangs to our west. Temperatures will climb into the mid-90s through Wednesday with heat index values above 104. This means the hottest temperatures we've seen in August this year,” says WWLTV Meteorologist Payton Malone.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. 20% isolated showers, storms. Hot and humid. Low: S 76, N 74. High: 94.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. 20% isolated showers, storms. Hot and humid. Low: S 76, N 74. High: 94.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. 30% isolated showers, storms. Hot and humid. Low: S 76, N 74. High: 93.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. 50% scattered showers and storms. Low: S 77, N 74. High: 90.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. 50% scattered showers and storms. Low: S 76, N 74. High: 85.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. 40% scattered showers and storms. Low: S 76, N 74. High: 88.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. 40% scattered showers and storms. Low: S 76, N 74. High: 88.