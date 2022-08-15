Read full article on original website
City of South Bend's Community Action Group meeting rescheduled to September 6
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The City of South Bend's Community Action Group meeting has been rescheduled to September 6 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. The meeting, which will discuss crisis response procedures, was originally scheduled for August 23 but was pushed back due to the ongoing investigation and unknown timeline for its conclusion.
South Bend 2045 Plan Kick-Off event set for September 1
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The City of South Bend will host the South Bend 2045 Plan Kick-Off event at 6 p.m. on September 1 at the South Bend Tech Resource Center. Residents are invited to attend the discussion and bring ideas about what they would like the city to look like in the next two decades.
League of Women Voters hosts seminar on infant, maternal mortality in Elkhart County
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - The League of Women Voters of Elkhart County held a seminar on Thursday to discuss the high infant and maternal mortality rate in the county and in Indiana as a whole. The seminar, held at Ivy Tech in Goshen, included staff from the Elkhart County Health...
Habitat for Humanity breaks ground on new house, celebrates partnership with Concord High School
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - Habitat for Humanity held a groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday for the new home of Jamie Sorensen and her family. Sorensen's house will be built with the help of Concord High School's Building Construction Trade Program. Sorensen, who works as a medical assistant, put in 200 hours...
South Bend Cubs to host camo jersey auction to benefit Fallen Heroes Fund
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The South Bend Cubs are set to hold an auction for camo jerseys worn by South Bend's players. All proceeds from the auction will go to the Intrepid Fallen Heroes Fund, which provides care for military personnel suffering from traumatic brain injury and post-traumatic stress. The...
Next South Bend Record Show scheduled for August 21
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The next South Bend Record Show is set for Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Gillespie Conference Center. The show features more than 35,000 pieces of new and used items, including CDs, cassettes, 45s, memorabilia, and more. Admission and parking are free. Early-bird...
State Road 23 under construction
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- State Road 23 will be closed to a single lane as crews extend a water main line. From Magnolia Street to Ice Trail, roads will be down to one lane. Crews will begin construction on Monday and is expected to conclude on November 23.
Work on State Road 23 begins August 22
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - A section of State Road 23 will be reduced to one lane starting on Monday for a water main extension installation, the City of South Bend Department of Public Works announced. From August 22 to November 23, S.R. 23 will be reduced to one lane from...
South Bend chosen as site of historic preservation conference
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - South Bend has been chosen as the site of a statewide historic preservation conference held September 27 to 30. The Preserving Historic Places: Indiana's Statewide Historic Preservation Conference takes place at the University of Notre Dame and at the Scottish Rite Masonic Temple in downtown South Bend.
Work on Western Avenue starts August 22
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Road work on a section of Western Avenue begins on Monday, the City of South Bend Department of Public Works announced. Starting Monday, NIPSCO will begin maintenance work on a gas line at the Mayflower Road intersection of Western Avenue. From August 22 to September 13,...
Shooting at South Bend bus stop investigation underway
SOUTH BEND, Ind. – Just after the first day of school Wednesday, several students took the bus home and were dropped off at the intersection of Huey Street and Bulla Road in South Bend. That’s when shots were fired. Luckily, no one was hurt, but an arrest has...
Intersection of Spring, Third Streets closed beginning August 22
MISHAWAKA, Ind. - The intersection of South Spring Street and West Third Street will be closed beginning at 8 a.m. on Monday, according to the City of Mishawaka. The intersection will be closed until late October as part of the Third Street Sewer Improvement Project. Access to businesses in the...
South Bend Police investigating shots fired report shortly after student gets off bus
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The South Bend Police Department is investigating a shots fired report involving a juvenile on Wednesday. According to police, the juvenile is a student in the South Bend Community School Corporation. Just after 4 p.m. on Wednesday, officers responded to a shots fired report in the...
Michiana Problem Solver: Chicago Trails Village resident reports mold issue
NEW CARLISLE, Ind. -- A resident of the Chicago Trails Village retirement community says it took six years for his roof to get repaired because management failed to address the problem. Keith Newton says that critical delay caused mold in his apartment, which has caused him health problems. Newton has...
Open interviews at Portage Manor August 18
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - Portage Manor is holding open interviews on Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Interviews will be held at the Portage Manor assisted living center, located at 3016 Portage Avenue in South Bend. The center is hiring QMAs, LPNs, CNAs, housekeepers, and cooks. Full-time and...
Mary Olsen town dedication
ELKHART, Ind. -- A prominent city council person, Mary Olson, was honored with a dedication almost a year after her death. Olson died on August 23rd, 2021 after serving on the Elkhart common council for over 27 years. Town Green is now being renamed Mary Olson Town Green in her...
Elkhart County green space
ELKHART, Ind. -- Elkhart county is trying to reduce their carbon footprint with the addition of a new green space. The space is possible for the city because of a $250,000 fund granted by the city council. Along with the grant, a conservation easement will be set in place to...
Berrien County Road Department is looking to hire CDL workers with an added bonus
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. -- The Berrien County Road Department is looking to pay for new hires CDL training. New hires can get their CDL training paid for as long as they sign a two-year contract to the department. With nine positions open that requires a CDL, the department hopes more...
$14 million affordable housing development proposed in South Bend
A $14 million affordable housing complex is under consideration in downtown South Bend. The South Bend Common Council's Community Investment Committee will discuss a tax abatement proposal for a 60-unit, mixed-use development at 505 S Michigan St., during its meeting on Monday, August 22. The property is currently a city-owned...
What's new this year at South Bend Community Schools
SOUTH BEND, Ind., -- South Bend Community School Corporation opened its doors to students for the 2022-2023 academic year. The last two years, students have been through some challenges. Now, new CDC recommendations and Covid-19 vaccines for children have allowed restrictions to ease in schools. This school year looks different in the district.
