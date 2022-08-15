ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aiken County, SC

SUV flips over and catches on fire in deadly crash, SC coroner says

By Noah Feit
The State
The State
 4 days ago

One person was killed Sunday when an SUV ran off a road, crashed into multiple objects, flipped over and caught on fire, South Carolina officials said.

The single-vehicle collision happened at about 6:15 p.m. by Coleman Bridge Road in Aiken, according to Master Trooper David Jones of the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

A 2022 Audi Q3 was driving east on Coleman Bridge Road. Near the intersection with Quattlebaum Road the SUV ran off the left side of the road, Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables said.

The SUV hit a culvert, flipped over, and hit a utility pole before going up in flames, according to Ables.

The driver was the only person in the SUV and died at the scene, Jones said.

No other injuries were reported.

There was no word if the driver wore a seat belt.

The driver was not immediately identified because of thermal injuries suffered in the fire, Ables said.

An autopsy will be performed Tuesday to determine the driver’s cause of death and provide a positive identification, according to Ables.

Information about why the SUV veered off the road was not available, but the crash is under investigation by the Highway Patrol and coroner’s office.

Through Thursday, 605 people had died on South Carolina roads in 2022, according to the state Department of Public Safety. Last year, 1,194 people died in crashes in South Carolina, DPS reported.

At least 15 people have died in Aiken County crashes in 2022 , DPS reported. Last year, 36 deaths were reported there, according to DPS data.

Comments / 1

Related
WIS-TV

Pedestrian identified in deadly Sunset Blvd collision

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The victim in a deadly collision in Lexington County was identified Friday. The Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher identified Milton Timothy Decker, 53, of Columbia as the victim of the Aug. 16 collision at Sunset Blvd and Saluda Woods in West Columbia. Fisher said Decker...
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
WLTX.com

Pedestrian struck, killed on Sunset Boulevard in Lexington County identified

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — The Lexington County Coroner's Office has identified a pedestrian that was killed along a major highway early Tuesday morning. According to Coroner Margaret Fisher, 53-year-old Milton Timothy Decker of Columbia was walking across Sunset Boulevard near Saluda Woods Place in West Columbia around 5:30 a.m. when he was hit.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Aiken County, SC
Aiken County, SC
Crime & Safety
Aiken County, SC
Accidents
State
South Carolina State
WIS-TV

FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Crash on I-26 near Exit 97

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Midlands drivers taking I-26 were advised by SCDOT of a traffic crash Friday near Exit 97. First responders closed one lane in the westbound lanes at around 12:19 p.m. The South Carolina Highway Patrol reported injuries in the crash. Notice a spelling or grammar error in...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Vehicle sought in suspected Columbia road rage shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Investigators are looking for a gray or silver car that they believe was involved in a road rage shooting on North Main Street late Thursday evening. Columbia Police believe the driver of the car, a Honda sedan with plastic on the windows, may have been the woman who shot a female victim around 6 p.m. that day.
COLUMBIA, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suv#Traffic Accident#The Highway Patrol#Reporte
WRDW-TV

Two killed in fatal Orangeburg County crashes

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating two single-vehicle crashes that killed two people. The most recent crash happened Wednesday morning around 2:28 a.m. According to Trooper Nick Pye, a 2017 Toyota SUV was traveling east on Interstate 26 when it ran off the right side of...
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WCBD Count on 2

Troopers investigating deadly I-26 crash in Orangeburg County

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol said a driver was killed in an early morning crash in Orangeburg County along I-26. SCHP said in a release the accident happened just before 2:30 a.m. Tuesday near mile marker 157. A Toyota SUV was traveling eastbound on I-26 before veering off the highway, […]
wach.com

Man killed after single-vehicle accident in Aiken County identified

AIKEN, SC (WACH) — Aiken County investigators have released the name of the man who died in a single car crash. Authorities say 22-year-old Anthony F. Meunier was involved the in Sunday crash that occurred on Coleman Bridge Road near Quattlebaum Road. Investigators say he died from blunt force...
abccolumbia.com

Stop or no stop: The skinny on rules of passing buses

COLUMBIA SC (WOLO) – As schools across the State open for another year, we once again see forty foot buses all about town, ensuring our kids get from home to school safely. Helping to ensure that safety and that the rules of the road, when it comes to sharing the road with buses, is Highway Patrol’s School Bus Safety Unit.
TRAFFIC
live5news.com

FIRST ALERT: Crash closes eastbound lanes on I-26

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A crash on I-26 Thursday morning has all eastbound lanes closed just before the University Boulevard exit. The South Carolina Department of Transportation says the crash happened just after 8 a.m. As of 8:30 a.m. all eastbound lanes were closed. Traffic cameras in the area show...
TRAFFIC
The State

The State

Columbia, SC
7K+
Followers
442
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The State Media Company’s logo incorporates the state tree, the Palmetto, chosen when the company was founded, as a symbol of the commitment to the state of South Carolina. That commitment is upheld by The State’s determined news coverage across multiple delivery platforms that reach a broad audience. The newspaper’s strength is its outstanding journalism covering local news, state, and local politics and an expanded focus on the University of South Carolina athletics through the GoGamecocks.com website, mobile app, and the GoGamecocks print magazine. Located in the capital city of Columbia, The State's daily politics report, SCPolitics.com, is dedicated to watchdog journalism and keeping the community informed. Columbia is an inviting, fun, growing, and affordable place to live. Nearly 40 percent of the population in Columbia is between 18 and 40 years old, contributing to a young and vibrant culture. GoColumbia invites The State’s readers to learn where to eat, drink, and go in Columbia in a GoColumbia special section published on Thursdays, a GoColumbia page in the daily paper, and a website, GoColumbia.com.

 https://www.thestate.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy