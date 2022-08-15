ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abc57.com

South Bend 2045 Plan Kick-Off event set for September 1

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The City of South Bend will host the South Bend 2045 Plan Kick-Off event at 6 p.m. on September 1 at the South Bend Tech Resource Center. Residents are invited to attend the discussion and bring ideas about what they would like the city to look like in the next two decades.
SOUTH BEND, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
South Bend, IN
Government
City
South Bend, IN
abc57.com

Next South Bend Record Show scheduled for August 21

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The next South Bend Record Show is set for Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Gillespie Conference Center. The show features more than 35,000 pieces of new and used items, including CDs, cassettes, 45s, memorabilia, and more. Admission and parking are free. Early-bird...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

State Road 23 under construction

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- State Road 23 will be closed to a single lane as crews extend a water main line. From Magnolia Street to Ice Trail, roads will be down to one lane. Crews will begin construction on Monday and is expected to conclude on November 23.
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Work on State Road 23 begins August 22

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - A section of State Road 23 will be reduced to one lane starting on Monday for a water main extension installation, the City of South Bend Department of Public Works announced. From August 22 to November 23, S.R. 23 will be reduced to one lane from...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Community Action Group#Brown Intermediate School
abc57.com

South Bend chosen as site of historic preservation conference

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - South Bend has been chosen as the site of a statewide historic preservation conference held September 27 to 30. The Preserving Historic Places: Indiana's Statewide Historic Preservation Conference takes place at the University of Notre Dame and at the Scottish Rite Masonic Temple in downtown South Bend.
abc57.com

Work on Western Avenue starts August 22

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Road work on a section of Western Avenue begins on Monday, the City of South Bend Department of Public Works announced. Starting Monday, NIPSCO will begin maintenance work on a gas line at the Mayflower Road intersection of Western Avenue. From August 22 to September 13,...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Shooting at South Bend bus stop investigation underway

SOUTH BEND, Ind. – Just after the first day of school Wednesday, several students took the bus home and were dropped off at the intersection of Huey Street and Bulla Road in South Bend. That’s when shots were fired. Luckily, no one was hurt, but an arrest has...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Intersection of Spring, Third Streets closed beginning August 22

MISHAWAKA, Ind. - The intersection of South Spring Street and West Third Street will be closed beginning at 8 a.m. on Monday, according to the City of Mishawaka. The intersection will be closed until late October as part of the Third Street Sewer Improvement Project. Access to businesses in the...
MISHAWAKA, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
abc57.com

Open interviews at Portage Manor August 18

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - Portage Manor is holding open interviews on Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Interviews will be held at the Portage Manor assisted living center, located at 3016 Portage Avenue in South Bend. The center is hiring QMAs, LPNs, CNAs, housekeepers, and cooks. Full-time and...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Mary Olsen town dedication

ELKHART, Ind. -- A prominent city council person, Mary Olson, was honored with a dedication almost a year after her death. Olson died on August 23rd, 2021 after serving on the Elkhart common council for over 27 years. Town Green is now being renamed Mary Olson Town Green in her...
ELKHART, IN
abc57.com

Elkhart County green space

ELKHART, Ind. -- Elkhart county is trying to reduce their carbon footprint with the addition of a new green space. The space is possible for the city because of a $250,000 fund granted by the city council. Along with the grant, a conservation easement will be set in place to...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

$14 million affordable housing development proposed in South Bend

A $14 million affordable housing complex is under consideration in downtown South Bend. The South Bend Common Council's Community Investment Committee will discuss a tax abatement proposal for a 60-unit, mixed-use development at 505 S Michigan St., during its meeting on Monday, August 22. The property is currently a city-owned...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

What's new this year at South Bend Community Schools

SOUTH BEND, Ind., -- South Bend Community School Corporation opened its doors to students for the 2022-2023 academic year. The last two years, students have been through some challenges. Now, new CDC recommendations and Covid-19 vaccines for children have allowed restrictions to ease in schools. This school year looks different in the district.
SOUTH BEND, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy